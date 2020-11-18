comscore Oxygen OS is the most preferred OS, we talk to OnePlus | BGR India
  • Home
  • Features
  • Oxygen OS crowned the most preferred OS, OnePlus says there’s more to come
News

Oxygen OS crowned the most preferred OS, OnePlus says there’s more to come

Features

The recent report from CMR suggests OnePlus’ Oxygen OS as the most preferred smartphone OS in the country. We get in touch with OnePlus to talk about all things Oxygen OS.

Oxygen OS 11 (2)

If you have gone through the latest CMR study, you are bound to stumble upon a hots of interesting findings. The report talks about consumer preferences when it comes to smartphone mobile operating systems. The study explores various aspects of what goes into making consumers choose a smartphone. Almost 55 percent of the participants agreed that the smartphone OS is key to the overall consumer experience and delight. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10 vs OnePlus 8 Pro - Head to Head Comparison with Price, Specs, and Features

While the research details several aspects of a decision-making process for consumers, it also lists the top mobile operating systems that are preferred by consumers. The OS that tops the list is OnePlus’ Oxygen OS, followed by Apple’s iOS. In fact, the study states that Oxygen OS leads with 74 percent customer satisfaction while iOS follows with a share of 72 percent. This isn’t surprising, given that Oxygen OS has evolved on the basis of customer feedback over the years. Also Read - OnePlus Education Benefits Programme announced for Indian students, teachers

We found this as an opportunity to talk to OnePlus about Oxygen OS and what are its plans for future versions. BGR.in talked to Sam Twist, Senior Product Manager, OnePlus, and asked some of the questions that many of you OnePlus fans have wanted answers to.

Question: Oxygen OS is built on customer feedback and it must be rewarding for OnePlus to see OOS being crowned the most preferred smartphone OS, right?

We are not only gratified but extremely humbled to be recognized as the most preferred OS for smartphones. Ever since our inception in 2015, we have focused our efforts to create a burdenless software experience that has been and will continue to be at the core of product development at OnePlus. Through the evolution of OxygenOS, we have introduced a plethora of features that the community find both engaging and intuitive while keeping the interaction light and minimal. Features such as Zen Mode, Work-Life Balance, and OnePlus Scout are curated to help users interact with their devices in a more perceptive and unruffled manner while maintaining the clean Android experience.

Oxygen OS 11

In terms of developing OxygenOS11, our community has been very helpful by vocalizing their needs and expectations from us and providing us with insightful feedback every step of the way. Every feature on the OxygenOS was created through community feedback and multiple rounds of testing in both Open and Closed Beta phases.

The community has also co-created features with our teams, and an appropriate representation of this is Always On Display. This feature has been eagerly awaited and requested by the community. We collaborated with Parson’s School of Design, drawing insights from the best in the business to create the most supreme version of Always-On Display for OxygenOS11. We have also co-created with a community member who won the project manager contest on forums to bring considerable improvements to Dark Mode. In addition to utilizing more dark gray hues to make the interface cleaner, the update also supports Dark Mode scheduling and can be accessed from the Quick Settings menu itself, by pulling down the notification shade.

Overall, it’s been a one-team effort by OnePlus and our loyal community to develop a one-of-a-kind software experience, and we are eternally grateful for all their support.

Question: Lag-free & smooth: How does OnePlus continue to deliver on these two Parameters year-after-year?

In keeping with our promise of a burdenless experience, OnePlus invests heavily in research, conceptualization, and in-house development of smooth, unique, and customizable offerings for its community. Be it through the dedicated OneLab or our various other R&D centres, our representatives collaborate globally to identify key trends and deliver on them.

Oxygen OS 11

With the introduction of features such as the Always-On Display, repositioned touch controls for one-handed usage, or the development of Oxygen OS11 itself, we have curated a fast, lightweight, and dynamic catering where form meets function by optimizing on the stock Android experience. Having developed a cleaner and more intuitive user interface, we are one of the first smartphone brands to implement the cutting-edge Android 11 operating system. As a result, the software is the real charm of the device by being fluid, next-level smooth, and delivering that ultra-fast performance that personifies the Never Settle spirit of the brand.

Question: Will the OxygenOS experience give birth to more affordable OnePlus smartphones in India? What about the Nord N10 and N100?

With an expanding product portfolio, we aim to connect with a variety of users through new product lines and a wider range of price points. As an evolving company, the development of OxygenOS has taken place through constant research, testing, and feedback from our vast user community in India. And as one of our biggest markets, it is an essential sounding board as we work towards delivering more region-specific features and offerings in creating an unparalleled experience for the OnePlus fan base. We are constantly working towards connecting with the user on a fundamental level to learn their growing needs and preferences so as to ultimately, deliver on the same.

Question: As the CMR report indicates, update rollout is still a big issue in India, especially when most Indian users lack reliable and high-speed Wi-Fi. What is OnePlus doing to ensure a seamless and easy OTA update rollout for your customers who have to make do with mobile data only?

