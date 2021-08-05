OnePlus Nord 2 vs Mi 11X: Which mid-range smartphone should you get

OnePlus recently launched its mid-range Nord 2 smartphone in India. It has piqued the interest of many due to the IMX766 sensor, which is the same one used inside of the OnePlus 9 Pro as its ultra wide angle sensor. Moreover, the company has also provided users with OIS too, which at this price point is a bit difficult to find. However, Xiaomi with its Mi 11X is able to closely compete against the new OnePlus Nord 2, with a number of key features of its own. Here we will be taking a look at how the new OnePlus Nord 2 compares against the Xiaomi Mi 11X, and would be determining which smartphone should you get. Also Read - Redmi Note 10S vs Redmi Note 10T: Which one is better under Rs 15,000?

OnePlus Nord 2 vs Mi 11X: Price in India

Mi 11X is priced at Rs 29,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 31,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage model. It is currently available in Celestial Silver, Cosmic Black and Frosty White colours.

OnePlus Nord 2 vs Mi 11X: Display

OnePlus Nord 2 sports a 6.43-inch full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. The display has an aspect ratio of 20:9.

The Mi 11X on the other hand features a bigger 6.67-inch full HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. It comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display also supports HDR10+ along with a 107.6 percent coverage of NTSC colour space, 100 percent DCI-P3 and SGS Eye Care Certification.

Overall, on paper, the Mi 11X features a much better display when compared to the OnePlus Nord 2.

OnePlus Nord 2 vs Mi 11X: Processor, RAM and storage

OnePlus Nord 2 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC, which goes up against, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC powered Mi 11X. OnePlus Nord 2 comes with 6GB/8GB/12GB of RAM paired with 128GB/256GB of internal storage. The Mi 11X comes with 6GB/8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage.

On paper, the Mi 11X seems to be more powerful compared to the Nord 2. On the other hand, the Nord 2 offers much more RAM and storage flexibility.

OnePlus Nord 2 vs Mi 11X: Operating system

Both the OnePlus Nord 2 and the Mi 11X run Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s respective skins on top. Mi 11X comes with Xiaomi‘s MIUI 12 skin, whereas, the Nord 2 comes with OxygenOS 11.3 based on Oppo’s ColorOS 11.3.

OnePlus Nord 2 vs Mi 11X: Battery

OnePlus Nord 2 is backed by a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery with support for the company’s own Warp Charge 65 fast charging technology. The company claims that the in-box charger can charge the device fully within 30 minutes.

Mi 11X is backed by a 4,520mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging and 2.5W wired reverse charging.

OnePlus Nord 2 offers faster charging compared to the Mi 11X, making it the winner in this category.

OnePlus Nord 2 vs Mi 11X: Cameras

OnePlus Nord 2 features a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The primary 50-megapixel sensor is paired with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra wide angle lens with electronic image stabilisation (EIS), and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. On the front, it features a 32-megapixel sensor to capture selfies. The front camera also comes with EIS support.

Mi 11X also sports a triple camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primary sensor with OIS support, paired with an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra wide angle lens, and a 5-megapixel sensor with a macro lens. On the front, it features a 20-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies.