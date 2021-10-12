comscore OnePlus 9RT launching tomorrow: Confirmed details, expected price, India launch timeline, more
This year, we will not see the launch of the OnePlus 9T series. Instead, the smartphone manufacturer will bring the successor to the OnePlus 9R, which launched in India earlier this year. Let’s take a quick look at everything we know so far about the upcoming and the last OnePlus smartphone of this year.

OnePlus 9RT is set to launch on October 13 in India. According to the benchmark listing, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will sport a 6.55-inch Samsung E3 full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The OnePlus 9RT is tipped to come packed with a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 sensor, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor. On the front, the smartphone includes a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera for selfie and video calling.

OnePlus 9RT is all set to launch in the company’s home market China on October 13, which is tomorrow. The launch event will begin at 7:30PM local time (around 5:30PM IST). You will be able to watch the OnePlus 9RT launch event online on the company’s China website and Weibo account. Alongside the 9RT, the Chinese tech giant will unveil OnePlus Buds Z2 with up to 40dB noise cancellation. Also Read - Top 5 gaming phone deals under Rs 30,000 on Amazon

This year, we will not see the launch of the OnePlus 9T series. Instead, the smartphone manufacturer will bring the successor to the OnePlus 9R, which launched in India earlier this year. The upcoming OnePlus 9RT is said to launch exclusively for the Indian and China markets. Let’s take a quick look at everything we know so far about the upcoming and the last OnePlus smartphone of this year. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT specifications look quite impressive, likely to be priced around Rs 25,000

OnePlus 9RT specifications

Ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed many details about the OnePlus 9RT. The smartphone manufacturer has confirmed to bring the upcoming OnePlus smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which currently runs the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. Also Read - OnePlus confirms the launch date of OnePlus 9RT

The smartphone will come paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The company has also confirmed to pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. OnePlus will likely ship the 65W fast charger in the retail box.

Prior to the launch, the smartphone manufacturer confirmed that the OnePlus 9RT will come with a five-dimensional heat dissipation structure design and also support 7GB virtual RAM.

The upcoming OnePlus 9RT will use Samsung’s E4 AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The official teaser also reveals that the OnePlus 9RT will include a triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Details of other sensors have not been revealed yet.

The smartphone is said to arrive in China in two colour options, including — black and grey. Most likely the same variant of the phone will head to the Indian market as well. But when will the OnePlus 9RT launch in India? 

OnePlus 9RT India launch details

OnePlus 9RT India launch date hasn’t been revealed yet. However, if rumours and leaks are considered, the smartphone will go official later this month. Most likely around October 18-19. The Chinese model of the device is expected to hit the Indian market. This suggests that the specs of the Indian OnePlus 9RT will be similar to the Chinese model. Some of the key specifications of the OnePlus 9RT include – Snapdragon 888 SoC,  LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage, 65W fast charging support, 4500mAh battery, and more.

OnePlus 9RT price (expected)

The exact or official pricing of the OnePlus 9RT is yet to be revealed. Rumours and leaks suggest that the OnePlus smartphone will be priced between CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs 23,250) and CNY 3,000 (roughly Rs 34,800) in China. In India too, the smartphone is expected to arrive in three color options- Blue, Dark Matter, and Silver.

Another per another report, the OnePlus 9RT will go on sale in China on October 19 while the pre-orders will begin on October 13.

  Published Date: October 12, 2021 3:23 PM IST

