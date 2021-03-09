OnePlus’ March 23 OnePlus 9 series online launch event: Here’s what to expect

We finally have the launch date of the OnePlus 9 series. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has officially confirmed that the most awaited OnePlus 9 series will launch on March 23. The release date, however, hasn’t been revealed yet. Similar to the launch event of the previous OnePlus flagship smartphone series, the OnePlus 9 series is said to have a global debut in India followed by other markets. Also Read - OnePlus 9 series global launch set for March 23 with big camera improvements

Under the series, as rumours suggest, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer could launch three devices. The three models are expected to be the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro and lastly, the OnePlus 9E or 9R (in other words, the cheaper model of the three). Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed some key details about the upcoming flagship smartphone. Let's take a closer look at everything we know about the OnePlus 9 series so far and what all to expect from the March 23 online launch event.

OnePlus 9 series will be big on cameras

As the company has announced, for the OnePlus 9 series, the brand has partnered with Hasselblad to co-develop the next generation of flagship smartphone cameras. Talking about the strategic partnership, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said, "OnePlus has always prioritized a premium user experience over everything else. Beginning in 2021, we are making a concerted effort to significantly improve the smartphone camera experience for our users, with the expertise of a truly legendary partner in Hasselblad."

Lau further added, “with OnePlus’ top-of-the-line hardware and computational photography and Hasselblad’s rich aesthetic knowledge in traditional photography, I am confident that the OnePlus 9 Series will be a major leap forward in our ability to deliver a premium, flagship camera.”

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has also announced its plans to invest more than USD 150 million over the next three years to further “build its mobile imaging capabilities in its ongoing pursuit of delivering the best smartphone camera experience for its users.”

Rumours suggest that the OnePlus 9 is expected to pack a primary 48-megapixel main sensor at the back coupled with a 50-megapixel secondary lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone is expected to include a 16-megapixel image sensor.

OnePlus 9 expected specifications

Besides the cameras, another key highlight of the OnePlus flagship series will be the processing power. The smartphone series is said to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone is also expected to offer better battery setup, display, among others.

How to watch OnePlus 9 series livestream

OnePlus 9 series is all set to launch globally on March 23. Once the smartphone series goes official it will be available on Amazon.in and OnePlus online store. The e-commerce giant has already created a dedicated page for the OnePlus 9 series.

The online launch event will begin at 7:30pm IST on OnePlus’ YouTube channel and social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook. As mentioned, under the series the smartphone manufacturer could launch three phones including the OnePlus 9, the OnePlus 9 Pro and the third could be the OnePlus 9R or the OnePlus 9E. The company is also said to launch its first ever smartwatch at the online launch event.