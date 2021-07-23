comscore Poco F3 GT 5G vs OnePlus Nord 5G: Which one should you buy?
  • Home
  • Features
  • Poco F3 GT 5G vs OnePlus Nord 5G: Which one should you buy?
News

Poco F3 GT 5G vs OnePlus Nord 5G: Which one should you buy?

Features

Here is a head-to-head comparison of the two new mid-range phones based on the price in India, specs, and features.

Poco F3 GT vs OnePlus Nord 2 price in India

Poco F3 GT, the latest gaming phone from Xiaomi’s sub-brand has entered the Indian smartphone market today. The gaming portable computer share identicals similar to the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, for instance, a 120Hz display, Dimensity 1200 chipset, and pop-up triggers. The new Poco F-series phone is launched starting at a starting price of Rs 26,999. At a near similar price, OnePlus has brought the new Nord series phone in India, the OnePlus Nord 2. The newly launched OnePlus Nord phone costs Rs 27,999 for the base model and bags similar hardware to that in the Poco F3 GT. While the Poco F3 GT primarily focuses on gaming audience, OnePlus Nord 2 caters to casual users too. Here is a comparison of the two mid-rangers from the leading smartphone brands that have just hit the Indian shores. The Poco F3 GT and OnePlus Nord 2 comparison is done based on their preliminary specs sheet. Also Read - Why OnePlus chose MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI for the Nord 2 5G, company explains

Poco F3 GT vs OnePlus Nord 2: Price in India

Poco Poco F3 GT is priced in India at Rs. 26,999 for the 6GB RAM model, and it goes all the way up to Rs 30,999 for the high-end variant with 8GB RAM/256GB storage. You can grab the gaming-centric phone at a discounted price of Rs 25,999 in the first week of the sale. Also Read - OnePlus plans adding optimised mode toggle following OnePlus 9 performance controversy

Poco F3 GT, Poco F3 GT vs OnePlus Nord 2, Poco F3 GT 5G, OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Poco F3 GT vs OnePlus Nord 2 price in India, Poco F3 GT vs OnePlus Nord 2 specs comparison, Poco F3 GT vs OnePlus Nord 2 which one to buy, Poco F3 GT vs OnePlus Nord 2 features, OnePlus, Poco, Poco F3 GT flipkart sale, smartphones Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 first impressions: Makes the 9R weep

As for the OnePlus Nord 2, it is available at Rs 27,999 for the base variant. The top-of-the-line model comes at a cost of Rs 34,999. The new OnePlus Nord bags some launch offers too- an Rs. 1,000 instant discount and no-cost EMI for three and six months via credit cards and EMI transactions at OnePlus.in, and Amazon India.  An additional exchange offer of Rs 1,000 is available till July 31.

Poco F3 GT vs OnePlus Nord 2: Specifications, features comparison

Speaking of the newly launched Poco F3 GT first, it’s a pure gaming breed from Poco’s inventory. It has a dedicated GT Switch, physical pop-up Maglev gaming triggers on the right-hand side, and X-Shockers for better vibration and precise haptic feedback. There is support for DC Dimming and HyperEngine 3.0 that offer ray-tracing capabilities. There’s a large vapour chamber and aerospace-grade white graphene heat sink to keep thermals in check. Poco has implemented Game Turbo as well to let users fine-tune performance during gaming hours. To complete the gaming package, the company has integrated high-fidelity stereo speakers.

Poco F3 GT, Poco F3 GT vs OnePlus Nord 2, Poco F3 GT 5G, OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Poco F3 GT vs OnePlus Nord 2 price in India, Poco F3 GT vs OnePlus Nord 2 specs comparison, Poco F3 GT vs OnePlus Nord 2 which one to buy, Poco F3 GT vs OnePlus Nord 2 features, OnePlus, Poco, Poco F3 GT flipkart sale, smartphones

As for the OnePlus Nord 2, the device doesn’t include any gaming gears onboard but it’s a rather simple phone with all the necessary aspects a user (casual or moderate) would require. Notably, OnePlus has worked closely with Mediatek to design a customized chipset for the new OnePlus Nord phone. Although both the new Poco and OnePlus phones share similar MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, the latter offers AI-tweaked hardware. Early reviewers cited the OnePlus Nord 2 to have managed to deliver smooth day-to-day performance with AI-capable hardware. That said, the OnePlus Nord 2 offer stereo speakers for an enhanced audio experience, but this time around OnePlus has ditched the much-required 3.5mm audio jack.

In terms of display, the Poco F3 GT takes an edge over the OnePlus Nord 2 with the former offering a tall 6.67-inch Turbo AMOLED 10-bit display that has a high refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10+ support. Meanwhile, the latter ships with a 6.43-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus Nord 2, takes up a score in the memory department. While the Poco phone’s high-end model comes with 8GB RAM/256GB storage, the new Nord 2 offers 12GB RAM/256GB storage, although you will have to shell an extra Rs 3,000 to grab this higher RAM model.

