comscore OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity | BGR India
  • Home
  • Features
  • OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan explains how the community plays a key role for the company
News

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan explains how the community plays a key role for the company

Features

OnePlus India Head of Marketing Siddhant Narayan explains how the brand has grown by keeping consumers and their feedback at the core of its development.

Siddhant Narayan

Siddhant Narayan, Head of Marketing - India, OnePlus

Technology has grown leaps and bounds in the past decade and while innovation exists in every corner of the tech world, one of the most important elements to grow in the past few years has been the smartphone. To elaborate, the idea of a ‘smartphone’ differs from person to person. While catering to every individual’s needs is not possible, knowing the demographic of a particular market is key to figuring out what kind of tech is the need of people in that market. With a large number of brands keeping the cut-throat competition at an all-time high, there is one factor that determines a successful business in the country and happy customers – a focus on what people want. Amidst the big names operating in the country, OnePlus is one such brand constantly looking to crack the Indian-smartphone buyer code. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

The company landed in India about six years ago and has been quick to rise to popularity. Today, OnePlus phones are some of the most sought after flagship devices for a wide range of customers, from the expressive, energetic youth to the workaholic business class and everyone in between. A lot of factors have been key here, including the brand’s value-for-money, ‘flagship killing’ approach. However, OnePlus Head of Marketing Siddhant Narayan has let us in on another secret ingredient that has been a mantra for OnePlus in India – Keeping the customer’s needs ahead of everything else. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro review: Great deal for your money

Watch: OnePlus Nord Review

“At OnePlus, our community of users is at the core of our efforts. We constantly engage with our users in line with our vision of building a socially engaged and user-first technology company. Our close ties with our users and our community co-creation efforts have helped build our brand,” recalls Narayan. “Our community also played an integral role in helping us become a leading premium technology company in India in a brief period of six years,” he adds. Also Read - OnePlus 8 review: Buy the phone if quality and performance matters

OnePlus One and the foundation of the brand’s customer-centric approach

The brand, which also operates under the BBK umbrella alongside Oppo and Vivo has had a different approach towards making and selling phones right from the early OnePlus One. Instead of spending big bucks on marketing, the OnePlus One went through a unique invite-only initiative, where word of mouth was the only advertisement for the phone, which quickly became a much-talked-about phone. However, elements like the hardware and the software were never thrown in for cost-cutting. These small steps worked wonders because people who did buy the OnePlus One spent lesser money than the competition and ended up getting the same flagship-level experience, which thanks to CyanogenOS (which was in use back then) was also feature-rich yet bloat-free.

In the many phones that OnePlus has launched since, the brand has been trying to maintain the balance between value-for-money as well as a compromise-free customer experience. But no mantra works indefinitely, especially in the ever-changing tech domain. For OnePlus, two key factors have been ‘customer connect’ and ‘customer feedback’.

Emphasizing on consumer feedback

Consumer feedback is something a lot of companies rely on to better understand the customer. Programs like the OnePlus Open Ears Forum have done well for the company in providing valuable feedback particularly towards enhancing the OxygenOS skin. However, Narayan shares how OnePlus has taken larger steps to not just take feedback, but to also implement the consumer’s wishes into products right when they’re being made.

This is evident by ideas like the OnePlus TV Product Ninjas program, where community members played an instrumental role in co-creating special smart TV features with the OnePlus product team. These were then implemented as the Kids Mode and Data Saver features along with the launch of the new affordable OnePlus TVs. Through platforms like ‘OnePlus Ideas’, the brand has also been continuously taking suggestions for features users want to see in OxygenOS. Narayan even hinted at five new features that will be coming with future updates.

Connecting with the customer, beyond just their phones

OnePlus has also been focusing on a lot more than just selling their tech. This includes a number of campaigns the brand has initiated in the country. The #ShotOnOnePlus Academy is one such instance, where a series of one-day smartphone photography workshops dedicated to photography enthusiasts gave them a platform to learning from professionals in the field. There was also the OnePlus Student Ambassador Program, where select students from across India serve as OnePlus community specialists in their institutions.

The brand has also brought events like the OnePlus Music Festival to life, where some of the best national and international artists performed for the OnePlus community. Yet another recent example is the OnePlus Domin8 tournament where the OnePlus community found a platform to compete with their favorite gaming stars and cricket celebrities via popular battle royale title PUBG Mobile.

OnePlus Music Festival 2019

“An all-star event such as the OnePlus Domin8 PUBG tournament was a natural fit for the brand, and one which was very well received by the community,” exclaims Narayan. “In a first of its kind gaming tournament, Domin8 offered our community a valuable opportunity to gain a unique gaming experience. The Domin8 tournament generated incredible online community engagement with total engagement of over 8 million and total impressions of over 140 million,” he adds.

OnePlus Domin8

When asked about similar future events, Narayan also hinted positively, adding that “we will always look at working on more unique engagement that will add value to the community.” While this is fun, OnePlus has also given back to communities that aren’t as privileged, organizing events like Red Cable Christmas, working with an NGO to provide gifts for underprivileged children.

