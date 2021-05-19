comscore Password Manager in Chrome is great for Android users but with a caveat
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Password Manager in Chrome is great for Android users but with a caveat
News

Password Manager in Chrome is great for Android users but with a caveat

Apps

Google introduced Password Manager in Chrome at the Google I/O 2021 event, stressing improved privacy and security. Is it enough?

Google Password Manager

Google Password Manager

Google surely got everyone’s attention for improving privacy among its products, especially for Chrome users. The Password Manager in Chrome looks appealing on paper and for us chaps who have a dozen social media accounts, this one basically makes us let the computer do the safety part while we focus on the content. And, it is probably the best thing to happen to Android users. Also Read - Microsoft Windows 10X cancelled: Here's what happened

Google may lead you to believe that their Password Manager is genius, using AI and Assistant to secure your accounts in a matter of seconds. However, this is something that iPhone and iPad users have been enjoying since September 2020. Moreover, this also means that Google is now tracking your passwords across the web, which again could be a concern for privacy freaks. Also Read - OnePlus 9, Realme GT to Mi 11 Ultra: Android 12 coming to these smartphones, check the full list

So, what’s what with the Password Manager in Chrome? Also Read - Android 12 public beta rolling out now: How to install on your Google Pixel phone

Password Manager: Already done by Apple

At the WWDC 2020, Apple announced a host of privacy features including a Password Manager for iOS. Basically, if you save your passwords via Apple’s system, your iPhone and iPad will keep a track of it. If the password is involved in a data breach, it will notify you of the same and suggest alternate passwords to secure the account.

Is it effective? I use an iPhone as my main phone and every two months, I see it throwing up notifications regarding compromised passwords for Facebook, Twitter, Microsoft account, and Reddit.

Once that happens, I head over to the Settings menu and iOS guides me to password changing pages of the respective accounts. It is helpful but for quickly securing the account, I have to follow the same age-old steps of logging in and follow a 15-minute process, depending on the individual website.

Google does it smartly

Google Password Manager

Google Password Manager

Google’s system showcased at the I/O 2021 in essence is similar to Apple’s way but there are some clever tweaks. In Chrome, you can check passwords for individual sites and if your password is detected as compromised, Google will immediately give an option to change your password.

Similar to Apple’s way, Google will take you to the website directly and assist you in changing it. In the wake of suddenness, you are bound to be confused with a new password, which is where Assistant comes in. Assistant will suggest a complex password immediately and fill in the boxes for you. Once done, it saves the new password, thereby driving your account away from harm.

Hence, the issue of worrying about changing passwords and remembering them is gone, sort of.

But there’s a caveat

Google Password Manager

Google Password Manager

If you read between the lines, the Password Manager is restricted to Chrome browser in Android. Hence, you will have to login to your social media accounts via the Chrome browser in order to avail the smart features. If you, like me, use your Twitter or Instagram via the app, you might be out of luck. Google hasn’t said anything about bringing this for universal apps. iOS 14 does this universally for all accounts that are logged in to your device.

Additionally, you will have to manually check for threats to your password instead, unlike iOS 14 that notifies you when something of that happens (what seems from the demo at I/O 2021). Hence, if you forget about it, there’s no way you could know about the threat until you login to Chrome and hit Check Password.

Conclusion

Password Manager is truly one of the best things related to privacy to happen to Android users in the recent years, along with Privacy Dashboard and indicators. However, compared to the solution on iOS, it is not enough for the challenging times we live in. In the broad picture, both of them need to embrace some of the smarter abilities from each other for a wholesome and easy experience.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 19, 2021 1:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Android 12 public beta rolling out now: How to install on your Google Pixel phone
How To
Android 12 public beta rolling out now: How to install on your Google Pixel phone
Microsoft Windows 10X cancelled: Here's what happened

Laptops

Microsoft Windows 10X cancelled: Here's what happened

Flipkart Electronics Sale: Discounts, offers on iPhone 11, Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, and more

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Electronics Sale: Discounts, offers on iPhone 11, Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, and more

Flipkart Electronics Sale: Discounts, offers on iPhone 11, Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, and more

Photo Gallery

Flipkart Electronics Sale: Discounts, offers on iPhone 11, Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, and more

OnePlus 9, Realme GT to Mi 11 Ultra: Android 12 coming to these smartphones, check the full list

Photo Gallery

OnePlus 9, Realme GT to Mi 11 Ultra: Android 12 coming to these smartphones, check the full list

OnePlus 9, Realme GT to Mi 11 Ultra: Android 12 coming to these smartphones, check the full list

Photo Gallery

OnePlus 9, Realme GT to Mi 11 Ultra: Android 12 coming to these smartphones, check the full list

Sony PlayStation 5 India Restock: Next pre-order sale could happen in June

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 India Restock: Next pre-order sale could happen in June

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple to soon launch 2021 MacBook Pro, Air with M2 chip: Here's when

Microsoft Windows 10X cancelled: Here's what happened

Sony PlayStation 5 India Restock: Next pre-order sale could happen in June

Realme GT to get Android 12 Beta 1 later this month

YouTube down for users globally [Update: Issue fixed]

Password Manager in Chrome is great for Android users but with a caveat

Poco M3 Pro 5G Global Launch Today: Everything we know so far

Google I/O 2021 keynote in 5 short points: Android 12, Wear OS, and more

Google Android 12: Compatible devices, release date, confirmed features

Google I/O 2021 Keynote Event Today: Timing, live stream, what to expect, and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Password Manager in Chrome is great for Android users but with a caveat

Features

Password Manager in Chrome is great for Android users but with a caveat
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Android 12 public beta rolling out now: How to install on your Google Pixel phone

How To

Android 12 public beta rolling out now: How to install on your Google Pixel phone
Microsoft Windows 10X cancelled: Here's what happened

Laptops

Microsoft Windows 10X cancelled: Here's what happened
Google I/O 2021 keynote in 5 short points: Android 12, Wear OS, and more

Features

Google I/O 2021 keynote in 5 short points: Android 12, Wear OS, and more

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi, Poco, Vivo और Oppo यूजर्स के लिए अच्छी खबर, कंपनी ने किया बड़ा फैसला

Nokia C20 Plus और C30 के फीचर्स लीक, बड़ी बैटरी के साथ होंगे लॉन्च

Battlegrounds Mobile India URL link में मिला PUBG Mobile का नाम, जानें क्या है इसकी वजह

POCO M3 Pro 5G आज होगा लॉन्च, 48MP कैमरा समेत मिलेंगे ये कमाल के फीचर्स

Samsung Galaxy M32 के फीचर्स आए सामने, इन खास फीचर्स के साथ जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration on Play Store: How to pre-register, rewards, & more

Features

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration on Play Store: How to pre-register, rewards, & more
Vivo V21 5G Review

Reviews

Vivo V21 5G Review
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Unboxing and First Impressions: What's new?

Hands On

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Unboxing and First Impressions: What's new?
Realme 8 5G Review: The most affordable 5G smartphone in India right now?

Reviews

Realme 8 5G Review: The most affordable 5G smartphone in India right now?

News

Apple to soon launch 2021 MacBook Pro, Air with M2 chip: Here's when
News
Apple to soon launch 2021 MacBook Pro, Air with M2 chip: Here's when
Microsoft Windows 10X cancelled: Here's what happened

Laptops

Microsoft Windows 10X cancelled: Here's what happened
Sony PlayStation 5 India Restock: Next pre-order sale could happen in June

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 India Restock: Next pre-order sale could happen in June
Realme GT to get Android 12 Beta 1 later this month

Mobiles

Realme GT to get Android 12 Beta 1 later this month
YouTube down for users globally [Update: Issue fixed]

News

YouTube down for users globally [Update: Issue fixed]

new arrivals in india

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Best Sellers