comscore OnePlus Nord 2 first impressions: Makes the 9R weep
News

OnePlus Nord 2 first impressions: Makes the 9R weep

Features

OnePlus Nord 2 is the latest phone with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and tries to take on the semi-premium segment. Wanna know how it is? Here are my initial thoughts.

A new design

For a Nord, this is a new design. But for OnePlus, it is similar to what we have seen on the OnePlus 9 and even the 9R.

What’s the first name that pops in your head when you think of flagship killers? It might be Xiaomi now, but it all started with OnePlus. While things went a little off-track, this ideology is being now taken ahead by the company’s Nord series, which is expanding: we recently saw the launch of the Nord CE and it’s time for the ultimate Nord successor, the Nord 2. Also Read - OnePlus plans adding optimised mode toggle following OnePlus 9 performance controversy

The Nord 2 is finally here and it ain’t just a minor upgrade: the on-paper details make it a flagship killer in true sense. And if you were hoping for something similar to how the existing Nords in India look, you are in for a treat, for here’s some design refresh too. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus 9R: Which OnePlus is better for you?

So, do we finally have a flagship killer that is our benchmark in the arena? Is it the one that OnePlus can use to uphold its credo? I got hold of the Blue Haze OnePlus Nord 2 and after a few hours with it, here’s what my initial thoughts are. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 first look: MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI, 9R-like looks and more

Design

OnePlus is one of the smartphone makers that pay attention to detail. The phones always manage to look good despite the infamous mention of plastic in them. The Nord 2 gives me the vibes. It is a well-made phone that speaks quality. While some might take a jab at the phone’s plastic build, the phone is all in for premium. The use of plastic allows for a well-distributed weight (it weighs 189 grams) and makes for comfortable usage. From the in-display fingerprint scanner to all the physical buttons, everything is reachable with one hand.

nord 2 FIs

The plastic frame is sandwiched between the glass display and the glass back. My blue-coloured Nord 2 is a combination of the glossy and satin finish, which doesn’t let smudges or dust stop by. The front gets a 6.43-inch punch screen with thin bezels and a punch-hole cutout. The good part is that it comes with a screen protector that can be helpful until you get a sturdier tempered glass on.

The looks will remind you of a OnePlus 9 or a OnePlus 9R for that matter. A camera hump with two big camera housings, a punch-hole flat screen, a middle-placed OnePlus logo at the back, and the blue shade OnePlus phones have worn a number of times and is proprietary to the Nord phones. It also weighs the same as the OnePlus 9R.

nord 2 FIs

It might be borrowed but for a Nord phone, it still is a new dress that can be fancied by many. Although, I would like OnePlus to start experimenting with new designs for its Nords too.

The phone package includes an in-box USB Type-C port charging cable, a 65W charging brick, and thank god for a transparent cover that tags along. There are two more interesting things: Apple-inspired brand stickers and an entry card to the Red Cable Club.

What’s offered?

The Nord 2 gets a MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chip, which can be considered a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 counterpart. In our previous reviews of the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G and even the OnePlus 9R, we have found that both the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and Snapdragon 870 chips are capable performers. The Nord 2 is expected to follow the trail and so far, it is doing justice to the chip. Although, I am yet to figure out more about the AI bits that are specifically highlighted on the chip name.

The phone comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which in today’s age is quite apt.

Now the attractive part is the camera department. On-papers, it has been significantly upgraded. There’s a 50-megapixel main camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor (also seen as an ultra-wide camera on the OnePlus 9 Pro) with support for OIS. The second one is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and the third member of the rear camera bump is a 2-megapixel mono lens. The front camera stands at 32-megapixel. These numbers, coupled with a number of camera features (Nightscape Ultra, AI enhancements, Dual-view Videos, and loads more) appear like quite a proposition but require more testing. Although, my initial experience is more about saturated outputs on the part of both the rear and front cameras.

nord 2

It sources its juice from a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. OnePlus has never failed to impress my soul in this section and I was able to reach from 7 per cent to a full 100 in about 30 minutes.

A surprise too

Here’s some newness. This time, we get OxygenOS 11.3 based on Android 11 with some hints of ColorOS. While this merger was supposed to work in the background, the effect is seen on the forefront too. As a result, the camera app UI, Settings menu, and more have taken on the ColorOS colours. Plus, there’s also the option to disable the app drawer. While some might dislike this transformation, my experience has been clean and smooth. It remains to be seen how it manages during my usage in the days to come and whether or not the addition of ColorOS bothers me.

Among others, the in-display fingerprint sensor is quick, dual speakers are pretty loud, and Face Unlock works well too.

OnePlus Nord 2 first impressions

The OnePlus Nord 2 starts at Rs 27,999 and with what it offers, looks like a sweet deal. Some premium-ness and powerful performance under Rs 30,000 is what OnePlus’ vision has been based on and the Nord 2 has the capacity to take it forward. Plus, it makes the OnePlus 9R look overpriced.

It can, by all means, compete with rivals like the Realme X7 Max 5G and the Mi 11X. But, is it the phone one would choose over these competitors under Rs 30,000 right now? We will try to find the answer in our review that will be up soon. Stay tuned to this space for that.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 23, 2021 1:23 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus plans adding optimised mode toggle in Oxygen following OnePlus 9 performance throttle controversy

Galaxy A22 replaces M42 5G to become the cheapest 5G Samsung phone in India

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G launch in India today: Expected price, features, and more

Poco F3 GT launching today in India: Expected prices, variants and more

Internet down: Zomato, Paytm, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon, Myntra, many more global services suffered massive outage

OnePlus Nord 2 first impressions: Makes the 9R weep

OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus 9R: Which OnePlus is better for you?

How to clear YouTube search history

Special students discount on Apple products: Everything we need to know

Top 5 smartwatches under Rs 10,000

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021
Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 110 4G भारत में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Micromax IN 2B जल्द होगा लॉन्च, कई स्पेसिफिकेशन्स का हुआ खुलासा

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G भारत में लॉन्च, 5000mAh बैटरी, 48MP कैमरे समेत मिलेंगे दमदार फीचर्स

Poco F3 GT 5G हुआ लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिलता है 64MP कैमरा

iQOO 7 का नया कलर वेरिएंट लॉन्च, सेल डेट, स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और कीमत सब यहां से जानें

Latest Videos

How to clear YouTube search history

Features

How to clear YouTube search history
Special students discount on Apple products: Everything we need to know

Features

Special students discount on Apple products: Everything we need to know
Top 5 smartwatches under Rs 10,000

Features

Top 5 smartwatches under Rs 10,000
Pegasus Spyware: All you need to know

Features

Pegasus Spyware: All you need to know

News

OnePlus plans adding optimised mode toggle in Oxygen following OnePlus 9 performance throttle controversy
News
OnePlus plans adding optimised mode toggle in Oxygen following OnePlus 9 performance throttle controversy
Galaxy A22 replaces M42 5G to become the cheapest 5G Samsung phone in India

News

Galaxy A22 replaces M42 5G to become the cheapest 5G Samsung phone in India
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G launch in India today: Expected price, features, and more

News

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G launch in India today: Expected price, features, and more
Poco F3 GT launching today in India: Expected prices, variants and more

Mobiles

Poco F3 GT launching today in India: Expected prices, variants and more
Internet down: Zomato, Paytm, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon, Myntra, many more global services suffered massive outage

News

Internet down: Zomato, Paytm, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon, Myntra, many more global services suffered massive outage

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Best Sellers