The way forward

Coming back to the idea of the modern smartphone, the most imperative element, beyond the hardware, the software, the design, and the ergonomics is adaptability. Phones and brands have gone from offering performance, to offering an experience via an ecosystem of their own.

OnePlus, OnePlus Nord

Today, smartphones are more than just the swiss army knives they have been for a while now. They are gradually becoming doors to an always-on, always-connected ecosystem. However, while smartphones are able to do more than ever, their customers may not all be on the same page, the same book, or even in the same library. Figuring out what customer needs and does not need what feature will play a key role in sales. Customer-centricity will play a huge part in determining who wins in markets like India.

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Also Read

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

For OnePlus, the way forward will continue to be on a path where the community is as important as the innovation behind any new product. With the new OnePlus Nord, the brand is coming back to a mid-range segment that was abandoned since the OnePlus X launched in 2015. With a range of audio products and TVs, the brand will also likely now be looking forward to building a wider ecosystem of products. While this is something a lot of competitors are also doing, for OnePlus, this is the next natural step to go forwards with, in line with their approach of keeping the customer first.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 31, 2020 8:13 AM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus One

OnePlus One

16696

Android OS, v4.4.2 (KitKat), upgradable to v4.4.4 (KitKat)
Quad-core 2.5 GHz Krait 400
13 MP, 4128 x 3096 pixels, autofocus, dual-LED flash
OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8

44999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Rear camera has 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sony IMX586 Sensor with f/1.75 along with 2 Megapixels of f/2.4 Macro Lens, 16 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens.
OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord

24999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G
48MP with Sony IMX586 + 8MP Ultra wide angle lens + 5MP Depth lens + 2MP Macro lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her

Editor's Pick

HP Omen 15 2020 Review
Review
HP Omen 15 2020 Review
Huawei MateBook D 14, MateBook D 15 laptops launched

Laptops

Huawei MateBook D 14, MateBook D 15 laptops launched

LG Velvet phone with Dimensity 800 SoC spotted on Google Play Console

News

LG Velvet phone with Dimensity 800 SoC spotted on Google Play Console

Xiaomi gets sued by InterDigital in India for patents infringement

News

Xiaomi gets sued by InterDigital in India for patents infringement

Amazfit Bip S Lite to go on sale today: Check details

News

Amazfit Bip S Lite to go on sale today: Check details

Most Popular

HP Omen 15 2020 Review

Vivo X50 Review

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Review

OnePlus Nord Review- The thunder strikes again, almost

Realme 6i First Impressions

LG Velvet phone with Dimensity 800 SoC spotted on Google Play Console

Xiaomi gets sued by InterDigital in India for patents infringement

Amazfit Bip S Lite to go on sale today: Check details

MIUI 12 to bring Back Tap gestures like iOS 14 with future updates

OnePlus Nord series could get cheaper, may support 5G

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Sennheiser marks 75 years with big plans for TWS and home audio market

How ASICS built an app that turns every run into a rhythm

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth talks about the 6i, multiple product lines, more

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity

Features

OnePlus: Siddhant Narayan talks customer-centricity
OnePlus Nord series could get cheaper, may support 5G

News

OnePlus Nord series could get cheaper, may support 5G
Oppo Reno 4 Pro India prices leaked: Check details, specifications

News

Oppo Reno 4 Pro India prices leaked: Check details, specifications
Vivo X50 Review

Review

Vivo X50 Review
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Narzo 10A की सेल आज Flipkart पर, 5000mAh बैटरी, 4 कैमरा वाले फोन को इस कीमत में खरीदें

Redmi 9 Prime स्मार्टफोन इस तारीख को होगा भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए खूबियां

Vodafone Idea ने पेश किया नया रिचार्ज प्लान, हर रोज मिलेगा 2 जीबी डेटा

Oppo Reno 4 Pro स्मार्टफोन की कीमत लॉन्चिंग से पहले हुई लीक, जानिए प्राइस

Tecno Spark 6 Air स्मार्टफोन 6,000mAh बैटरी और 7-इंच डिस्प्ले के साथ 7,999 रुपये में लॉन्च, इस दिन आएगा सेल पर

Latest Videos

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review

Reviews

Redmi Note 9 Camera Review
OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost

Reviews

OnePlus Nord Review: The thunder strikes again, almost
BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India

Features

BGR Talks: Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Mobiles, Asus India
OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

OnePlus Nord, ROG Phone III, Redmi Note 9 and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

LG Velvet phone with Dimensity 800 SoC spotted on Google Play Console
News
LG Velvet phone with Dimensity 800 SoC spotted on Google Play Console
Xiaomi gets sued by InterDigital in India for patents infringement

News

Xiaomi gets sued by InterDigital in India for patents infringement
Amazfit Bip S Lite to go on sale today: Check details

News

Amazfit Bip S Lite to go on sale today: Check details
MIUI 12 to bring Back Tap gestures like iOS 14 with future updates

News

MIUI 12 to bring Back Tap gestures like iOS 14 with future updates
OnePlus Nord series could get cheaper, may support 5G

News

OnePlus Nord series could get cheaper, may support 5G

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers