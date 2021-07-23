Poco F3 GT, the latest gaming phone from Xiaomi’s sub-brand has entered the Indian smartphone market today. The gaming portable computer share identicals similar to the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, for instance, a 120Hz display, Dimensity 1200 chipset, and pop-up triggers. The new Poco F-series phone is launched starting at a starting price of Rs 26,999. At a near similar price, OnePlus has brought the new Nord series phone in India, the OnePlus Nord 2. The newly launched OnePlus Nord phone costs Rs 27,999 for the base model and bags similar hardware to that in the Poco F3 GT. While the Poco F3 GT primarily focuses on gaming audience, OnePlus Nord 2 caters to casual users too. Here is a comparison of the two mid-rangers from the leading smartphone brands that have just hit the Indian shores. The Poco F3 GT and OnePlus Nord 2 comparison is done based on their preliminary specs sheet. Also Read - Why OnePlus chose MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI for the Nord 2 5G, company explains

Poco F3 GT vs OnePlus Nord 2: Price in India

Poco Poco F3 GT is priced in India at Rs. 26,999 for the 6GB RAM model, and it goes all the way up to Rs 30,999 for the high-end variant with 8GB RAM/256GB storage. You can grab the gaming-centric phone at a discounted price of Rs 25,999 in the first week of the sale. Also Read - OnePlus plans adding optimised mode toggle following OnePlus 9 performance controversy

As for the OnePlus Nord 2, it is available at Rs 27,999 for the base variant. The top-of-the-line model comes at a cost of Rs 34,999. The new OnePlus Nord bags some launch offers too- an Rs. 1,000 instant discount and no-cost EMI for three and six months via credit cards and EMI transactions at OnePlus.in, and Amazon India. An additional exchange offer of Rs 1,000 is available till July 31.

Poco F3 GT vs OnePlus Nord 2: Specifications, features comparison

Speaking of the newly launched Poco F3 GT first, it’s a pure gaming breed from Poco’s inventory. It has a dedicated GT Switch, physical pop-up Maglev gaming triggers on the right-hand side, and X-Shockers for better vibration and precise haptic feedback. There is support for DC Dimming and HyperEngine 3.0 that offer ray-tracing capabilities. There’s a large vapour chamber and aerospace-grade white graphene heat sink to keep thermals in check. Poco has implemented Game Turbo as well to let users fine-tune performance during gaming hours. To complete the gaming package, the company has integrated high-fidelity stereo speakers.

As for the OnePlus Nord 2, the device doesn’t include any gaming gears onboard but it’s a rather simple phone with all the necessary aspects a user (casual or moderate) would require. Notably, OnePlus has worked closely with Mediatek to design a customized chipset for the new OnePlus Nord phone. Although both the new Poco and OnePlus phones share similar MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, the latter offers AI-tweaked hardware. Early reviewers cited the OnePlus Nord 2 to have managed to deliver smooth day-to-day performance with AI-capable hardware. That said, the OnePlus Nord 2 offer stereo speakers for an enhanced audio experience, but this time around OnePlus has ditched the much-required 3.5mm audio jack.

In terms of display, the Poco F3 GT takes an edge over the OnePlus Nord 2 with the former offering a tall 6.67-inch Turbo AMOLED 10-bit display that has a high refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10+ support. Meanwhile, the latter ships with a 6.43-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus Nord 2, takes up a score in the memory department. While the Poco phone’s high-end model comes with 8GB RAM/256GB storage, the new Nord 2 offers 12GB RAM/256GB storage, although you will have to shell an extra Rs 3,000 to grab this higher RAM model.

On the software front, the new Poco phone runs MIUI 12.5 on top of Android 11 OS. The Nord 2 phone, on the other hand, runs OxygenOS 11.3 based Android 11. As far as cameras are concerned, the Poco F3 GT sports a 64-megapixel triple camera setup with the main sensor built with an ED (extra-low dispersion) glass for better clarity while shooting. As for the OnePlus Nord 2, it houses a 50-megapixel triple camera setup. In terms of backup, the new Poco smartphone ships with a 5,065mAh battery with a 67W fast charge solution. The OnePlus Nord series phone carries a dual-cell 4,500mAh battery and supports Warp Charge 65 fast charge.

Poco F3 GT vs OnePlus Nord 2: Which one should you buy?

If you consider the specs sheet, the Poco F3 GT takes up those extra points in terms of display and internals. While the OnePlus Nord 2 wins in the memory department. However, the question comes down as to which one to pick. If you are a gaming aficionado and looking for a mid-range gamer enhanced device, then the Poco F3 GT will no doubt check those requisite boxes like physical triggers, high-fidelity stereo speakers, vapour chambers for heat dissipation. Moreover, the phone has IP53 rated dust resistance which isn’t available on the OnePlus phone. That aside, if you are a casual user who doesn’t prefer those fancy keys but rather a device with a simplistic design in bright colour coats, then OnePlus Nord 2 would be the right pick for you.