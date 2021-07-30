OnePlus introduced the Nord smartphone series last year with the aim to offer more value at a budget price point. The company surely aims big with its new, much affordable Nord series. Navnit Nakra, Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of India Sales, OnePlus India confirms to BGR.in that the company aims to sell 25 million units of Nord series phones by the end of 2023. Also Read - Happy International Friendship Day 2021: Best tech gifts under Rs 2,000

“Offering the signature Nord experience across price categories, we project that by the end of 2023, the accumulated sales volume of the OnePlus Nord product line will reach 25 million units globally,” Nakra said. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 open sale begins in India but cheaper 6GB RAM model not available yet

In India, OnePlus currently offers two Nord phones consisting of the Nord CE 5G and the new Nord 2 5G. The first phone under the series was launched in India last year dubbed the OnePlus Nord. With the launch of the new Nord phones this year, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has discontinued the original Nord. BGR.in was the first to report the discontinuation of the original OnePlus Nord in the country. Also Read - OnePlus 9T, OnePlus 9T Pro will not launch this year: This is likely the reason

Nakra highlighted that OnePlus Nord received an overwhelming response from the Indian consumers. He said, “OnePlus Nord brought the highest open sales day in OnePlus history, and witnessed a tremendous reception from the community.” Nakra further informed that in Q1 2021, OnePlus recorded more than 300 percent growth driven by the OnePlus Nord and OnePlus 8T shipments.

Big plans ahead

Going forward, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer aims to focus on both flagship as well as affordable Nord series simultaneously. In future, “our focus will remain constant on developing the flagship line as well as the Nord line,” Nakra said.

5G seems to be the key focus area for the brand globally going forward. Highlighting future plans, Nakra said, “5G is a top priority in our product strategy at OnePlus. We identified the need for it early on and have continued to remain the first movers in 5G R&D development. We have invested an amount of US$30 million to scale up 5G research and remain committed to that.” “As developments on initiating 5G tech adoption continue to gain momentum, our devices starting right from the OnePlus 8 Series onwards are equipped to cater to this experience and deliver users a seamless transition,” he added.

As for India, Nakra said that the R&D team in the country has been focusing on 5G software development efforts as well as field testing efforts, also working closely with telecom operators and global stakeholders such as Qualcomm. “We are ready for 5G when India is ready for 5G,” he said.

In future, OnePlus aims to develop smartphones that correspond to the needs of the market and users. “We are already working closely with Indian operators to monitor regional developments and driving our field-testing efforts with local operators in the backdrop so as for OnePlus users to enjoy a fast and smooth 5G experience whenever the 5G spectrum is ready,” Nakra said.