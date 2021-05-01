comscore Poco F3 GT Indian version roundup: Gaming buttons, Dimensity chip, etc
Poco F3 GT Indian version roundup: Gaming buttons, Dimensity chip and more

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition is expected to come to India as the Poco F3 GT, complete with its shoulder buttons and advanced display.

Last week, Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition in China as its second attempt at doing an affordable gaming smartphone. Based on the specifications sheet, the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition has got everything that a mobile gamer seeks and it makes a lot of sense for Xiaomi to launch it in India. However, Xiaomi being Xiaomi, is planning to let it arrive in India as a Poco F3 GT. Also Read - Smartphones under Rs 10,000 in May 2021: Redmi 9 Prime, Realme Narzo 30A, etc

Rumours have so far suggested that Poco is going to use the F3 moniker for this phone in India, thereby resurrecting the F series since the demise of the Poco F1. The Poco F3 GT is said to have been targeted at the Realme GT Neo, another high-performance gaming smartphone that is expected to launch in India as the Realme X7 Max. Also Read - Poco MIUI 12.5 update for Indian phones confirmed: Poco C3, Poco X3, Poco M2, etc

Leaving the business bits for Poco and Xiaomi to deal with, we take a look at what all can we expect from the Poco F3 GT when it launches in India. Also Read - Xiaomi could introduce a RAM extension feature in MIUI

Poco F3 GT specifications

The Poco F3 GT will be based on the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition and hence, there’s less likely to be major differences. Poco’s current smartphone lineup is essentially a collection of repurposed Redmi phones, except for the Poco X3 Pro. In fact, rumours have only suggested Poco inscribing its massive logo on the rear.

Gaming features

– To help with its gaming capabilities, the Poco F3 GT could feature the pop-out shoulder buttons in the same fashion as the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. Hence, players will need to push a slider key and the buttons on either side will pop out. This implementation is similar to what we saw on the ROG Phone series.

– The Poco F3 GT is also expected to get the halo-like LED lighting that will be enabled as soon as the shoulder buttons are activated. These lights aren’t RGB like in the ROG Phone 3.

– To cater to all the performance needs, the phone relies on a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip. This is a flagship grade 5G chip that offers performance similar to the Snapdragon 870 chip on paper. Hence, you can expect to run almost everything on this phone. To keep the temperatures under control, Redmi gave the phone a graphite-based vapour chamber.

High-end features

– The Poco F3 GT is expected to get the same 6.6-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 480Hz touch sampling rate, and 10-bit colours. Hence, you are getting a high-end smartphone display experience with the Poco F3 GT.

– There’s a 5000mAh battery powering the phone that is said to offer a day’s battery life. Hence, Poco could leave it unchanged along with the 67W fast charging solution that promises a full charge in 42 minutes.

– There’s a stereo speaker setup taking care of the audio department. The speakers are tuned by JBL and also support Dolby Atmos.

– Lastly, the Poco F3 GT could get the same cameras as the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. Hence, you can expect to see the 64-megapixel main camera accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Pricing

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition starts at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 23,000), which is similar to the base version of the vanilla Redmi K40. However, based on taxes and duties, Poco could bring it here at a price similar to the Xiaomi Mi 11X. Hence, the Poco F3 GT is highly likely to have a starting price of Rs 30,000.

  Published Date: May 1, 2021 5:52 PM IST

