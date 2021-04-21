Poco M2 Reloaded vs Poco M2: What's the difference?

Poco has just added a new member to its smartphone family called the Poco M2 Reloaded in India. The smartphone has become a part of the Poco M series and another variant of the Poco M2, which was launched last year. Also Read - Poco M2 Reloaded with quad rear cameras launched in India: See price and more details

Both the devices fall in the budget price range and aim to provide people with a number of features even when they are on a budget. But, how is the Poco M2 different from its 'Reloaded' counterpart? What are the similarities? We take a look at these questions so that you can decide which one to go for.

Poco M2 vs Poco M2 Reloaded: There is a price difference

There is clearly a price difference to look at. The Poco M2 Reloaded acts as a watered-down version of the original M2 and hence, a difference in the price. The former sits in the slightly affordable price bracket, while in the case of the latter, you will have to spend a few bucks extra. Also Read - Poco M2 Reloaded India launch date announced: Expected specs, price and more

To put things in perspective, the Poco M2 Reloaded is priced at Rs 9,499, which is for a single 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage model.

The Poco M2, on the other hand, retails at Rs 10,499 for 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and Rs 11,499 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

While the prices are different, both the Poco M2 phones end up in the budget segment, falling under Rs 15,000.

Poco M2 vs Poco M2 Reloaded: Specs? Not so much

By now, you know that the major difference between the Poco M2 and the M2 Reloaded is the RAM and the storage. While the original model gets two, that too, in relatively high capacity, the Reloaded model is an attempt to provide the same specs at lower RAM and storage.

There is another distinctive element. The Poco M2 comes in three colour variants, namely, Brick Red, Pitch Black, and Slate Blue. This calls for some hues other than the classic black. This, however, isn’t the case with the M2 Reloaded. It has chosen only two colour options (Greyish Black and Mostly Blue), which differs only in the naming scheme.

Other than this, both devices remain identical to one another. To refresh your memory, both the Poco M2 and the M2 Reloaded come with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display, which has a waterdrop notch. They both are powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 chip, which is specified for gaming.

The camera department is also similar. Both phone house quad rear cameras: a 13-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, there is an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. The camera features include HDR, AI Portrait mode, PDAF, AI Scene Detection, and more.

The battery capacity stands at 5,000mAh battery for both phones. It supports 18W fast charging. It runs Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. The phone also gets an IR Blaster, P2i splash resistance, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for protection.

Additionally, there is support for a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, NFC, USB Type-C port, dual-SIM, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS.

Which one to go for?

It all depends on the kind of usage. If your usage is pretty basic and your daily routine involves the use of some social media apps, messaging, calling, and more, the POco M2 Reloaded is an apt choice for you.

However, if you intend to run some high-intensive games, use a number of apps, and multi-task is your regime, going for the Poco M2 (6GB/64GB or 6GB/128GB) is a better idea.