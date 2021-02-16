Oppo Enco W31 at Rs 2,999 on Amazon: Should you buy it or leave it?

Amazon is currently hosting an Oppo Fantastic Days sale until February 18 and there are some decent deals on some of its smartphones as well as accessories. While most of the offers are related to EMI-based purchasing options, there’s one deal that caught our eye – a flat discount of Rs 1,000 on the Oppo Enco W31 earbuds. As long as the sale period lasts, the Enco W31 earbuds can be had for Rs 2,999. Also Read - Top TWS earbuds to buy under Rs 5,000 in February 2021

While the discounted price may not drop jaws, it certainly attracts attention if you are hunting a pair of decent yet affordable wireless earbuds. The Enco W31 was launched in mid-2020 at a price of Rs 3,999 and comes with an impressive list of features. At the time, it managed to impress us with all it had to offer.

So, should you go for the deal? Is Oppo Enco W31 worth buying in 2021?

Oppo Enco W31 Amazon offer: Worth it?

The true wireless earbuds market has exploded unlike any other segment over the last year. For less than Rs 5,000, you can now choose from an interesting variety of earbuds with an impressive feature list as well as some funky designs. However, if you are limiting yourself to under Rs 3,000, the number of interesting options start reducing.

Currently, the Realme Buds Air Neo is the only pair of TWS earbuds with an AirPods-inspired design but the experience is far from decent. The Enco W31 selling at Rs 3,000 looks like a bargain in comparison and we feel you should get it while the stocks last. Here’s why.

-The Enco W31 carries a stem-based design that aids with in-ear grip as well as offers a larger surface area for the touch controls. The case itself is slim and is easier to fit in trouser pockets.

-Audio quality on the Enco W31 is still among the best in the segment. You get a bass mode as well as a balanced “standard mode” for tuning the audio your way. Even in the standard mode, the performance is on par with the slightly bass-oriented OnePlus Buds Z, which is pleasing for most users.

-Battery life on the Enco W31 is commendable. The earbuds themselves last on an average of 4 hours and with the case, you can go up to two weeks on a single charge.

-The dual mic setup helps with the voice reception during calls and goes on to suppress noise while you are talking.

-Unlike most earbuds at Rs 3,000, the Enco W31 features wear detection. This is a helpful feature for those willing to go wireless.

However, the Enco W31 isn’t all perfect and it does have some drawbacks. Here are a few to note:

-The dual-mic noise cancellation isn’t an equivalent of active noise cancellation (ANC). Hence, don’t expect ANC while you listen to music. The dual-mic system manages to suppress the ambient noise while you talk.

-You have to wait for close to 2.5 hours in order to refill the battery case. There’s no fast charging system baked into the Enco W31.

-The touch controls aren’t the most responsive and you might have to often rely on your smartphone for playback as well as volume controls.

-Unless you have an Oppo smartphone, you need to download the HeyMelody app in order to get the latest firmware updates as well as customize the controls. iPhone users don’t have an app yet and can only use it as a simple pair of Bluetooth earbuds.