Phone battery exploding incidents have become a common phenomenon these days. The recent incident being the OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone blasting and harming the user majorly. Several incidents of the OnePlus Nord 2 blasting have been reported since the launch earlier this year. Stating the reason, the company in most instances said that the issue has been the customer’s end and product is safe to use. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 explosion causes injury, company offers refund, payment for treatment: Report

As OnePlus claims, all smartphones from across brands go through various quality and safety tests, including several levels of pressure and impact tests. However, there can be some exceptions, remembering the infamous Samsung Galaxy Note 7 here. Also Read - 5 things to do to save your smartphone's battery from an early retirement

Phone blasts can be a result of many things. Wherein one reason can be improper quality test by the company, in others, consumers are responsible. Since, phone battery blasting incidents have become very common these days, we have listed five reason what could possibly lead to such a havoc incident. Also Read - Xiaomi shares details about the ‘Ultra Battery-Saver’ mode on MIUI 12; Here is how it works

Avoid doing these 5 things on your phone

Physical damage of the device or battery

One of the most common reasons for phone battery to blast is a damaged battery. Oftentimes when you drop your phone, the battery gets damaged, which leads to short-circuit, overheating, and more. When a battery gets damaged, in most cases it swells, which can be identified looking at the rear panel.

Solution: If you ever find the battery swelling issue, take your phone to the service center before it causes burns.

Using unofficial charger

This is one of the most common reasons for battery blast incidents happing around. Brands always suggest consumers to use official chargers, but it is often avoided. Charging a phone with other than the proprietor’s charger can always be risky and that’s because third-party chargers lack the specifications that the mobile device requires. In most instances, the cheaper and uncertified chargers can overheat the phone and damage the internal components including the battery.

Solution: Always use official chargers to charge your phone.

Overnight charging

That’s right. Overnight charging can result to phone battery blast as well. Most of us have the habit of putting your mobile phones on charger overnight, this is actually bad for your phone’s health. Charging for longer duration leads to overheating, short-circuit, and sometimes explosion. For this very reason, several chips come with an inbuild capability of stopping the current flow automatically when the battery charging level is 100 percent. But there are several phones that do not come with this capability.

Solution: Do not charge your phone overnight.

Battery exposed to water or direct sunlight

Exposing the phone battery to direct sunlight or water can led to incidents of battery explode. Too much heat can make the cells unstable and produce gases like oxygen and carbon dioxide, which can cause the battery to swell and eventually explode. Hence, it is better to not expose the phone to direct sunlight.

Similarly, exposing the phone/ any electronic device to water can affect the internals including the battery, leading to explosion incidents. Some phones these days do come with IP certification, but such options are limited. IP certification doesn’t mean the phone can be impressed in water in any way. No electronic gadgets should be.

Solution: Keep your phone away from water or direct sunlight.

Processor overload

In most situations, the processor can lead to phone heating up as a result of multi-tasking and gaming sessions. Such heating issues can lead to battery damage, following with explosion. To avoid such instances, OEMs have begun adding a thermal lock feature, which keeps the heating issues in check.

Solution: Keep your phone at rest for some time if it gets heated up during multi-tasking or gaming sessions.