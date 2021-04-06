Oppo F19 top 5 alternative: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme 8 Pro, and more

Oppo F19, the latest F-series smartphone from the company has just landed in the Indian smartphone market. The phone is launched at Rs 18,990 for the sole 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It features a 48-megapixel triple camera setup, a tall 6.43-inch AMOLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 5,000mAh battery. While the phone packs upgrade features, for a price under Rs 20,000 there are better alternatives that offer premium design, capable hardware, huge camera sensor, and bigger battery capacity. In this listicle, we have compiled some of those best Oppo F19 alternatives that you can easily for a similar price as the new F-series Oppo phone. Also Read - Oppo F19 launched in India at Rs 18,999; price, specifications and more

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a slightly tall 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The display has double the refresh rate as compared to the Oppo F19 and is compliant with HDR10. Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Also Read - Oppo F19 launching in India today: How to watch live stream, what to expect

Also Read - Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme X7 5G, Samsung Galaxy M31s

Another highlight of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max phone is its huge 108-megapixel ISOCELL HM2 sensor which is flanked by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Other features include- 16-megapixel front camera, dual stereo speakers, and a huge 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charge support. The sleek phone from Redmi is available for Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage model.

Poco X3

The Poco X3 offers a similar screen size as the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The 120Hz AMOLED panel has a punch-hole cutout to accommodate the 20-megapixel front-facing camera. The internal hardware is also the same, but unlike the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max that touts a huge sensor, the Poco X3 features the traditional 64-megapixel quad camera setup. It runs MIUI 12 based Poco launcher, a huge 6,000mAh battery, and up to 8GB RAM/128GB internal storage. The phone can be purchased via Flipkart at Rs 18,999 (8GB RAM model).

Realme 8 Pro

Realme 8 Pro, the new mid-ranger from the Chinese brand features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel with an optical in-display fingerprint sensor. The headline feature of the new Realme phone is its 108-megapixel quad-camera system. In addition, you get a 50W fast charging solution which is not available on the Oppo F19. Underneath the hood sits a Snapdragon 720G processor which is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. Other aspects include- Android 11 OS, 16-megapixel front-facing camera, 4,500mAh battery, and 5G support. The 6GB RAM/128GB storage model of the Realme 8 Pro can be purchased at Rs 17,999.

Samsung Galaxy M31s

Samsung Galaxy M31s is another contender in this list that comes with some premium offerings like a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display that provide vibrant colours with deep blacks. The phone is powered by the in-house Exynos 9611 SoC and paired with up to 8GB of RAM. On the imaging front, it offers a 64-megapixel quad-camera system. The phone packs a huge 6,000mAh battery and supports reverse charging as well. You can pick the 6GB RAM model for a price of Rs 18,499.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro

Realme Narzo 30 Pro, is at present one of the most affordable 5G phones available in the Indian smartphone market. The phone comes with a 6.5-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB native storage. For photography, it offers a 48-megapixel rear triple camera arrangement and a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies. The phone includes an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. In terms of backup, it gets a 5,000mAh battery and Dart Charge fast charging support. The phone is available for Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage model.