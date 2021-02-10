comscore OnePlus Nord in February 2021: Still worthy of its sub-Rs 30,000 price?
  • Home
  • Features
  • OnePlus Nord in February 2021: Still a worthy option for a sub-Rs 30,000 smartphone?
News

OnePlus Nord in February 2021: Still a worthy option for a sub-Rs 30,000 smartphone?

Features

Seven months since its launch and the OnePlus Nord still remains one of the many interesting choices in its segment. Is it worth buying though?

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus ditched its intentions of being a flagship-only brand amidst the COVID-19 pandemic last year, with Nord being a shining proof. BGR India reviewed the phone at the time and found it to be a solid mid-range phone one can buy for less than Rs 30,000. The fact that you can have a OnePlus smartphone with a premium user experience, 5G connectivity, and good performance was an unbelievable deal for many. No wonder OnePlus had a strong second half with regards to its sales. Also Read - OnePlus 9 Pro leak hints at a totally different design, major camera improvements

Fast forward to February 2021 and the OnePlus Nord has got competent competition. There’s the recently launched Realme X7 Pro at Rs 30,000 while Vivo’s V20 Pro comes across as another decent alternative. Those willing to shell a few thousand Rupees more can even consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T with its more capable Snapdragon 865 chip. Also Read - Looking for the Realme X7 Pro alternatives? Here are some options you can try

That brings us to the question: Is the Nord worthy of its premium price tag? Should you wait for OnePlus to refill its stock now? Also Read - Top 5G mobiles under Rs 30,000 in India: Xiaomi Mi 10i, OnePlus Nord, Moto G 5G, Vivo V20 Pro 5G

OnePlus Nord: Five points to consider it

-Despite an influx of several new smartphones at this price, the OnePlus Nord is still one of the best-built phones in its category. The modern design with slim bezels and premium glass panels makes it difficult to figure out where OnePlus cut the costs.

-The Nord is one of the very few smartphones in India to use the Snapdragon 765G chip. After the Snapdragon 800 series chips, the 765G chip is the most capable chip an Android smartphone can use. This guarantees high-end performance for daily tasks as well as gaming.

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

-The Oxygen OS experience is still one of the best iterations of Android you can find at this price. Most users who buy it now will get the Oxygen OS 10 version that’s closer to the stock Android interface. However, we tried out the Oxygen OS 11 beta on our Nord unit and it upscales the user experience with smoother animations, a new AOD feature, better battery life, and meaningful upgrades elsewhere.

-The 6.5-inch AMOLED display is tuned well and coupled with the 90Hz refresh rate, which makes for a nice experience for mobile gamers as well as those who watch a lot of movies as well as YouTube shows. The in-display fingerprint sensor is another convenience as it is fast as well as reliable.

-Despite having a 4115mAh battery, we find the Nord to be a reliable all-day smartphone – thanks to the great software optimizations. The bundled 30W fast charger is another bliss for filling up the battery, thereby reducing the waiting period at the sockets.

OnePlus Nord: Why consider the alternatives

-We wish you good luck trying to get your hands on any of the variants. Even after seven months, the Nord is a hard-to-find smartphone. As you read, neither Amazon nor the OnePlus website has stocks of the Nord.

-Unlike other smartphones, the Nord’s prices have remained unchanged. The headline-grabbing 6GB variant for Rs 24,999 was a limited-run model and is no more on sale. The 8GB RAM variant still starts at Rs 27,999 and OnePlus does not seem to have any intentions of dropping its prices.

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

-The cameras on the OnePlus Nord can at best be termed as decent. The old 48-megapixel main Sony camera lacks any sort of smart optimizations and despite several updates, this won’t impress shutterbugs. The Pixel 4a with a slightly higher price offers much better camera performance.

-Lastly, the Nord isn’t the most powerful phone in its class. It can run the latest mobile games well but not in the best of ways. The Realme X7 Pro with its Dimensity 1000 Plus chip currently offers the most bang-for-buck for gamers. Similarly, the iPhone SE and Xiaomi Mi 10T at slightly higher prices offer superior performance.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 10, 2021 2:06 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 10, 2021 2:09 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

5

24999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Nothing to launch wireless earbuds this summer
News
Nothing to launch wireless earbuds this summer
OnePlus Nord in February 2021: Still worthy of its sub-Rs 30,000 price?

Features

OnePlus Nord in February 2021: Still worthy of its sub-Rs 30,000 price?

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 with SpO2, heart-rate sensor launched in India

Wearables

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 with SpO2, heart-rate sensor launched in India

iPhone 13 roundup: Here's everything we know about the Apple iPhone so far

Features

iPhone 13 roundup: Here's everything we know about the Apple iPhone so far

FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: Which game is better?

Gaming

FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: Which game is better?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Redmi K40, K40 Pro first look images leaked ahead of launch

Nothing to launch wireless earbuds this summer

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 with SpO2, heart-rate sensor launched in India

Realme X7 Pro 5G goes on sale in India: Should you buy?

Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4, Nokia Power Buds Lite launched in India

OnePlus Nord in February 2021: Still worthy of its sub-Rs 30,000 price?

iPhone 13 roundup: Here's everything we know about the Apple iPhone so far

FAUG vs PUBG Mobile: Which game is better?

Unreal Engine 4.26: What possibilities does it create for content creators?

Top 5 Realme X7 Pro alternatives

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord in February 2021: Still worthy of its sub-Rs 30,000 price?

Features

OnePlus Nord in February 2021: Still worthy of its sub-Rs 30,000 price?
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021
Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Noise Colorfit Pro 3 बजट स्मार्टवॉच हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, मिलेंगे ये खास फीचर

WhatsApp को झटका देगी मोदी सरकार? चल रही सरकारी ऐप की टेस्टिंग

5G in India: ...तो अब मिलेगा सुपरफास्ट मोबाइल इंटरनेट, जल्द शुरू हो सकता है 5G ट्रायल

Xiaomi के इन स्मार्टफोन को मिलेगा MIUI 12.5 का अपडेट, यहां देखिए पूरी लिस्ट

Poco X3 Pro की जल्द हो सकती है एंट्री, मिलेगा महंगे फोन वाला प्रोसेसर

Latest Videos

Top 5 Realme X7 Pro alternatives

Features

Top 5 Realme X7 Pro alternatives
Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera

Reviews

Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review

News

Redmi K40, K40 Pro first look images leaked ahead of launch
News
Redmi K40, K40 Pro first look images leaked ahead of launch
Nothing to launch wireless earbuds this summer

News

Nothing to launch wireless earbuds this summer
Noise ColorFit Pro 3 with SpO2, heart-rate sensor launched in India

Wearables

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 with SpO2, heart-rate sensor launched in India
Realme X7 Pro 5G goes on sale in India: Should you buy?

Deals

Realme X7 Pro 5G goes on sale in India: Should you buy?
Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4, Nokia Power Buds Lite launched in India

Mobiles

Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4, Nokia Power Buds Lite launched in India

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers