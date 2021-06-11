comscore OnePlus Nord CE 5G Top 5 Best Alternatives: Mi 10i, iQOO z3, Samsung Galaxy M42, Vivo Y73, more
News

OnePlus Nord CE 5G top 5 alternatives (price, specs comparison): Mi 10i, iQOO z3, Galaxy M42 5G

Features

OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Xiaomi Mi 10i, iQOO z3 vs Vivo Y73 vs Samsung Galaxy M42: OnePlus Nord CE 5G launched in India on Thursday at a tempting price of Rs 22,999. Let’s take a look at the top 5 alternatives of OnePlus Nord CE 5G in terms of specs sheet and price. Check out here..

oneplus nord ce 5g

OnePlus Nord CE 5G launched in India on Thursday at a tempting price of Rs 22,999. While it is good to see OnePlus get into the affordable space, but it’s surely going to face some tough competition in this segment. At Rs 22,999, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G already looks like a great option to consider with powerful processor, top-notch camera specs and a much bigger battery when compared to the original Nord. We will reserve our opinion on whether you should buy the Nord CE 5G or not for our full review. Also Read - Top phones under Rs 25,000 in June 2021: OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Mi 10i and more

For now, we will take a look at the 5 best alternatives to OnePlus Nord CE 5G in India right now. Note: This is just on the basis of specs comparison, the final verdict on whether you should buy the OnePlus Nord CE 5G or some other smartphone under Rs 25,000 or not is reserved for our full review that will be published in the days to come. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE vs Samsung Galaxy M42: Which 5G phone to pick under Rs 25,000?

Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord: Which one is better under Rs 25,000?

Let’s now take a look at top 5 alternatives (specs comparison) of OnePlus Nord CE 5G available in India right now.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Mi 10i 5G

Xiaomi Mi 10i is one of the best alternatives to OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone. Launched not so long ago, the Mi 10i comes in three variants including 6GB RAM + 64GB RAM, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 20,999, Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes in three variants 6GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs 22,999, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 24,999 and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 27,999.

Xiaomi Mi 10i

In terms of specs, the Mi 10i offers up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, 108MP quad rear camera, 16MP front camera, 120hz screen refresh rate, Snapdragon 750G SoC, 4820mAh battery and fast charging support. In comparison, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes packed with 6.43-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 750G SoC, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, 4500mAh battery, 33W fast charging support, 64MP triple rear camera setup and much more.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G comes in two variants including 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM at Rs 21,999 and Rs 23,999, respectively. In comparison, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes in three variants 6GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs 22,999, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 24,999 and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 27,999.

Galaxy-M42-5G

In terms of specs, Samsung Galaxy M42 5G comes with Snapdragon 750G processor, sAMOLED display, up to 8GB RAM, 6.6-inch display, 48MP quad rear camera setup, 5000mAh battery with 15W adaptive fast charging support and much more. In comparison, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes packed with 6.43-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 750G SoC, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, 4500mAh battery, 33W fast charging support, 64MP triple rear camera setup and much more.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs iQOO z3 5G

iQOO z3 5G comes in three models including 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 19,990, Rs 20,990 and Rs 22,990, respectively. In comparison, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes in three variants 6GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs 22,999, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 24,999 and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 27,999.

iQOO Z3 5G

iQOO z3 5G comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G chipset, 64MP AI triple camera system at the back, 120hz refresh rate, 4400mAh battery with fast charging support. In comparison, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes packed with 6.43-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 750G SoC, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, 4500mAh battery, 33W fast charging support, 64MP triple rear camera setup and much more.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Realme X3 Superzoom

Realme X3 Superzoom comes in three variants including 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 21,999, Rs 23,999 and Rs 26,999. In comparison, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes in three variants 6GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs 22,999, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 24,999 and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 27,999.

Realme X3 SuperZoom

In terms of specifications, the Realme X3 SuperZoom comes packed with a 64MP quad rear camera system, 32MP dual front camera, Snapdragon 855+ SoC, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, 120hz refresh rate, 4200mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. In comparison, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes packed with 6.43-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 750G SoC, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, 4500mAh battery, 33W fast charging support, 64MP triple rear camera setup and much more.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Vivo Y73

Vivo Y73 comes in one variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage at a price of Rs 20,990. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes in three variants 6GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs 22,999, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 24,999 and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 27,999.

Vivo Y73

Vivo Y73 smartphone comes packed with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 64MP triple rear camera system, 16MP front camera, 4000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and more. In comparison, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes packed with 6.43-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 750G SoC, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, 4500mAh battery, 33W fast charging support, 64MP triple rear camera setup and much more.

  Published Date: June 11, 2021 10:32 AM IST

Best Sellers