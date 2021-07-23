OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus 9R: Which OnePlus is better for you?

OnePlus Nord 2 has been launched in India after a long wait. The Nord 2 succeeds the original Nord that launched in the country last year. With the coming of the Nord 2, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has discontinued the OnePlus Nord in India. In simple words, OnePlus Nord smartphone is no longer available in the country in both offline and online stores. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 first look: MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI, 9R-like looks and more

OnePlus Nord 2 offers flagship level specs for a relatively cheaper price tag. This has built some sort of curiosity among consumers as they want to know whether to buy the OnePlus Nord for Rs 27,999 or opt for the expensive OnePlus 9R, which starts at a price of Rs 39,999 in India right now. We provide with the answer here and compare the Nord 2 and OnePlus 9R in terms of specs and price. Also Read - OnePlus Buds Pro revealed with adaptive ANC and Zen Mode Air but no Indian pricing

OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus 9R: Price in India

OnePlus Nord 2 starts at a price of Rs 27,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The other two models of the Nord 2 with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage come at a price of Rs 29,999 and Rs 34,999, respectively. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 becomes official as the OG Nord's successor in India

The OnePlus 9R comes in two variants including 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage at Rs 39,999 and Rs 43,999.

OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus 9R: Display

OnePlus Nord 2 comes packed with a 6.43-inch Fluid AMOLED display with screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio and 90hz screen refresh rate. In comparison, the OnePlus 9R comes packed with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 120hz refresh rate, 2400x 1080 pixels screen resolution and support for Gorilla Glass protection to offer sturdiness.

OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus 9R: Processor, RAM, storage

OnePlus Nord 2 is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset paired with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS3.1 storage. The phone comes in three variants including 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage.

The OnePlus 9R is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone comes in two variants with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB of internal storage.

OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus 9R: Battery

OnePlus Nord 2 is backed by a 4500mAh battery paired with warp charge 65W, which is bundled in the box. The OnePlus 9R comes packed with a 4500mAh battery with support for Warp charge 65W as well.

OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus 9R: Camera

In terms of cameras, the OnePlus Nord 2 comes packed with a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX766 sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and 2-megapixel mono lens. For selfies on the front, the Nord 2 includes a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 image sensor for video calls.

In comparison, the OnePlus 9R includes a 48-megapixel primary Sony IMX586 image sensor coupled with a 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. On the front, the 9R includes a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 image sensor for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus 9R: Which is better?

The OnePlus Nord 2 is Rs 12,000 cheaper than the OnePlus 9R yet offers top-notch specs including AMOLED display 90hz screen refresh rate, powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chip, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support, 50-megapixel triple rear cameras, 32-megapixel selfie camera and more.

Overall, the Nord 2 looks pretty powerful on paper if you can deal with a MediaTek chipset and one less camera at the back. Interestingly, OnePlus has also upgraded the design of the Nord 2 when compared to the original Nord, the one offers a premium look for the price. We will be out with the full review of the OnePlus Nord 2 in the days to come, so wait for that before buying the phone.