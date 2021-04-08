comscore OnePlus 9R first impressions: That’s how you refresh in 2021
  • Home
  • Features
  • OnePlus 9R first impressions: That’s how you refresh in 2021
News

OnePlus 9R first impressions: That’s how you refresh in 2021

Features

The OnePlus 9R is OnePlus’ attempt at doing a 2021 refresh of its 2020 premium phone with minimal yet necessary changes. Does it make sense?

OnePlus 9R

I give you a OnePlus 9R and a OnePlus 8T, and there’s little chance you can figure out differences between them. The OnePlus 9R is, in fact, a OnePlus 8T with minor cosmetic changes and a new chipset (as far as the name is concerned). Is that bad? Had it been 2019, I would have been ranting about OnePlus’ decision. But, it is 2021 and the market dynamics have changed. Also Read - Various OnePlus 9 Pro users report overheating issues, company says fix en route

Right from the moment I took it out of the box, my colleagues were left dazzled with the way the OnePlus 9R is built – especially the guy who reviewed the OnePlus 9 5G a few weeks ago. The most affordable OnePlus 9 series device has got metal, glass, a hefty weight, and all the premium touches a smartphone user seeks in a phone costing upwards of Rs 30,000. Also Read - OnePlus Nord N1 could launch in India soon, will it be cheaper than OnePlus Nord?

Does all that mean you should invest in the OnePlus 9R blindly? To figure out an answer for that, I got myself a Lake Blue OnePlus 9R and in the few hours I have spent with it, here are my thoughts. Also Read - OnePlus Watch first look in pictures: Design, specifications and more

Design and build

My colleague wasn’t kidding when he said the OnePlus 9R feels like the more expensive iteration of the OnePlus 9. There’s a metallic frame sandwiched between the display and the rear covered in glass. With an overall weight of 189 grams, this OnePlus 9R surely feels like an expensive Android phone.

OnePlus 9R

The design is reminiscent of the OnePlus 8T from last year. Flat display on the front, simple design elements on the rear, a rectangular camera hump, and a large OnePlus logo slapped in the center – the usual OnePlus design traits. For those buying it for the OnePlus brand, it sure looks and feels like a OnePlus phone.

Unlike the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, the OnePlus 9R does not scream Hasselblad on its back. Why? OnePlus hasn’t given out a reason for that but if doing away with the Hasselblad sticker meant lowering prices, I am all up for it. Additionally, the four cameras on the back of the OnePlus 9R could give an inferiority complex to OnePlus 9 owners, if there was ever a competition for “who’s got the most cameras?”

OnePlus 9R

The fit and finish on the OnePlus 9R is impeccable by all means. I personally preferred the elegant camera hump design on the OnePlus 8T but the OnePlus 9R adheres to the 2021 trend of featuring a larger-than-life camera design – I can see the appeal in that.

The front is dominated by an entirety of a 6.5-inch display with slim bezels and a tiny cutout that holds the front camera. The Alert Slider, power key, and volume rockers are all within reach and have a touch of quality to them. Next to the OnePlus 9 5G, the OnePlus 9R feels like an evolution.

Specifications and initial experience

OnePlus has been synonymous with “fast and smooth” and the OnePlus 9R does a lot of things to push that message out. It starts right from the display, with its 6.5-inch canvas just the right size for browsing, reading, gaming and watching videos. The 120Hz AMOLED technology is as good as the one from the OnePlus 8T. So far, it has been a joy using the OnePlus 9R for all my social media needs.

When it comes to the performance bits, I think OnePlus has pulled off a genius here. To quote a friend from the tech fraternity, the Snapdragon 870 chip is the best thing that has happened to the world of premium Android phones this year. It has got all the performance capabilities one expects from a high-end phone, but without making phone makers ask for exorbitant prices. I was impressed with the Snapdragon 870’s performance on the Vivo X60 Pro and on the OnePlus 9R, it is optimised better.

OnePlus 9R

Paired with OxygenOS 11, I am struggling to figure out a reason for recommending the Snapdragon 888-toting OnePlus 9 for mobile gamers and performance seekers – so far. All I can say right now is that a brief session of Call of Duty: Mobile has left me wanting for more gameplay time. The haptic feedback and the stereo speaker setup also caught my attention.

OxygenOS 11 as an operating system is as lovely as it was when it was new last September. It is fast, has minimal-to-no noticeable bugs, and looks pretty. The best part is that even with all the cosmetic treatment OnePlus gave it, OxygenOS 11 has a sense of urgency that I haven’t seen on any other Android phone so far. Fingers crossed for OnePlus to retain this experience over a long time.

 

Cameras! An area where critics usually loathe OnePlus for the choices it makes. The OnePlus 9R has none of the Hasselblad marketing tricks to rely on, like its pricier siblings. If you are about to write off the OnePlus 9R’s cameras, I suggest you hold on for our full review. For the time being, the cameras on the OnePlus 9R seem fine for casual photography. All I can say is that as long as you aren’t pixel-peeping, the OnePlus 9R’s cameras will be good enough for you.

