comscore PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other
  • Home
  • Features
  • PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other
News

PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other

Features

Here we will be taking a look at how the revamped PS Plus service compares to Xbox Game Pass.

Game Pass vs PS Plus

Sony has finally announced its new PlayStation Plus service, which combines PS Plus and PS Now along with some extra benefits. This revamped service will take on Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass. While the new PS Plus service will launch in June, the company has already announced its key details. Here we will be taking a look at how the revamped PS Plus service compares to Xbox Game Pass. Also Read - Microsoft makes it easier to switch default browser in Windows 11: Here’s how

Price

The revamped PS Plus has been divided into three categories: Essential, Extra and Premium. The Essential tier is priced at $10 (approximately Rs 758) per month, $25 (approximately Rs 1896) per quarter, and at $60 (approximately Rs 4,551) per year. The Extra tier is priced at $15 (approximately Rs 1,137) per month, at $40 (approximately Rs 3,034) per quarter, and at $100 (approximately Rs 7,586) per year. Lastly, the Premium service is priced at $18 (approximately Rs 1,365) per month, at $50 (approximately Rs 3,793) per quarter and at $120 (approximately Rs 9,104) per year. Also Read - PlayStation brings old PS4, PS3 games under new PlayStation Plus subscription

Xbox Game Pass is also offered in three different tiers PC Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass are priced at $10 (approximately Rs 758) per month, $30 (approximately Rs 2,276) per quarter, and at $120 (approximately Rs 9,104) per year. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is priced at $15 (approximately Rs 1,137) per month, at $45 (approximately Rs 3,414) per quarter and at $180 (approximately Rs 13,656) per year. Also Read - Microsoft wants to train Indians in cybersecurity: Here’s how

Microsoft’s Game Pass service is also available in India, with the PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass starting at Rs 489 per month, and the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate starting at Rs 699 per month. New users in India will get the Game Pass subscription for eight months initially.

PS Plus

The PS Plus Essential plan will include all of the benefits of the existing PS Plus subscription, like free games each month, discounts on games and other content, cloud storage for saved games, and access to online multiplayer.

Under the Extra tier, players will get access to a catalogue of up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games, including “blockbuster hits” from PlayStation Studios and third-party publishers. This tier will include all benefits of the Essential tiers.

PS Plus vs Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass, PS Plus, PlayStation Plus, Xbox Game Pass Ultimiate

(Image: Sony)

Under the Premium subscription, players will get access to all benefits of the Essential and Extra tiers, along with access to up to 340 additional games. These additional games will include select PS3, PS2, PS1 and PSP titles. Players will also get access to cloud streaming support for some PS4 games, and access to time-limited trials.

The company has stated that it will also host a Deluxe tier, which will be made available in select markets that do not support cloud streaming. It will be placed under the Premium tier. The Deluxe tier just like the Premium tier will support PS1, PS2, and PSP games along with time-limited game trials and all other benefits from the Essential and Extra tiers.

After the launch of the revamped PS Plus service, the company will discontinue its PS Now subscription. All existing users will be migrated to PS Plus Premium at no extra monthly cost.

Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass from what we know seems much superior compared to the revamped PS Plus service. One of the biggest upper hand it has is that all first-party games and select third-party titles all are made available to subscribers on day one. Apart from this, various new titles are added to the service each month. Microsoft keeps expanding its gaming portfolio by acquiring major studios, one of the biggest acquisitions being Activision Blizzard, with which we expect all games from the studio to be made available on the platform.

PS Plus vs Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass, PS Plus, PlayStation Plus, Xbox Game Pass Ultimiate

(Image: Microsoft)

Other benefits include discounts on games and content, along with free monthly perks like bonuses for Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5 and more.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate takes it to the next step, by bundling a complimentary subscription to EA Play, which allows users to gain access to EA’s massive game catalogue. This tier also includes complimentary Xbox Live Gold, which provides users with features like online play, cloud game streaming and free Games With Gold titles each month.

Games

No service is worth its value without good content, the same goes for game streaming services.

Sony with its PS Plus Premium tier is offering users access to over 700 games including older-gen titles. However, it is yet to provide clarity on the list of games. But it has assured players that Death Stranding, God of War, Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11, and Returnal will be present at the time of launch. Additionally, the service will also bring in titles available through the PlayStation Now streaming service and monthly free games that PS Plus subscribers currently get.

Xbox Game Pass is already filled with a list of over 100 titles. New titles keep on coming, with old titles leaving the service. Game Pass Ultimate subscribers also get monthly freebies with access to a huge catalogue of backwards compatible titles. Not to forget the access to EA Play, which adds titles like FIFA, Battlefield and more. Moreover, the service recently also got a few Ubisoft titles for its subscribers to play.

Day 1

One of the major differences between the platforms is access to day one releases. Microsoft offers its Game Pass subscribers access to its own games and some third-party titles on the launch day at no extra cost to members. These include titles like Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5. The company plans to keep this going.

Sony is taking a different route and will be cycling in games at a much later date when they are a bit older.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 30, 2022 8:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other
Features
PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other
Volkswagen starts production of Virtus mid-sized sedan in India

automobile

Volkswagen starts production of Virtus mid-sized sedan in India

How to add multiple images and convert them into a PDF

How To

How to add multiple images and convert them into a PDF

Why Samsung dropped Z branding from Galaxy Fold3, Galaxy Flip3

Mobiles

Why Samsung dropped Z branding from Galaxy Fold3, Galaxy Flip3

Electric scooters catching fire: Tips to keep EV battery safe

Features

Electric scooters catching fire: Tips to keep EV battery safe

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

WhatsApp announces new voice chat features for Android, iOS users

Volkswagen starts production of Virtus mid-sized sedan in India

iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple

Google rolling out Chrome's milestone update: List of top features, changes

How to activate two step verification for Google account: Follow these simple steps

PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other

Electric scooters catching fire: Tips to keep EV battery safe

Crypto tax after March 31: Should you withdraw or stay put?

Is it really safe to buy electric scooters?

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

Related Topics

Related Stories

PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other

Features

PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other
How to switch default browser in Windows 11

How To

How to switch default browser in Windows 11
PlayStation brings old PS4, PS3 games under new PlayStation Plus subscription

Gaming

PlayStation brings old PS4, PS3 games under new PlayStation Plus subscription
Microsoft is bringing its cybersecurity skilling program to India

News

Microsoft is bringing its cybersecurity skilling program to India
Sony's Xbox Game Pass competitor could launch next week

Gaming

Sony's Xbox Game Pass competitor could launch next week

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX OB33 अपडेट में 7 कैरेक्टर्स को मिला गजब का बूस्ट, जानें डिटेल

Facebook अकाउंट हो गया है लॉक? तो न हों परेशान, इन आसान तरीकों से करें अनलॉक

Free Fire MAX OB33 Update के बाद ये हैं गेम के सबसे महंगे कैरेक्टर, जीतने में मिलेगी मदद

OnePlus 10R के रेंडर्स ऑनलाइन लीक, मिलेगी 150W की फास्ट चार्जिंग

Google Pay में UPI वाला नया फीचर, क्रेडिट-डेबिट कार्ड की तरह फोन टैप करने से होगी पेमेंट

Latest Videos

iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here

News

iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here
Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video

News

Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video
5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone

News

5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone
WhatsApp New Update: Users Can Share upto 2GB Data with Others over Their Platform

News

WhatsApp New Update: Users Can Share upto 2GB Data with Others over Their Platform

News

WhatsApp announces new voice chat features for Android, iOS users
Apps
WhatsApp announces new voice chat features for Android, iOS users
Volkswagen starts production of Virtus mid-sized sedan in India

automobile

Volkswagen starts production of Virtus mid-sized sedan in India
iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple

News

iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple
Google rolling out Chrome's milestone update: List of top features, changes

Apps

Google rolling out Chrome's milestone update: List of top features, changes
How to activate two step verification for Google account: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to activate two step verification for Google account: Follow these simple steps

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers