Poco M3 Pro 5G roundup: A look at expected price, features and more

Poco is a brand that is known for bringing ‘too good to be true’ devices in the budget price segment. The Xiaomi spin-off is now expected to continue this endeavour and fill its budget M series with a new phone called the Poco M3 Pro 5G, which will also act as another variant of the Poco M3 that grabbed eyeballs due to its different design. Also Read - Poco M3 5G details confirmed, to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

The Poco M3 Pro 5G could follow the lead and attract the limelight, primarily for the fact that it will be the company’s first budget 5G phone. It is expected to make its entry on May 19 via an online global event and prior to the launch, we have a handful of details to gaze upon and get a fair idea of the device. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro 5G design, specs leaked: Here's what it could be like

If you’re looking forward to the upcoming Poco phone, we have curated all the details we have regarding it. Read on to keep yourself updated. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro 5G confirmed to launch on May 19, could arrive as rebadged Redmi Note 10 5G

Poco M3 Pro 5G roundup

Before we begin, you should know that the Poco smartphone will launch on May 19 via a virtual event, which will be live-streamed through the company’s global YouTube channel. You can head to the same if you are interested in witnessing the launch live.

However, we still don’t know when the device will reach the Indian shores. By the looks of it, there are chances it could happen soon after its global launch. Now, let’s dive into the device’s details.

Design

Presently, Poco hasn’t officially revealed the Poco M3 Pro 5G design. But, leaks are here to help. As per the latest tweet by known tipster Ishan Agarwal, the smartphone is expected to follow the lead of its sibling and feature a design that could grab all your attention.

The leaked render hints at a vertical strip that will house the camera setup and the company’s logo. There could be three rear snappers and an LED flash. This contradicts the Poco M3 design that featured a huge horizontal camera hump. Other than this, the rear panel will come with an embossment of ‘5G’ to remind us of the capability.

Upfront, there is a punch-hole display, as opposed to the waterdrop notch seen on the Poco M3. This clearly is a radical change in the looks.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is also expected to get three colour options: black, blue, and yellow, which is the company’s proprietary colour.

Features, Specs

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is expected to be the rebadged variant of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G, which is not available in India. While we don’t know the device entirely, we do have a few confirmed details.

As revealed by the company itself, the M3 Pro 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip, which is based on the 7nm process tech. The SoC is slated to be around 60 per cent faster than the Poco M3’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chip.

The phone is also confirmed to get a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display will support the dynamic Switch feature, which will change the refresh rates depending upon the display content. This will be able to save battery life. Speaking of which, the phone is confirmed to get a 5,000mAh battery.

#POCOM3Pro 5G has a massive 5000mAh (typ) battery with 18W fast charging.

More time to do everything that you love!#MoreSpeedMoreEverything pic.twitter.com/EQS9NGLF4Q — POCO (@POCOGlobal) May 15, 2021

#POCOM3Pro 5G has a 90Hz 6.5” FHD+ DotDisplay featuring DynamicSwitch that offers you a more flexible viewing experience!#MoreSpeedMoreEverything pic.twitter.com/6Fbw91Pem7 — POCO (@POCOGlobal) May 14, 2021

This smaller than the 6,000mAh battery than the Poco M3. Although, it could support 18W fast charging, much like the M3. It could come with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. But, we don’t have details on the RAM/Storage variants the phone will get.

Camera-wise, it is expected to come with triple rear cameras, which could be rated at 48-megapixel (main), 2-megapixel (depth sensor), and 2-megapixel (macro lens). The front camera could stand at 8-megapixel. There are chances it will share camera features with the Poco M3.

Additionally, the Poco M3 Pro 5G is most likely to run Android 11 based on MIUI 12 and Poco Launcher. It could come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an IR blaster, Hi-Res Audio, stereo speakers, and the usual connectivity options.

Price, availability

The Poco M3 Pro 5G, much like the Poco M3, is highly expected to fall in the budget price range. While we don’t have a confirmed figure, it could fall between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 in India. As for the availability details, we don’t have a word on when it will be available in India.

The launch is scheduled to take place a few from now. Hence, we advise you to wait until to get a more conclusive idea.