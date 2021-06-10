After all the buzz created, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G has finally reached the Indian shores. While being the company’s second Nord, it is yet another affordable 5G phone we have on the list to further hype the trend up. This is exactly why it will face tough competition from phones that in or around the same price range that exist in the market. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord: Which one is better under Rs 25,000?

The closest of them all the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G that recently made its entry. The phones have a couple of things in common, most prominently being 5G and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G, which is quite a decent performer. This definitely calls for a comparison and we have exactly that based on the price, features, specs, and more. See which one's for you under Rs 25,000.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

Design

Both the Nord CE 5G and the Galaxy M42 are all about simplicity. They don’t go for anything extraordinary or over-the-top and brings forward that can be liked by many. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in India, HDFC Bank cashback offer and more revealed

The Nord CE retains the original Nord’s design in the form of a vertically-placed pill-shaped camera hump. This includes three rear cameras. The rest of the back panel is plain with just the company’s logo in the middle. Upfront, there’s a punch-hole screen. As for the M42, you get a square-shaped camera hump placed on a rear panel that is textured and will give a rainbow effect when placed at certain angles. There’s a waterdrop notched display.

Both these smartphones offer appealing colour options that suit a number of people differently. People who strictly want to stick to a straight-up design can opt for the Nord CE 5G, while these seeking a pop of colour are likely to get attracted to the Galaxy M42 5G.

Display

The Nord CE 5G gets a 6.43-inch screen that is AMOLED in nature. It supports a Full HD+ screen resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, so gamers can rejoice. The Galaxy M42 also gets a Super AMOLED display, which spans 6.6-inch and is slightly bigger than the Nord phone.

However, the HD+ screen resolution makes the Nord a better choice on papers. Plus, people looking for a phone with a high refresh rate won’t like the Samsung phone. For those who are okay with it, the vivid display seen on Samsung phones might prove enough.

Features, specs

Both devices get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chip to run the show. In our Xiaomi Mi 10i and Samsung Galaxy M42 5G reviews, we observed that the chip is a decent performer and carry forward tasks with ease. We can expect the same with the Nord CE 5G too.

The Nord CE 5G is offered in three RAM/Storage variants (6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB), while the Galaxy M42 5G goes for just two options (6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB). If you are looking for more RAM and internal storage at your disposal, the Nord will attract you. One thing worth noting is that the Nord doesn’t support a microSD card.

In the camera department, the Galaxy M42 gets four rear cameras: a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. The Nord CE, on the other hand, includes three cameras: a 64-megapixel primary snapper, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel mono lens. The front camera stands at 20-megapixel.

As for the battery, the Galaxy M42 gets a 5,000mAh battery and the Nord CE gets its fuel from a 4,500mAh battery. The former gets 15W fast charging, while the latter opts for 30W faster charging. Those who want fast charging can go for the Nord. Both phones run Android 11 based on their respective skins.

Price

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G starts at Rs 22,999 for the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant. Its is priced at Rs 24,999 for 8GB/128GB model and Rs 27,999 for 12GB/256GB variant. The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G starts at Rs 21,999 for 6GB/128GB and Rs 23,999 for 8GB/128GB.

Which one?

Both the OnePlus Nord CE 5G and the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G stand neck-to-neck with each other and offer, what can be safely deemed the current buzz of the town. Here’s a look at both their pros and cons:

OnePlus Nord CE 5G pros, cons

– A 90Hz display

– 30W fast charging

– Slightly expensive

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G pros, cons

– Samsung-grade cameras

– Relatively inexpensive

– Only 15W fast charging

However, the Nord CE, with its 90Hz Full HD+ screen, faster charging, and more RAM/Storage options and be considered by many. But, if you are restricted to a budget of not more than Rs 22,000, the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is your phone.