OnePlus 9R

A photography enthusiast anyway won’t buy a OnePlus 9R; OnePlus will point at the Hasselblad logos on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro for shutterbugs. The 9R is meant for a no-nonsense fast Android phone seeker and this philosophy trickles down to the battery section too. The 4500mAh battery is the same as the OnePlus 8T and so is the 65W fast charging solution. So far, I am going a full day and then some more before reaching for the red cable.

Do note that OnePlus is shipping USB-A 65W adapter with the OnePlus 9R – this adapter does not support the faster USB-PD capabilities of the adapter that came with the OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus 9R first impressions

OnePlus 9R

Despite many mocking OnePlus for renaming the OnePlus 8T from last year, the OnePlus 9R is a fantastic proposition for a high-performance smartphone buyer. With the Snapdragon 870 chip and the well-optimised OxygenOS 11 experience, the OnePlus 9R seems to stick to OnePlus’ traditional proposition of high-end experience at a reasonable price. And, compared to Samsung’s similar effort with the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, I can say the OnePlus 9R justifies itself better as a refreshment of an older 2020 phone — so far.

Will it be a good buy for a Rs 40,000 Android smartphone in 2021? You will have to keep an eye on our portal as we put the OnePlus 9R through the mundane everyday routine an Indian smartphone has to encounter.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 8, 2021 2:00 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 9R 5G

OnePlus 9R 5G

39999

OxygenOS based on Android 11
Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
48MP+16MP+5MP+2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 9R first impressions: That s how you refresh in 2021
Features
OnePlus 9R first impressions: That s how you refresh in 2021
Flipkart TV Days sale: Here's a look at discounts on Xiaomi MI TVs

Photo Gallery

Flipkart TV Days sale: Here's a look at discounts on Xiaomi MI TVs

Flipkart TV Days Sale: A look at discounts on Xiaomi Mi TVs and more

Photo Gallery

Flipkart TV Days Sale: A look at discounts on Xiaomi Mi TVs and more

Realme C25, C21, C20 launched: Price in India, specifications

Mobiles

Realme C25, C21, C20 launched: Price in India, specifications

OnePlus Nord series could spawn more affordable model in India this year

News

OnePlus Nord series could spawn more affordable model in India this year

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra listed on Amazon ahead of India launch

Mobiles

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra listed on Amazon ahead of India launch

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Various OnePlus 9 Pro users report overheating issues

Realme C25, C21, C20 launched: Price in India, specifications

OnePlus Nord series could spawn more affordable model in India this year

New iOS 15 leak hints at a redesigned Control Centre and more

Google is back with its annual I/O developer conference, virtual event to begin on May 18

OnePlus 9R first impressions: That s how you refresh in 2021

How to download Facebook Videos on your device

Top 5 Oppo F19 alternative: From Redmi Note 10 Pro Max to Realme Narzo 30 Pro

Best prepaid plans with 3GB daily data, unlimited calls and more

Samsung Galaxy F12 vs Redmi Note 10 vs Poco M3

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 9R first impressions: That s how you refresh in 2021

Features

OnePlus 9R first impressions: That s how you refresh in 2021
Various OnePlus 9 Pro users report overheating issues

Mobiles

Various OnePlus 9 Pro users report overheating issues
OnePlus Nord series could spawn more affordable model in India this year

News

OnePlus Nord series could spawn more affordable model in India this year
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

iQOO 7 Series इसी महीने भारत में होगी लॉन्च, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

Realme C20, Realme C21 और Realme C25 भारत में लॉन्च, कीमत 6999 रुपये से शुरू

Realme GT 5G अगले महीने भारत में होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगा दमदार प्रोसेसर और 12GB तक RAM

Samsung Galaxy Quantum2 या Galaxy A82 की तस्वीरें लीक, डिजाइन और खास स्पेसिफिकेशन्स का हुआ खुलासा

ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini का खास फीचर आया सामने, दमदार परफॉर्मेंस के साथ मिलेगी 30W की चार्जिंग

Latest Videos

How to download Facebook Videos on your device

Features

How to download Facebook Videos on your device
OnePlus 9 Pro review: A workhorse but optics need improvement

Reviews

OnePlus 9 Pro review: A workhorse but optics need improvement
Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss

Reviews

Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss
OnePlus 9 review: Heavy on hardware and specs but camera disappoints

Reviews

OnePlus 9 review: Heavy on hardware and specs but camera disappoints

News

Various OnePlus 9 Pro users report overheating issues
Mobiles
Various OnePlus 9 Pro users report overheating issues
Realme C25, C21, C20 launched: Price in India, specifications

Mobiles

Realme C25, C21, C20 launched: Price in India, specifications
OnePlus Nord series could spawn more affordable model in India this year

News

OnePlus Nord series could spawn more affordable model in India this year
New iOS 15 leak hints at a redesigned Control Centre and more

News

New iOS 15 leak hints at a redesigned Control Centre and more
Google is back with its annual I/O developer conference, virtual event to begin on May 18

News

Google is back with its annual I/O developer conference, virtual event to begin on May 18

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers