Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G First impressions: Ticks all the right boxes

Features

Oppo Reno 8 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC, 80W fast charging support, a 50MP triple rear camera setup is launched in India. Here are our initial thoughts.

Untitled design (81)

Oppo has launched its Oppo Reno8 Series in India today, which includes Oppo Reno8 and Oppo Reno8 Pro. The high-end Reno8 Pro comes with several upgrades and has managed to impress me in the brief time I used the handset. Read further to know how. Also Read - Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

The first thing that comes to my mind when I think about the Oppo Reno series is the design. The company is very particular about the design of the Reno8 Pro model and it shows. It comes with a glass back that looks stunning and the best part, is it is not a fingerprint magnet unlike many in the market these days. The metal flat edges of the smartphone also give it a classy premium look. It has a Type-C port for charging and a dual stereo speaker. Also Read - Oppo Pad Air launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Oppo Reno8 Pro, oppo Also Read - Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs OnePlus 10R vs Realme GT Neo 3: Specs comparison

Although the handset is quite huge (6.7-inch), the not-so-slippery glass back and the sleek design (7.3mm) make it quite handy while maintaining the style quotient.

When it comes to the display, it features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that has a 2412 x 1080 pixel resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The display is indeed quite smooth and a tiny punch hole camera tucked on the top of the display also does not hamper the user experience much. The colours look punchy and the sound is also loud enough. The perfect mix a binge-watcher is looking for.

Oppo Reno8 Pro, Oppo Reno8 Pro

Oppo Reno8 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max chipset and offers 12 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. This time around, the tech giant has added an imaging chipset called the MariSilicon X NPU (Neural Processing Unit) that focuses on optimising video recording. The handset runs on ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12. Oppo has promised two years of Android updates and four years of security updates which certainly wins it a few brownie points.

For photography, Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50MP primary camera with Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with a Sony IMX355 sensor and a 2MP macro camera. The smartphone has managed to capture crisp images with natural colours in my initial testing. It is even more impressive how it handles exposure in low-lit settings. As for selfies, it features a 32MP front-facing camera also churned good shots.

oppo reno 8 pro

Click here to see the camera samples

In terms of battery, the handset is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery which is not very unique but will suffice for an average user. The good part here is that the handset comes with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging technology. The company claims that it can charge 50% of the battery in just 11 minutes. I am yet to test this claim.

The Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space will be available in Glazed Green and Glazed Black colour variants at a price of Rs 45,999. It will be available in India starting July 19 i.e. tomorrow.

oppo reno8 pro

The handset has received a few thoughtful upgrades from its predecessor that was launched at a starting price of Rs 39,999, including a better chipset. Oppo Reno 8 Pro seems like a device that its competitors should be worried about. The newly launched Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G will lock horns with the likes of Realme GT Neo 3, OnePlus 10R 5G and Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro.

Do note that these are our initial impressions of the device. To reach a conclusion, we need to put it through more testing. So stay tuned for our detailed review.

 

  Published Date: July 18, 2022 8:15 PM IST

