comscore Pixel 5a vs Pixel 4a: What has Google changed to justify an upgrade?
  • Home
  • Features
  • Pixel 5a vs Pixel 4a: What has Google changed to justify an upgrade?
News

Pixel 5a vs Pixel 4a: What has Google changed to justify an upgrade?

Features

The Pixel 5a came out of the blue in the US and shows that Google did the minimum it could to refresh its affordable offering in India.

Google Pixel 5a

The Pixel 5a is easily one of the most uninspiring upgrades we have seen this year. As manufacturers like Xiaomi and Realme overdo expectations with affordable phones, Google did the opposite by doing the bare minimum and giving midrange phone buyers a slightly refreshed Pixel 4a 5G. Good or bad; that depends on your requirements for your next phone. What’s assured is that Google wants all attention for the Pixel 6 later this year. Also Read - 5 Best free Android games to play this summer

The Pixel 5a naturally succeeds the Pixel 4a and we couldn’t stop ourselves from comparing the spec sheet. After all, the Pixel 4a is Google’s only offering in India at the moment and that seems to be the case for some years to come. Would it make sense to invest in the ageing Pixel 4a or import a slightly pricier Pixel 5a from the US? We try to figure it out. Also Read - World Photography Day: Best camera smartphones you can buy in India in 2021

Pixel 4a vs Pixel 5a: Is there anything new?

Design: The Pixel 4a and 5a look identical at first glance but look closely and the differences are visible. The Pixel 5a is bigger, has a dual-camera setup, and a metal unibody construction coated with plastic material. The front appears similar and the bezels are uniform across all sides. Like the Pixel 4a, you get the 5a in the “Just Black” colour. Also Read - Google Top Stories not loading images: Here's what is happening

Display: Both the Pixel models feature an OLED HDR panel but it is the 5a that gets a larger 6.3-inches display. The new model also retains the same 60Hz refresh rate and a similar Full HD+ resolution.

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a

Performance: The Pixel 4a relied on the old Snapdragon 730G chipset and only supported 4G LTE networks. Compared to this, the Snapdragon 765G is a notable upgrade in terms of connectivity (sub-6GHz 5G) and raw performance. This isn’t a new chip and there are cheaper phones using the Snapdragon 778G, which is a more capable successor in many ways.

OS: All Pixel devices at the moment are currently on the stable build of Android 11 and are in the queue to get Android 12 by next month (possibly). Hence, the basic experience remains the same. However, the Pixel 5a will get an extra Android OS upgrade over the Pixel 4a, which is something to consider if you have plans to use it for a long time.

Cameras: The Pixel 5a borrows the camera hardware from the Pixel 4a 5G, which itself boasted of an extra wide-angle camera over the Pixel 4a. Hence, compared to the 4a, the Pixel 5a will let you get better ultra-wide photos. Sadly, Google did not bother giving the Pixel 5a a telephoto camera setup; you will have to wait for the Pixel 6, or Pixel 6a next year.

Google Pixel 4a

Battery: This is an area where the Pixel 5a gained massively. The Pixel 4a with its 3140mAh battery was barely able to last an entire day. Early reviews from other publications claim an entire day’s battery life and then some for the next day from the Pixel 5a’s 4680mAh capacity battery. The 18W charging remains the same on both.

Pricing: The stuff that actually matters! The Pixel 5a costs $449, which is roughly Rs 33,400. That’s just a little more than the Pixel 4a’s price of Rs 31,490 in India. Hence, for just a little more, you get more performance, better battery, 5G connectivity, and an extra camera. Of course, you have to factor the import costs, which will only add over this price.

Is the Pixel 5a worth waiting for/buying in India?

Google Pixel 5a

Frankly, no. For what it’s worth, the Pixel 5a is still expensive by Indian standards. You can get a phone of the same calibre from Realme, Xiaomi, OnePlus and Motorola, all of which have presented Indians with some interesting midrange Android phones. The Pixel 5a’s camera is still unmatched but the rest of the phone feels restricted in comparison. Try looking at the competition for an overall better deal.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 19, 2021 7:18 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Best free Android games to play this summer
Photo Gallery
Best free Android games to play this summer
5 Best free Android games to play this summer

Photo Gallery

5 Best free Android games to play this summer

Pixel 5a vs Pixel 4a: What has Google changed to justify an upgrade?

Features

Pixel 5a vs Pixel 4a: What has Google changed to justify an upgrade?

Mi Band 6 launch in India confirmed: Expected price, specs, and more

News

Mi Band 6 launch in India confirmed: Expected price, specs, and more

BSNL launches new Rs 1,498 prepaid plan: Details, competition and more

Telecom

BSNL launches new Rs 1,498 prepaid plan: Details, competition and more

PUBG New State iOS pre-registration is now live: Here's how to pre-book

Gaming

PUBG New State iOS pre-registration is now live: Here's how to pre-book

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Mi Band 6 launch in India confirmed: Expected price, specs, and more

BSNL launches new Rs 1,498 prepaid plan: Details, competition and more

World Photography Day: Best camera smartphones you can buy in India in 2021

World Photography Day: Best camera smartphones you can buy in India in 2021

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G India launch date confirmed, specs and expected price revealed

Pixel 5a vs Pixel 4a: What has Google changed to justify an upgrade?

Realme GT Master Edition vs OnePlus Nord 2: Price in India, specs comparison

Realme GT Master Edition first impressions: Master stroke!

Oppo s Image Lab in India promises AI wonders for mobile photography, says Oppo India VP

Mi Band 6 launching in India on August 26: 5 features that might interest you

Related Topics

Related Stories

Pixel 5a vs Pixel 4a: What has Google changed to justify an upgrade?

Features

Pixel 5a vs Pixel 4a: What has Google changed to justify an upgrade?
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Google Top Stories not loading images: Here's what is happening

News

Google Top Stories not loading images: Here's what is happening
Google launches affordable Pixel Buds A-series TWS earbuds in India

News

Google launches affordable Pixel Buds A-series TWS earbuds in India
Google Pixel 5a launches with limited availability and minimal upgrades

News

Google Pixel 5a launches with limited availability and minimal upgrades

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Amazon Prime offer: इस तरह फ्री में मिलेगा Hayato कैरेक्टर, जानें

Genshin Impact Phantom Flow: जानें रिवॉर्ड और डेट से लेकर नए इवेंट की सभी डिटेल्स

Motorola लॉन्च करेगा एक खूबसूरत कलर वाला स्मार्टफोन, जानें कैसा होगा डिजाइन और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Vivo Y21: दमदार बैटरी वाले बजट फोन की कीमत लॉन्च से पहले हुई लीक

Moto Tab G20 के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स हुए लीक, जानें क्या होगा इस टैबलेट में खास

Latest Videos

Is Omthing AirFree Pods Worth Buying? #BULLETREVIEW

Reviews

Is Omthing AirFree Pods Worth Buying? #BULLETREVIEW
Google Pixel 5a launches with limited availability and minimal upgrades

News

Google Pixel 5a launches with limited availability and minimal upgrades
The new Mi Notebook laptop will be launched with Mi Band 6 in Smarter Living 2022 Event!

News

The new Mi Notebook laptop will be launched with Mi Band 6 in Smarter Living 2022 Event!
Redmi 10 is launching soon: What is confirmed and what to expect

News

Redmi 10 is launching soon: What is confirmed and what to expect

News

Mi Band 6 launch in India confirmed: Expected price, specs, and more
News
Mi Band 6 launch in India confirmed: Expected price, specs, and more
BSNL launches new Rs 1,498 prepaid plan: Details, competition and more

Telecom

BSNL launches new Rs 1,498 prepaid plan: Details, competition and more
World Photography Day: Best camera smartphones you can buy in India in 2021

Photo Gallery

World Photography Day: Best camera smartphones you can buy in India in 2021
World Photography Day: Best camera smartphones you can buy in India in 2021

Photo Gallery

World Photography Day: Best camera smartphones you can buy in India in 2021
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G India launch date confirmed, specs and expected price revealed

News

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G India launch date confirmed, specs and expected price revealed

new arrivals in india

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers