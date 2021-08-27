comscore OnePlus 9RT tipped to launch around the same time as iPhone 13: Expected specs, price, more
OnePlus 9RT tipped to launch around the same time as iPhone 13: Expected specs, price, more

OnePlus 9RT is expected to launch in India around the same time when Apple will release its iPhone 13 series of smartphones. Check expected launch date, price in India, specifications, features and more details.

OnePlus will skip launching the OnePlus 9T this year. Instead, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is reportedly gearing up to launch the OnePlus 9RT or the T version of the OnePlus 9R, which launched in India earlier this year. The upcoming OnePlus 9RT is expected to launch in India and a few others in the next two months or so. Also Read - Good news for OnePlus 3, OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users in India

The OnePlus 9RT has been subjected to several leaks and rumours in the last few days but nothing has been officially revealed by the smartphone manufacturer yet. Since the smartphone is said to go official in two months from now, we expect OnePlus to reveal official details of the upcoming OnePlus 9RT in another month from now. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 Green Woods colour option goes on sale today via Amazon: Price, offers

Since a lot have been revealed about the OnePlus 9RT by rumours and leaks circulating on the internet, we have compiled them all in one place. Take a look at the expected release timeline, specifications, price in India and all other details related to the OnePlus 9RT here. Also Read - MediaTek dominates the sub-Rs 30,000 smartphone space in 2021, where is Qualcomm?

OnePlus 9RT launch date

The official launch date of the OnePlus 9RT has not been revealed but a report hints at October launch. The upcoming OnePlus T series smartphone is expected to go official in India as well as China in October. Currently, there are no reports on whether the OnePlus 9RT will hit other markets as well or be limited to India and China only. There are no reports on the launch date of the OnePlus 9RT yet. Since the smartphone is likely to launch in two months from now, we expect the company to announce official release details in the next few weeks to come.

OnePlus 9R 5G

OnePlus 9RT specifications

Ahead of the official launch of the OnePlus 9RT, the complete specifications sheet has been surfaced online. Starting from display, processor, camera system, battery and everything else about the OnePlus 9RT have been leaked. Let’s take a quick look at the expected specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 9RT.

–OnePlus 9RT is expected to come packed with a 6.55-inch Samsung E3 full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

–The leaked specifications sheet suggest that the OnePlus phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

–In terms of camera specifications, the OnePlus 9RT smartphone is tipped to bring triple rear camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, similar to the recently launched OnePlus Nord 2. The primary rear camera is tipped to come coupled with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX481 ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor.

–For selfies and video calls, the upcoming OnePlus 9RT is tipped to feature a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 image sensor for selfies and video calls.

–As per the specs sheet, the OnePlus 9RT will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

–The OnePlus 9RT is also tipped to feature a frosted Corning Gorilla Glass back cover, dual-speakers with Dolby Atmos, and an X-axis linear motor.

OnePlus 9RT price in India

In terms of leaks and rumours, the OnePlus 9RT is expected to come in two configurations including 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. As far as the pricing is concerned, the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is tipped to be priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly around Rs 34,400) while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is said to be priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly around Rs 37,900).

  Published Date: August 27, 2021 1:38 PM IST

