OnePlus Nord CE 5G is all set to launch in India tomorrow, i.e on June 10. The upcoming OnePlus will be an India-exclusive smartphone, in other words, it will launch only in the country and no other market, at least for the time being. Ahead of the launch, a lot have been revealed about the OnePlus Nord CE 5G, here's a closer look at everything we know about the OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone so far.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G launch event livestream details

To start with, when and how can you watch the OnePlus Nord CE 5G launch event in India? To watch the OnePlus Nord CE 5G online launch event, you will need to head over to the company's official YouTube channel or social media platforms such as Twitter. The launch event will begin at 7PM IST.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G specifications: Confirmed ones

As already mentioned, a lot have already been confirmed about the OnePlus Nord CE 5G ahead of the launch. The Chinese smartphone has confirmed the following details:

-OnePlus Nord CE will be a 5G smartphone, and likely one of the cheapest available in India.

-OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone will come packed with a 4500mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30T Plus fast charging. The company claims that it will take 30 minutes to charge from 0 to 70 percent, which is like typical OnePlus.

-The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will come packed with a 64-megapixel triple rear camara setup at the back panel.

-As far as the design is concerned, the OnePlus CE 5G will be sleek and among the slimmest phones from the company. The phone, in official teaser, looks a lot like the original Nord.

-The company has confirmed that OnePlus Nord CE 5G smartphone will come with a thickness of 7.9mm.

-The phone will include a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in India (leaked)

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in India is yet to be confirmed by the company. We will get the official price on June 10 at the online launch event. Ahead of the official release, a report revealed the price of the upcoming OnePlus Nord smartphone.

As per the leak, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will come in three variants and start from Rs 22,999, the bank offer is likely to drop the retail price to Rs 21,999 (a discount of Rs 1,000 there). We suggest you take this bit of information with a pinch of salt until the company confirms.

How can you buy OnePlus CE 5G in India?

Once released, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available for grabs on Amazon, OnePlus India store as well as offline stores across the country. The Amazon teaser has revealed that the smartphone will go on open sale on June 16 on the platform. The upcoming OnePlus smartphone is already for pre-orders.