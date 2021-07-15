Oppo Reno 6 Pro vs OnePlus 9R after review comparison

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro adds to the densely populated sub-Rs 45,000 smartphone space in mid-2021, a space that was once dominated by OnePlus. Oppo got the basics right with this phone: standout design, a fast processor, a pair of good cameras, and impressive battery life. At Rs 39,990, it cannot get better for you unless you just need big numbers and names to flaunt. Also Read - OnePlus reveals the Nord 2 design: A OnePlus 9R look is it?

This is where the OnePlus 9R also thrives. Yes, that OnePlus phone that got us all excited about a proper flagship killer from OnePlus in 2021. The 9R seemed like the bargain of the premium smartphone space until the iQOO 7 Legend and Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro arrived. With the Reno 6 Pro, thriving becomes tough for the 9R, especially if you compare apples to apples.

So, we need to answer this now that we have reviewed both the phone: OnePlus 9R or Oppo Reno 6 Pro? Which of these should deserve your Rs 40,000 budget?

OnePlus 9R vs Oppo Reno 6 Pro

Design

Both of these are designed to appeal to two different classes of phone users. The Oppo Reno 6 Pro goes all fancy with its Reno Glow design and we cannot deny its commanding presence. Throw some light from an angle and you have got the Reno 6 Pro shimmering in rainbow colours. The plastic frame makes for a lightweight phone but the build quality is top-notch. That matte rear also resists scratches well.

The OnePlus 9R wants to do understatement and hence, carries a design most of you won’t mind carrying to the workplace sans the protective case. It has got all the modern 2021 elements but next to the Reno 6 Pro, it looks minimalist. The metal rails and glossy glass exhibit that “premium factor” most of us expect from an expensive phone. Out of the two, the OnePlus is the more elegant option.

Display

Technically, the OnePlus 9R has an advantage over the Reno 6 Pro. The 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display is comparatively more vibrant, brighter under the sun, and has a faster refresh rate of 120Hz. If you need no compromise in your phone’s display, the OnePlus 9R is the one to go.

That said, the Reno 6 Pro isn’t far behind, and even with its 90Hz refresh rate, it offers a good experience. The curved edges can be polarizing and the brightness levels aren’t as high as the OnePlus 9R.

Performance

Both the OnePlus 9R and Reno 6 Pro are neck-n-neck in this section. The OnePlus 9R has got the Snapdragon 870 chip while the Reno 6 Pro gets the Dimensity 1200 chip. In terms of raw performance, both these phones are identical. The OnePlus 9R’s Snapdragon 870 has a slight lead in terms of raw performance and Qualcomm’s better driver support aids high-end graphics settings on Call of Duty: Mobile, something which the Dimensity 1200 cannot do.

The OnePlus also takes a slight lead with its OxygenOS 11. Granted that it has merged with Oppo’s ColorOS now, but OxygenOS 11 is clean, hates bloatware, and optimized cleverly to make the most out of the hardware. It echoes the ethos of stock Android and is in the line for the upcoming OS updates on the OnePlus 9R. The Reno 6 Pro runs on ColorOS 11.3 that starts borrowing some features from the OnePlus phones. ColorOS on the Reno 6 Pro is full of flair and visual drama, something that many seek in a premium smartphone. However, the bloatware situation is present and Oppo hasn’t done much to make it as clean as OxygenOS. That said, it is practically as fast and flawless as OxygenOS.

Camera

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro has a commanding lead here over the OnePlus 9R. Both phones have identical camera hardware composition: an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a depth sensor. It’s the main camera that differs: 64-megapixel sensor on the Oppo vs the older Sony IMX568 48-megapixel sensor on the OnePlus.

Whether it is daylight or night, the Oppo Reno 6 Pro can capture more details, get more vibrant colours, do better Night mode photos. The output from the ultra-wide camera is more useable than the ones on the OnePlus. Both phones have terrible macro cameras and are best left unused. The Reno 6 Pro also does better videography, especially in its Bokeh Flair portrait video. The situation remains unchanged for the front cameras, where the Oppo can take brighter and more vibrant selfies.

That said, the OnePlus 9R camera has got a lot of updates and in its current stage, it captures more life-like colours when compared to the saturated tones of the Oppo. This is something to note for vloggers or photography enthusiasts.

Battery

Both the phones are balanced here once again. The OnePlus 9R and Reno 6 Pro feature a similar 4500mAh battery with a 65W wired fast charging solution. With moderate usage, both of these phones can last an entire day and leave around 30 percent juice for the next day. The Oppo Reno 6 Pro charges itself in 30 minutes from dead while the OnePlus takes up to 40 minutes to do the same.

Conclusion

At Rs 40,000, the OnePlus 9R and Oppo Reno 6 Pro are not the most capable smartphones around; that crown goes to the iQOO 7 Legend and Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro. Both OnePlus and Oppo are trying to sell a premium experience and they succeed. These phones have been the most polished ones under Rs 50,000 I have used in a long time.

Hence, if you have to choose between these two, you need to look at the pros and cons of each.

OnePlus 9R

Pros Cons

– Brighter 120Hz display – Uninspiring cameras

– Clean software experience – Overheats after gaming

– Reliable and fast performance – Slower 65W charging

Oppo Reno 6 Pro

Pros Cons

– Superior camera performance – Software is messy

– Glamorous design – Dimensity 1200 is limited while gaming

– Fast performance – Only one storage variant

It seems that both these phones are designed to appeal to two different kinds of audience. If you are after a no-nonsense smartphone experience, the OnePlus 9R is the way to go. It is the more practical choice of the two. The Oppo Reno 6 Pro is for those who prefer a fancy experience and better cameras overall.