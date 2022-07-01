OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is the latest smartphone to consider if you are looking in the mid-range. The new OnePlus phone, after many teasers, arrives with specifications such as a high refresh-rate display, a 5G processor, and support for fast charging technology. The Nord 2T comes across as a worthy upgrade to the Nord 2, but, theoretically, the hardware is not outstanding in the sea of mid-range phones, or OnePlus’ own phones that are available for around the same price. For instance, the Poco F4 5G. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T to go on sale starting July 5 in India, other products to launch as well

The Poco F4 5G was launched recently as a budget-oriented phone with a focus on performance as the buyers of the company's superhit Poco F3 have been anticipating a successor for a long time. At around the same price, the Poco F4 5G brings the goodness of a 5G processor, an OLED display with a high refresh rate, and a fast-charging battery. The mix of mid-range specifications with good looks makes the Poco F4 5G a worthy opponent of the OnePlus Nord 2T.

If you are looking for a good phone for around Rs 30,000 and teetering between the OnePlus Nord 2T and the Poco F4 5G, here is a comparison that should help you make the decision.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs Poco F4 5G: Design and display

OnePlus’ recent phones have looked more or less the same. The budget-focused OnePlus phones use a polycarbonate body to offset the costs, but the material does not look marked down at all. The Poco F4 5G, on the other hand, uses a glass back, which not only makes it look premium but also offers protection from dust and water splashes with an IP54 rating. While glass is definitely a premium material, some people prefer plastic for certain reasons, such as more sturdiness.

The back of both the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G and the Poco F4 5G feature camera bumps, which, again, is subject to preference. But the design of the sensors inside the bump on the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G looks slightly less cluttered than that of the Poco F4 5G’s camera bump. Design, again, is subjective so there is not a winner or a loser in this department.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs Poco F4 5G: Performance

OnePlus has positioned its Nord brand as budget-focused, which essentially means that the phones launched with the Nord branding are meant for people who want reasonably good specifications for less. The Nord 2T 5G uses a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor, which is a new entrant to India’s smartphone market. We have not tested the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G yet, so we would like to hold our opinion on the performance of this phone. However, we spent a good deal of time with the Poco F4 5G and found it one of the fastest phones in the sub-Rs 30,000 segment, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, which is a bumped-up version of the Snapdragon 865 chipset that was used in flagship phones of 2020.

OnePlus has a loyal fan base that would prioritise OxygenOS over anything else. That is because the fluidity of OxygenOS 12.1, as well as its bloatware-free interface, makes it easy to navigate the phone. Poco F4 5G uses MIUI 13 but it is optimised for Poco phones wherein the bloatware and advertisements have been nixed. All in all, both phones will offer a simple interface.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a FullHD resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is good for people who like a smooth interface, but if you are someone who is into gaming and would prioritise it over anything else, Poco F4 5G is worth considering. That is because Poco’s new phone has a 6.67-inch OLED display with a FullHD resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs Poco F4 5G: Cameras

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G has three cameras on the back. There is a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main camera with support for optical image stabilisation, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a field of view of 120 degrees, and a 2-megapixel mono camera. Since we have not tested the phone yet, we are not sure how good (or bad) the cameras are. But we did fiddle with the cameras of the Poco F4 5G, and found them impressive for the price. The Poco F4 5G comes with a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Poco has not stated what sensor the main camera uses.

On the front, the OnePlus Nord 2T 5G has a 32-megapixel camera, while the Poco F4 5G uses a 20-megapixel camera. Poco F4 5G clicks likeable selfies with some hint of beautification. But considering the OnePlus Nord 2T uses a Sony IMX766 sensor on the back, you can expect photos to look vivid and retain details.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs Poco F4 5G: Battery

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G promises fast charging support of 80W on a 4500mAh battery. According to the company’s claim, the battery can go from 1 to 100 percent in 27 minutes, and the battery lasts for up to two days easily. The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is the second phone in the company’s entire lineup to come with 80W charging support. Poco F4 5G, on the other hand, uses slightly slower 67W charging technology, which is touted to fill the battery in 38 minutes. If you are someone who needs the utmost charging speed on their phone, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is worth considering over the Poco F4 5G. Good thing is that both phones come with the power adapter bundled in the box.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs Poco F4 5G: Which one is better?

The OnePlus Nord 2T surely comes with the bells and whistles that seem enough to attract mid-range buyers. It has got the software promise of OnePlus, while the hardware is powerful enough for day-to-day chores, as well as gaming as long as it is in check. But Poco F4 5G, in addition to offering all that, edges up with a faster processor that is meant for high-end gaming. Its display is definitely better for gaming, while the software is optimised accordingly. However, the camera is where OnePlus Nord 2T is likely to have an upper edge, but we cannot tell you the exact difference until we are done reviewing the new OnePlus phone. The specifications of the Nord 2T are good enough for people who prioritise clean software, fast charging, and stylish looks. But for now, Poco F4 5G’s camera come across as impressive and that makes this phone good value for money.

The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G starts at Rs 28,999, while the Poco F4 5G price is set at Rs 27,999 for the base variant.