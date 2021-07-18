comscore Oppo Reno 6 Pro vs Vivo X60: Which one under Rs 40,000?
Oppo Reno 6 Pro vs Vivo X60: Which good-looking phone under Rs 40,000?

Both the Oppo Reno 6 Pro and the Vivo X60 are devices focused on looks, cameras, and fast performance, Which is an option under Rs 40,000? Read on to know.

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro recently entered the upper mid-segment with an aim to provide a wholesome experience with good looks, a focus on the cameras, fast performance, and more. While it appears like the perfect phone in the sub-Rs 45,000 price range, it has some competition. And it’s not just OnePlus. Also Read - Top phones under OIS under Rs 40,000 to help those shaky hands: Vivo X60, iPhone SE and more

We are talking about yet another phone that has a similar vision as the new Reno. This is the Vivo X60 that tries to deliver a similar premium feel at a reasonable price. So, which one is an option for those who seek a statement-y package that is powerful too? This is where we put both the phones against each other to answer that. Have a read to find out. Also Read - Top phones under Rs 40,000 in July 2021: Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Mi 11X Pro and more

Oppo Reno 6 Pro vs Vivo X60

Design

Both smartphones want to be good-looking options for the fashion-conscious. And this is what they are. Both exhibit a gradient design that pleases the eyes. Also Read - Tech News Today: Oppo Reno 6 series launched, Poco F3 GT specs, new Nokia phone launch

On the Vivo X60, the gradient design is complemented with a satin finish that further turns heads. There is a rectangular camera hump at the back that comes with the“ZEISS Vario-Tessar” embossment and if you get attracted by intricate camera sensor details, this one will impress.  At 176 grams, it is pretty lightweight too.

Vivo X60

The Reno 6 Pro also qualifies as a pretty phone. With a ‘Reno Glow’ design, it can easily be a conversation starter. The premium S21 Ultra-inspired camera hump and the attractive colours appear attractive too. But, this one has a matte finish and the plus point? It doesn’t attract smudges. In our review of the same, it was found to be quite comfortable to use.

While both devices are beautiful, it is up to a person as to what suits them the best.

Display

Both phones come with a punch-hole screen but there are differences. The Reno 6 Pro gets a 6.5-inch curved-edge AMOLED screen with corner placed punch-hole. It supports a 90Hz refresh rate. The Vivo X60, on the other hand, comes with a flat AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, spanning 6.56-inch.

Since both are based on the AMOLED panels, they can allow for punch colours. The Vivo phone has an edge due to the 120Hz refresh rate. Plus, it gets a higher 240Hz touch sampling rate. However, if you are a sucker for curved displays, the Reno 6 Pro is your guy.

Performance

The Vivo X60 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip and the Oppo phone gets its rival: the MediaTek Dimensity 1200. By now, we have established that both the Snapdragon 870 and the Dimensity 1200 chips can deliver a performance on par with a number of high-end phones. A number of daily chores, multitasking, and more can be handled well.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G

Such is the case with the Vivo X60 and the Oppo Reno 6 Pro. The devices are good enough for gaming too. The Vivo phone gets Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11, which feels a bit confusing and felt imbalanced in our review of the X60 Pro. The ColorOS 11.3 based on Android 11 has proven to be much smoother and cleaner.

The X60 comes with a 4,300mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The Reno 6 Pro sources power from a bigger 4,500mAh battery with faster 65W charging. Both phones come with a single speaker, extended RAM, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Cameras

Here’s another focus area for these phones. The Vivo X60 gets a combination of a 48-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens at the back and a 32-megapixel front camera. The Oppo Reno 6 Pro gets a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera is the same as the X60.

The ZEISS-powered cameras on the X60 are capable of giving images with good colour reproduction and details. We reviewed its elder sibling: the X60 Pro but the camera output is more or less the same. The difference is in the absence of gimbal stabilization and the Pixel-Shift technology, both of which are seen on the Pro variant.

The cameras on the Reno 6 Pro are equally good performers with sharp photos. The videography bit, which is its highlight also does a good job with decently bokeh-ed videos and more. Both employ OIS for stable videos and photos.

Price

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 39,990 for a single 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage variant. The Vivo X60 is priced at Rs 37,990 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and Rs 41,990 for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Verdict

Both the Vivo X60 and the Oppo Reno 6 Pro aim to attract millennials with their flaunty-worthy looks, social media-friendly camera results, and pretty fast performance. While both are equally good contenders, little tidbits and the UI are the reasons one might want to make a choice. Here’s a look at both their pros and cons for a better idea:

Oppo Reno 6 Pro pros, cons

– A curved-edge display

– Faster 65W charging

– 90Hz refresh rate

Vivo X60 pros, cons

– 120Hz refresh rate

– 33W fast charging

– ZEISS cameras

Depending upon what you want, say a focus on videography or a 120Hz screen, a choice can be made.