On the software front, the new Poco phone runs MIUI 12.5 on top of Android 11 OS. The Nord 2 phone, on the other hand, runs OxygenOS 11.3 based Android 11. As far as cameras are concerned, the Poco F3 GT sports a 64-megapixel triple camera setup with the main sensor built with an ED (extra-low dispersion) glass for better clarity while shooting. As for the OnePlus Nord 2, it houses a 50-megapixel triple camera setup. In terms of backup, the new Poco smartphone ships with a 5,065mAh battery with a 67W fast charge solution. The OnePlus Nord series phone carries a dual-cell 4,500mAh battery and supports Warp Charge 65 fast charge.

Poco F3 GT, Poco F3 GT vs OnePlus Nord 2, Poco F3 GT 5G, OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Poco F3 GT vs OnePlus Nord 2 price in India, Poco F3 GT vs OnePlus Nord 2 specs comparison, Poco F3 GT vs OnePlus Nord 2 which one to buy, Poco F3 GT vs OnePlus Nord 2 features, OnePlus, Poco, Poco F3 GT flipkart sale, smartphones

Poco F3 GT vs OnePlus Nord 2: Which one should you buy?

If you consider the specs sheet, the Poco F3 GT takes up those extra points in terms of display and internals. While the OnePlus Nord 2 wins in the memory department. However, the question comes down as to which one to pick. If you are a gaming aficionado and looking for a mid-range gamer enhanced device, then the Poco F3 GT will no doubt check those requisite boxes like physical triggers, high-fidelity stereo speakers, vapour chambers for heat dissipation. Moreover, the phone has IP53 rated dust resistance which isn’t available on the OnePlus phone. That aside, if you are a casual user who doesn’t prefer those fancy keys but rather a device with a simplistic design in bright colour coats, then OnePlus Nord 2 would be the right pick for you.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 23, 2021 5:23 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus plans adding optimised mode toggle in OxygenOS 12 following OnePlus 9 performance throttle controversy

Galaxy A22 replaces M42 5G to become the cheapest 5G Samsung phone in India

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G launch in India today: Expected price, features, and more

Poco F3 GT launching today in India: Expected prices, variants and more

Internet down: Zomato, Paytm, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon, Myntra, many more global services suffered massive outage

Poco F3 GT 5G vs OnePlus Nord 5G: Which one should you buy?

Why OnePlus chose MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI for the Nord 2 5G, company explains

OnePlus Nord 2 first impressions: Makes the 9R weep

OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus 9R: Which OnePlus is better for you?

How to clear YouTube search history

Related Topics

Related Stories

Poco F3 GT 5G vs OnePlus Nord 5G: Which one should you buy?

Features

Poco F3 GT 5G vs OnePlus Nord 5G: Which one should you buy?
Why OnePlus chose MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI for the Nord 2 5G, company explains

Features

Why OnePlus chose MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI for the Nord 2 5G, company explains
Poco F3 GT launched in India to take on OnePlus Nord 2: Check specs, price, sale date

Mobiles

Poco F3 GT launched in India to take on OnePlus Nord 2: Check specs, price, sale date
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2021
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Aadhaar Card असली है या नकली, जानने के लिए अपनाएं यह तरीका

Battlegrounds Mobile India में कोड यूज करके Layout और Sensitivity को कैसे शेयर करें, जानें पूरी डिटेल

SBI YONO ग्राहकों के लिए जरूरी खबर, लॉगइन के लिए आया नया नियम

EA फिर से ला रहा है 'हॉरर' गेम Dead Space, रिलीज हुआ टीजर

Free Fire लाया Lucky Wheel Event, Redeem Code की तरह की मिल रहे धमाकेदार ऑफर

Latest Videos

How to clear YouTube search history

Features

How to clear YouTube search history
Special students discount on Apple products: Everything we need to know

Features

Special students discount on Apple products: Everything we need to know
Top 5 smartwatches under Rs 10,000

Features

Top 5 smartwatches under Rs 10,000
Pegasus Spyware: All you need to know

Features

Pegasus Spyware: All you need to know

News

OnePlus plans adding optimised mode toggle in OxygenOS 12 following OnePlus 9 performance throttle controversy
News
OnePlus plans adding optimised mode toggle in OxygenOS 12 following OnePlus 9 performance throttle controversy
Galaxy A22 replaces M42 5G to become the cheapest 5G Samsung phone in India

News

Galaxy A22 replaces M42 5G to become the cheapest 5G Samsung phone in India
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G launch in India today: Expected price, features, and more

News

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G launch in India today: Expected price, features, and more
Poco F3 GT launching today in India: Expected prices, variants and more

Mobiles

Poco F3 GT launching today in India: Expected prices, variants and more
Internet down: Zomato, Paytm, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon, Myntra, many more global services suffered massive outage

News

Internet down: Zomato, Paytm, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon, Myntra, many more global services suffered massive outage

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Best Sellers