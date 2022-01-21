The season of smartphone launches has begun in India and we are already seeing companies such as OnePlus and Xiaomi launching their mid-premium flagship smartphones in India. OnePlus launched the OnePlus 9RT successor – the OnePlus 9RT – in India on January 14. Just days later, Xiaomi launched its own champion – the Xiaomi 11T Pro – in India. It is the successor to the Mi 10T Pro that was launched in India back in 2020. Also Read - Xiaomi 11T Pro Hyperphone 5G review: Worth the hype?

The Xiaomi 11T Pro, owing to its specifications and its pricing, competes directly with the OnePlus 9RT. So, here is a detailed comparison of their specifications that will help you pick the right one for you.

OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Price

The OnePlus 9RT comes in Hacker Black and Nano Silver colour variants. In terms of storage, the 8GB+128GB variant of the phone costs Rs 42,999, while the 12GB+256GB variant costs Rs 46,999.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro, on the other hand, comes in Meteorite Black, Celestial Blue and Moonlight White colour variants. In terms of storage space, the 8GB RAM + 3GB virtual RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 39,999, while the 8GB RAM + 3GB virtual RAM and 256GB storage space costs Rs 41,999 and the 12GB of RAM + 3GB of virtual RAM and 256GB storage space costs Rs 43,999 in India. Xiaomi is offering an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on Citibank customers. With this discount the three variants of the phone will cost Rs 34,999, Rs 36,999, and Rs 38,999.

OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Design and Display

The OnePlus 9RT features a 6.62-inches AMOLED display with a full HD+ resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, screen refresh rate of 120Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. On the front, you get a punch-hole display wherein the selfie camera is stacked towards the top left corner of the display. At the back, you get a glass back with frosted glass finish and a vertically stacked triple rear camera setup that is placed on the left side of the back phone’s back. The phone weighs 198.5g and it sports an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is marginally heavier than the OnePlus 9RT as it weighs 204g. It comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels, screen refresh rate of 120Hz, touch sampling rate of 480Hz along with Dolby Vision and HDr 10+ support and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It also features a punch hole display. However, the front camera in this case is placed in the top middle area of the screen. At the back you get a glass back with brush aluminium finish. It also features a triple rear camera setup that is stacked inside a vertically placed rear camera setup that is stacked towards the left side of the back. The Xiaomi 11T Pro sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Performance and Software

The OnePlus 9RT is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 system on chip with Qualcomm’s X60 5G modem and Adreno 660 GPU. This setup is coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage space. The Xiaomi 11T Pro features similar specifications.

The only difference between the phones is that while the OnePlus 9RT runs Android 11-based OxygenOS, the Xiaomi 11T Pro runs Android-based MIUI 12.5.

OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Camera

Talking about the cameras, the OnePlus 9RT features a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary lens with Sony IMX766 sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 123-degree field of view and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera with Sony IMX471 sensor. You can capture 4K videos at 30/60 fps and 1080p videos at 30/60 fps using the phone’s rear camera.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro, on the other hand, features a 108MP camera with Samsung’s HM 2 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view, and a 5MP telemacro camera. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera. It can shoot 8K videos at 30fps, 4K videos at 30/60fps, 1080p videos at 30/60fps and 720p videos at 30fps.

OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Battery

Lastly, the battery. The OnePlus 9RT features a 4,500mAh dual cell battery with support for 65T warp charge technology. OnePlus claims that this technology can charge the phone completely in under 29 minutes. The Xiaomi 11T Pro, on the other hand, features a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W Hypercharge, which the company claims can charge the phone completely in 17 minutes.