comscore OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Motorola Moto G 5G: Which one is better?
News

OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Motorola Moto G 5G: Which one is a better choice?

Features

The latest OnePlus Nord CE 5G or the Motorola Moto G 5G? If you are considering both these options under Rs 25,000, this is what you should do.

nord ce vs moto g 5g

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is an appealing option for a variety of reasons: there’s 5G, the phone falls in a reasonable price bracket, and there are a number of features that can lure. But since it has entered the ‘affordable 5G phones’ arena, it is bound to face severe competition from the existing options that are aiming to make a name for themselves too. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE starts at Rs 22,999 but you can grab it at cheaper price of Rs 21,999: Here’s how

When given a budget of Rs 25,000, we have some decent options to choose from. While scrolling through these very options, the Motorola Moro G 5G is the one that impressed us in our review and provides the near-stock Android feels. So, it raises the obvious question: Whether to go for the new OnePlus offering or for a stock Android experience. If this is on your mind too, we have compared the two phones based on their price, specs, and more to help you out. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G Review: Focusing on its Core

OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Motorola Moto G 5G

Design

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G takes design cues from the first Nord and hence, we get a vertical rear camera bump and a punch-hole display. This is a choice made by smartphone makers a while ago so we can’t call the phone fancy. But, it does carry a simple approach and those looking for just that are bound to get attracted. You get to choose from three colours (Blue Void, Charcoal Ink, Silver Ray), all of which make for decent choices. Also Read - OnePlus Nord set to launch in July as rebranded version of Realme X9 Pro: Report

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Review, OnePlus, OnePlus Nord CE, 5G, OnePlus Nord CE review, should you buy OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord CE where to buy online, OnePlus Nord CE full review, OnePlus Nord CE price in India, OnePlus Nord CE price, OnePlus Nord CE price in india, OnePlus Nord CE specs, OnePlus Nord CE specifications, OnePlus Nord CE features, OnePlus Nord CE India, OnePlus Nord CE features, OnePlus Nord CE india price, OnePlus Nord CE price, OnePlus Nord CE spces india, OnePlus Nord CE camera, OnePlus Nord CE india specifications, OnePlus Nord CE india price

The Moto G 5G is also the one that offers a minimal design. There’s a square-shaped camera hump and a punch-hole screen. Again, not much of an attraction. But, it is quite a safe option and the choice of colours compensate for the otherwise simple design You get two colour options: Volcanic Grey and Frosted Silver.

Display

The Nord CE 5G comes with an AMOLED display that supports a 90Hz display. The screen spans 6.43-inch. This combination calls for punchy and vibrant colours; rightly observed in our review.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G Review, OnePlus, OnePlus Nord CE, 5G, OnePlus Nord CE review, should you buy OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord CE where to buy online, OnePlus Nord CE full review, OnePlus Nord CE price in India, OnePlus Nord CE price, OnePlus Nord CE price in india, OnePlus Nord CE specs, OnePlus Nord CE specifications, OnePlus Nord CE features, OnePlus Nord CE India, OnePlus Nord CE features, OnePlus Nord CE india price, OnePlus Nord CE price, OnePlus Nord CE spces india, OnePlus Nord CE camera, OnePlus Nord CE india specifications, OnePlus Nord CE india price

On-papers, the Moto G 5G lacks. It neither gets an AMOLED screen nor a high refresh rate. But, in our review, we notice a more than decent display performance that makes the viewing experience a delight.

Moto G 5G

Although, people craving for a high refresh rate and the AMOLED-ness might incline towards the Nord CE.

Features, specs

Both phones share the power of the same processor. They both get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chip to perform. The chip allows both phones to perform a majority of the tasks with ease, including gaming. While there can be minor stutters throughout, they are usually negligible.

But, the Nord CE 5G gets an edge over the Moto G 5G in most aspects. For instance, it gets up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the Motorola phone sticks to a single 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage option. Then, the Nord offers a faster 30W fast charging as opposed to the 20W TurboPower charging.

The cameras also differ. The Nord CE comes with three rear snappers (a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel mono lens) and a single 16-megapixel front camera. The Moto G also offers three rear cameras but with a different configuration (48-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 2-megapixel macro lens). The front camera remains the same as the Nord CE.

Moto G 5G

.

However, the Motorola phone is able to give out pretty good images without oversaturating much. The Nord CE mostly gravitates towards an oversaturated output. But, this is subjective and can attract different people differently.

But, it’s not just the Nord winning. The Moto G 5G gets what many people might love: a near-stock Android experience. But you should note that the Nord CE 5G gets the latest Android 11 update, which calls for a number of extra and better features.

Additionally, the Nord CE gets an in-display fingerprint scanner, NFC, dual speakers, and more. The Moto G gets a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, NFC, dedicated Google Assistant mode, a single speaker, and more.

Price

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is priced at Rs 22,999 (6GB/128GB), Rs 24,999 (8GB/128GB), and Rs 27,999 (12GB/256GB). Although, the base variant is currently unavailable. The Motorola Moto G 5G gets a single variant, which is priced at Rs 20,999.

Which one to buy?

Both the OnePlus Nord CE 5G and the Motorola Moto 5G are options to provide people with a number of trending features, with 5G being the driving force.  While the Nord CE is an affordable pass into the OnePlus universe, the Moto G 5G relies on the neat stock Android. Here’s a look at both phones’ pros and cons:

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

– A 90Hz AMOLED screen

– Faster 30W fast charging

– Slightly expensive

Motorola Moto G 5G

– Close-to- natural camera results

– Near-stock Android experience

– Only 20W fast charging

If you want to spend less and go for near-stock Android, the Moto G 5G is your guy. But, if faster charging and a 90Hz display are more attractive for you, the Nord CE is your option.

  • Published Date: June 14, 2021 8:49 PM IST

Best Sellers