OnePlus Buds Z2 vs Nothing Ear 1: Which TWS earbuds should you pick?

OnePlus recently launched the OnePlus Buds Z2 earbuds in India alongside the OnePlus 9RT. The OnePlus Buds Z2 come with several fascinating features such as active noise cancellation, and environmental noise cancellation. The company first announced the OnePlus Buds Z2 in October 2021 alongside the OnePlus 9RT launch in China, and after three months, the company has finally launched these earbuds in India.

In India, the OnePlus Buds Z2 compete with the Nothing Ear 1 true wireless earphones that have been launched by the UK-based electronics brand owned by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, Nothing. What makes the Nothing Ear 1 stand out among other TWS earbuds is its transparent design. Besides having a unique design, the Nothing Ear 1 earbuds come with a host of premium features, including active noise cancellation and wireless charging. To make things easier for you as to which one would be best suited for you, we have compiled a detailed comparison of both the earbuds.

Here is the detailed comparison of the two earbuds:

Design

OnePlus Buds Z2 are a rehashed model of the Buds Z. A unique feature included this time is active noise cancellation. The OnePlus Buds Z2 ship with three pairs of silicone ear tips that ensure the buds fit comfortably in the ears. Inside the box, you also get a USB Type-C charging cable. The case is not too big and fits easily in the pocket. The pairing buttons and charging port are present on the backside of the case, along with the company’s logo, which is given on the top of the lid. In addition, there is an indicator light on the front.

On the other hand, the design of the Nothing Ear 1 is quite different from other earbuds including the OnePlus Buds Z2. These earbuds come with a transparent body. You can see what components are fitted inside it. The design of the Nothing Ear 1 lets you see the internal components, microphones, and the company’s official logo. The tech giant has used color-coding instead of using L and R to indicate which earpiece goes in which ear. The red dot signifies the right earpiece, and the white dot represents the left one. There are touch-sensitive controls on the outer stalks of the Nothing Ear 1.

Battery

The battery of the OnePlus Buds Z2 is quite good according to its price segment. They are backed by a 520mAh battery. The Buds Z2 is rated to last up to 38 hours with ANC mode turned off. However, if the ANC mode is off, the Buds Z2 will offer 7 hours of playback. The 10-minutes charge of earbuds and the case will keep your music going for 5 hours. In addition, a single 10-minute charge of the earbuds themselves delivers 2 hours of playtime. You also get a USB Type-C port, and there is no wireless charger support.

Nothing Ear 1 offers 6 hours of battery life on the earbuds and up to 34 hours, including the case without ANC. However, the total battery life will drop to 24 hours if you switch on the ANC. Nothing says that with fast charging via USB Type-C you can get up to 8 hours of playback in a 10-minute charge. The OnePlus Ear 1 earbuds are also backed by a 570mAh battery. The company claims up to 40db of noise level reduction while using the ANC. Talking about charging, the Nothing Ear 1 case supports USB Type-C and Qi wireless charging modes. The earpieces attach magnetically to the case to draw power from the battery.

IP rating

The Buds Z2 has IP55 dust and water resistance, while the Nothing ear 1 has only IPX4 splash resistance.

Noise Cancellation

Both OnePlus Bude Z2 and Nothing Ear 1 come with active noise cancellation with a transparency mode. The OnePlus Buds Z2 offers two noise cancellation modes, Faint and Extreme that range between 25 dB to 40 dB. The tech giant lets you see the battery levels of both earbuds with the help of the company’s HeyMelody app. Nothing has also has created an app called ear (1) for users to customize the controls and other features in Nothing Ear 1. The app features equalizer settings, fast pairing, firmware updates, and in-ear detection.

Connectivity

For wireless connectivity, you get Bluetooth 5.2 with support for AAC/SBC codecs in Buds Z2 and Nothing Ear 1.

Price

OnePlus Buds Z2 comes in less than Rs 5,000. The OnePlus Buds Z2 is priced at Rs 4,999 and is an upgrade over the OnePlus Buds Z launched in 2020.

The Nothing Ear 1 true wireless earphone has been launched at Rs 5,999. The price of Nothing Year 1 in India is much more affordable than in the global market. They cost $99 in the US, approximately Rs 7,400, GBP 99 (approximately Rs 10,200) in the UK, and EUR 99 (approximately Rs 8,700) in Europe.