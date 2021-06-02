OnePlus Nord CE 5G top 5 features to look forward

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is set to debut in India on June 10. The phone is tipped to be slightly cheaper than the original Nord phone. The phone is already listed on Amazon India e-retail platform, besides the official OnePlus India website. While the rumour mill has churned out some of the key features of the upcoming Nord CE 5G phone, OnePlus took to the platform too to tease the device ahead of its launch. Based on the leaks and teasers we have compiled the top five OnePlus Nord CE 5G features to look at. Also Read - Top smart TV under Rs 35,000 to stream Apple TV: Realme Smart TV 4K, Redmi TV X50 and more

OnePlus Nord CE 5G top 5 features to look at

OnePlus Nord CE 5G design Also Read - OnePlus 9T leaked for the first time but don't expect a 9T Pro

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will likely borrow design aesthetics from the premium OnePlus 9 Pro phone. As per the listing on the OnePlus India website, the device could be seen featuring a slim-bezel display with a punch-hole cut at the top left corner. The phone is claimed to feature a ‘sleek and streamlined’ design. From what we can see, the upcoming Nord phone will have a curve-edged body with the signature OnePlus alert slider on the right edge of the frame above the power key. As per the teaser posted on Amazon a pill-shaped camera module could be seen at the back similar to the one on the original OnePlus Nord. Also Read - OnePlus might launch its own Cryptocurrency Wallet after Samsung, survey indicates

OnePlus Nord CE 5G display

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is speculated to retain a similar display with (slight tweaks) to that of the OnePlus Nord phone. The phone is tipped to feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. The OnePlus Nord had Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and HDR10+ compatibility. Whether OnePlus Nord CE 5G offers similar aspects that remain to be seen.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G camera

As per reports, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G might get an upgrade in the camera segment. While the OnePlus Nord offered a 48-megapixel primary shooter, the upcoming Nord CE 5G is expected to carry a 64-megapixel primary camera. However, the new OnePlus Nord is widely speculated to come with a triple camera setup instead of the quad-camera array on the original Nord phone. For selfies, it is said to equip a 16-megapixel camera.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G processor, storage

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is expected to ship with better hardware compared to the previous iteration. Leaks suggest the phone to ship with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor that uses Kryo 570 (instead of Kyro 475 on Snapdragon 765G SoC incorporated on OnePlus Nord) and feature True HDR gaming. As for storage, the phone will likely come with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB native storage. Although OnePlus is expected to bring another variant with high internal memory.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G software and colour variants

As far as software is concerned, the phone is no doubt expected to be treated like its premium siblings. It will likely run Android 11 OS with the latest OnePlus’ OxygenOS skin on top. The phone will be offered in Charcoal Ink, and a Black colour model is suggested to be in the pipeline as well.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G India launch timing, price in India (expected)

The new OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be unveiled in India on June 10 at 7 PM IST. Talking about the OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in India, it is rumoured to cost slightly more affordable than the OnePlus Nord. While the OnePlus Nord retails at Rs 24,999 for the base model, the upcoming Nord phone’s price could be placed below it.