OnePlus is among the few brands to have switched to the seamless OTA updates before Android 11, which makes sure the user can keep using their devices while the update is being installed. While post the introduction of Android 11, all brands have to adhere to the guidelines by Google, we at OnePlus knew the importance of keeping the experience on our devices burdenless and made the choice to shift much earlier.

To keep the experience uniformly fluid for even our legacy devices, we offer software updates for 2 years and security updates for 3 years. Soon, a OnePlus 6 device would also have Android 11 and that is an essential part of our community’s appreciation of the brand.

Question: Security is a key criterion these days for the Indian smartphone consumer. What is OnePlus doing on this front, especially with the frequent reports of malware hits on the Android platform?

Oxygen OS 11

At OnePlus, security is one of the main focuses while we optimize our software. Information related to fingerprint unlock, face unlock, OnePlus Scout, and so on, are all stored on the Qualcomm chip remotely and the company has no access to the information. Further, all the OnePlus cloud info is stored on Amazon Web Services in India, adding to the assured safety of all our users’ data.

Question: What’s next for OxygenOS? Will we get to see a dedicated app store in the future? What about ecosystem integration? When is OnePlus Pay coming? Will ads be a thing on OxygenOS in the future?

Many OnePlus features are currently being piloted in India. For instance, the Work-Life Balance 2.0 and OnePlus Sports have been initiated by the India R&D center and will be released in the coming quarter.

As a growing company, we are consistently exploring opportunities in innovation and giving out users a software experience that is fast, smooth, and most importantly burdenless. At OnePlus, we are committed to providing our users an experience that is intuitive and optimized to get the most out of our products. As for advertisements on OxygenOS, we will continue to have a bloat-free software experience on all OnePlus devices across categories and segments.

Oxygen OS 11

We always look to address the ever-changing needs of our consumers and our aim for the future is to create an ecosystem that is not only seamless and premium, but also curates an experience that is meaningful. For instance, AOD has been available in the market for some time, however, the OnePlus AODs go beyond just the one function and provide users purposeful interaction with their devices.

We first announced OnePlus Pay, OnePlus’ NFC based digital wallet and mobile payments solution, in September 2019. As with all our features, OnePlus Pay is also being subjected to several rounds of testing to ensure OnePlus’ promise of a fast and smooth experience. This is another feature that is being developed entirely out of India.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 18, 2020 2:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Oxygen OS is the most preferred OS, we talk to OnePlus
Features
Oxygen OS is the most preferred OS, we talk to OnePlus
Poco X3 gets call-recording feature in India: Check details

News

Poco X3 gets call-recording feature in India: Check details

PUBG Mobile India to retain your old game saves, purchases

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India to retain your old game saves, purchases

Google confirms a fix for Chrome crashing issue on Apple Macs with M1 chip

News

Google confirms a fix for Chrome crashing issue on Apple Macs with M1 chip

Google Pixel 4a new ‘Barely Blue’ color variant launched: Check details

News

Google Pixel 4a new ‘Barely Blue’ color variant launched: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

WhatsApp Read Later feature begins testing: What it is?

Poco X3 gets call-recording feature in India: Check details

PUBG Mobile India to retain your old game saves, purchases

Google confirms a fix for Chrome crashing issue on Apple Macs with M1 chip

Google Pixel 4a new ‘Barely Blue’ color variant launched: Check details

Oxygen OS is the most preferred OS, we talk to OnePlus

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oxygen OS is the most preferred OS, we talk to OnePlus

Features

Oxygen OS is the most preferred OS, we talk to OnePlus
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000
Best Camera Phone under 40000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000

हिंदी समाचार

Poco X3 स्मार्टफोन पर कंपनी ने जोड़ा नया फीचर, अब यूजर्स कर सकेंगे कॉल रिकॉर्डिंग

Redmi K40 Pro में मिल सकते हैं ये फीचर्स, जानिए कब तक होगा लॉन्च

Realme ने अपने नाम किया सबसे तेजी से 50 मिलियन स्मार्टफोन बेचने का रिकॉर्ड

OnePlus की दे रही ऑफर, महज 1 डॉलर की कीमत में खरीद सकते हैं ये प्रोडक्ट

OnePlus 9 Pro के बाद OnePlus 9 भी हुआ Geekbench पर स्पॉट, जानें संभावित फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Apple Silicon Mac Event: Everything you need to know about

News

Apple Silicon Mac Event: Everything you need to know about
Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Features

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About
Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look

News

WhatsApp Read Later feature begins testing: What it is?
News
WhatsApp Read Later feature begins testing: What it is?
Poco X3 gets call-recording feature in India: Check details

News

Poco X3 gets call-recording feature in India: Check details
PUBG Mobile India to retain your old game saves, purchases

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India to retain your old game saves, purchases
Google confirms a fix for Chrome crashing issue on Apple Macs with M1 chip

News

Google confirms a fix for Chrome crashing issue on Apple Macs with M1 chip
Google Pixel 4a new ‘Barely Blue’ color variant launched: Check details

News

Google Pixel 4a new ‘Barely Blue’ color variant launched: Check details

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers