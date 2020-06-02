comscore OnePlus Domin8 pairs pro cricketers, gamers with OnePlus 8 | BGR India
OnePlus Domin8 pairs pro cricketers, pro gamers with OnePlus 8 Series to push mobile gaming in India

OnePlus Domin8, which starts at 6PM today, is a foray by the company to put OnePlus 8 Series 5G in the hands of pro cricketers and pro gamers to dominate PUBG Mobile online.

OnePlus Domin8 event

On March 13, 20 Formula 1 drivers were supposed to race around the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Australia for the first race of the season. Like many other sports, Formula 1 was forced to shut its engines due to COVID-19 pandemic. On March 12, the official confirmation came that Australian GP is cancelled. If you are a F1 fan like me, you already knew that there is a long wait ahead before the official race. If you are a tech observer like me then you know there won’t be a papaya car that became relative to OnePlus. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro's latest update temporarily disable the Photochrome mode

Since then, everything has become virtual. When the going gets tough, the tough gets going. In the world of Formula 1, some of the young drivers took their simulators and started racing online. While not as dramatic as an actual race, it showed esports is the way forward. Esports has long been the promising alternative to the outdoor sports event. If you have wondered whether it is a true athletic endeavor, then the fact that demonstration esports events will be part of 2024 Summer Olympics, taking place in Paris, should convince you. Also Read - NODWIN Gaming and Airtel partner up to launch Airtel India ESPORTS TOUR

While esports is gaining popularity, OnePlus and PUBG Mobile want to push it to the mainstream in India. The Chinese smartphone maker is hosting a OnePlus Domin8 event in the country starting at 6:00PM IST today. The event marks a big foray not only for the Chinese smartphone maker but also few Indian cricketers. You would have already read about Fortnite turning online players into celebrities. Now, celebrities – especially those from the sporting world – are flocking the online gaming enterprise. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Series sale delayed in India; Here are the details

What is OnePlus Domin8?

The OnePlus Domin8 event features KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Smriti Mandhana, Shreyas Iyer as the pro cricketers. They will battle Dynamo, Ahsaas Channa + Sc0ut and GodNixon from Fnatic, who are the pro gamers here. No prizes for guessing that they will be playing on a OnePlus 8 Series 5G device. The game mode involves these guys playing three classic games of PUBG Mobile in succession. The best performing all rounder from each game will be titled “HyperTasker of the game” and walking away with a OnePlus 8 Pro 5G.

It is not limited to these pro gamers and pro cricketers. OnePlus had opened registrations for its Red Cable Club members and others. When the game starts at 6:00PM IST, they will all be playing on the same map. If you are like me, not playing, then you can watch the livestream by clicking on the link embedded below. It is, however, not just a game. OnePlus is using the opportunity to turn this into a showcase for its latest flagship – OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus 8 Series to the forefront

While the devices were launched more than a month ago, they have gone on sale only recently. OnePlus 8 Pro 5G is yet to go on open sale in the country. This event becomes an opportunity to show that OnePlus has devices that can make gaming smoother. “We see mobile gaming as a great opportunity to connect with the youth of the country, and it definitely has great potential in a young country like India. At OnePlus, our decisions primarily tie back to what our community wants and how best we can incorporate their feedback without losing our vision of focusing on useful innovations that can make our lives easier,” Siddhant Narayan – Head of Marketing, India OnePlus, said hours ahead of the event.

“We have seen eSports grow tremendously in India over the last couple of years. To us, mobile gaming is a great opportunity to connect with the youth of the country.” he added.

OnePlus is most often compared to Apple for doing things differently than its Android rivals. While OnePlus packs its devices with latest hardware to the brim; it often focuses on experience that the raw hardware brings to the forefront. This event, Narayan told me, is about gaming experience. “The OnePlus community has shown great excitement to be part of this and we are looking forward to seeing this activity culminate into an engaging activity for our community, pro gamers and cricketers alike,” he said in an email response.

PUBG Mobile without MS Dhoni

He further adds that summer in India is “synonymous with cricket” and hence the company went ahead to sign pro cricketers for Domin8. “We wanted to bring the power of cricketers and gamers together and offer our consumers a unique chance to see their favorite cricketers in a new avatar,” Narayan explained. While it is a shame that MS Dhoni is not part of this pro cricketers squad, we might see him on our PUBG map soon enough.

For OnePlus, Domin8 is also about portraying the gaming capabilities of its flagship in an engaging experience. Narayan adds that the company is working on numerous such projects to cater to the “ever-evolving OnePlus community”. I can’t wait to see India’s Olympic gold medalists becoming a team and participate in such an event. I would probably drop my gun and surrender if I see the name “Abhinav Bindra” on the name. Just kidding, I am sport and I would try to fire at him at least once.

“With Domin8 we see a great opportunity for our hardcore OnePlus gamers to come forth and be part of this unique opportunity to virtually interact with pro-gamers and Indian cricketers to experience the fast performance of PUBG Mobile on the new OnePlus 8 series which we believe is one of the best devices for gamers,” OnePlus said in a statement.

While the OnePlus 8 Series, pro gamers and pro cricketers hog the limelight in this virtual event, there is one silent star. The name of this star is Fnatic, a global esports entertainment brand. OnePlus has partnered Fnatic to improve gaming experience on its flagship devices. Narayan calls it a natural partnership. “The relationship took its first steps into a new phase of collaboration with the Fnatic mode, which was an industry-first collaboration to bring the best-in-class gaming experience to smartphones. Improving on our mobile gaming has always been a priority for OnePlus,” he explained.

  Published Date: June 2, 2020 5:43 PM IST
  Updated Date: June 2, 2020 6:02 PM IST

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

54999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens
OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

44999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens.

