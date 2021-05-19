Poco M3 Pro 5G global launch set for today: Everything we know so far

Poco M3 Pro 5G is slated to launch globally on Wednesday, May 19. The Chinese OEM will unveil the new Poco M-series phone via a virtual event which will be live-streamed on the official Poco YouTube channel. While speculations are rife, some of the key aspects of the Poco M3 Pro have already been confirmed by the company. Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming Poco phone. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro 5G design officially confirmed ahead of May 19 launch

Poco M3 Pro 5G: Launch timing, how to watch live stream

Poco M3 Pro 5G will mark its global debut today via an online-only event. The virtual event will be streamed via the company’s official YouTube channel at 20:00 GMT+8 (5:30 PM IST). We have embedded the link below for easy access. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro 5G roundup: A 90Hz display, different design and more in tow

Poco M3 Pro 5G: Design, features

While leaked renders showed the Poco M3 Pro 5G design from every angle, Poco confirmed the details a week later. The new Poco phone will flaunt a sleek profile with a tall form factor. The camera island rests on the upper left corner and has a different shade that gives an appealing look to the device. The triple-camera system is stacked vertically with the Poco branding inscribed below it. The power button which is expected to trigger as a fingerprint sensor is placed on the right edge with volume keys sitting above it on the frame. While the design is a tad bit different compared to the Poco M3, the new Poco M3 Pro will retain the signature Poco yellow colour coat. The handset will be available in Black, and Blue colour options as well. Upfront, the new Poco phone has a punch-hole-style display with a thick chin.

Poco M3 Pro 5G: Expected price, key specifications

Reports heavily speculate that the Poco M3 Pro 5G could arrive as the rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G with slight design tweaks. The Redmi Note 5G was launched starting at $199 (around Rs 14,600) for the base variant with 4GB RAM/64GB native storage. The upcoming Poco M-series phone is expected to fall under a similar price bracket.

As for the specifications, the Poco M3 Pro will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a punch-hole cutout to accommodate the front-facing camera. Unlike the Poco M3, which came with Snapdragon 662 mobile platform, the Poco M3 Pro will ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC which is paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The phone will come with 4GB of RAM (standard) and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. It is expected to run MIUI 12 based Android 11 OS.

In terms of optics, the Poco M3 Pro will offer a triple rear camera array with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8-megapixel shooter. The Poco M3 Pro 5G will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charge support. Besides 5G support, the phone is expected to offer dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack under its connectivity suite.