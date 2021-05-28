OnePlus Nord CE is coming to India on June 10, the company official confirmed on Thursday. CEO Pete Lau confirmed the coming of two new Nord smartphones, as rumours also hinted previously. One of the two is the OnePlus Nord CE, the second one is OnePlus Nord N200. On June 10, only the Nord CE will go official in the country, while the Nord N200 will be limited to the United States. This also confirms that there is no OnePlus Nord 2 coming up, at least for the time being. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE India launch date revealed, to accompany new OnePlus TV U model

OnePlus Nord CE is 5G ready

Time and again, Lau has said that OnePlus now focuses at bringing 5G to everyone. Since last year, the smartphone manufacturer has announced 5G smartphones across various price segments, and the trend is going to continue this year as well. Lau in a press note confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE is a 5G smartphone. Over the past several months we have seen smartphone manufacturers bring their 5G devices to India, which is yet to be 5G ready. Telecom companies are working day in and out to make 5G a reality in the country, soon.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G to be an affordable smartphone

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will make the “OnePlus experience more accessible than ever”, Lau said in an official press note. This clearly hints that the upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone will follow the similar pricing strategy as the original OnePlus Nord, launched last year. The Nord was launched at a price of Rs 24,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The OnePlus Nord comes in two other variants: 8GB RAM/128GB storage at Rs 27,999 and 12GB RAM/256GB storage at Rs 29,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G: CE stands for “core edition”

OnePlus is playing around with the naming scheme of the Nord smartphone series. The upcoming smartphone is called the OnePlus Nord CE 5G where CE stands for “core edition”. The company noted in an official blogpost, “The “CE” in the OnePlus Nord CE 5G stands for “Core Edition”. Like the name suggests, this is a product which really aims to deliver a fantastic essential experience. We distilled the original Nord down to its core elements, and added a couple of extra features to bring you a phone that’s a little more than you’d expect, at an even more affordable price.”

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Amazon availability

Most OnePlus phones coming to India are available on Amazon India website and similar will be the case for the OnePlus Nord CE 5G as well. The upcoming smartphone has already been listed on Amazon India website with “notify me” option. On clicking the option, the e-commerce giant will notify you when the smartphone comes in stock.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G coming on June 10, not the OnePlus Nord N200

Two Nord devices are coming to India but only one will arrive in India. OnePlus has confirmed that India and other parts of Europe will get the Nord CE 5G while the Nord N200 will be limited to the US. The Nord CE 5G will head to the country next month, on June 10. OnePlus hasn’t yet confirmed the launch date for the Nord N200.