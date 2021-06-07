Poco M3 Pro 5G roundup: Affordable price tag and more details to expect

It’s safely the season of 5G phones. In addition to a number of budget 5G smartphones that arrived in India, we are now expected to greet the Poco M3 Pro, which is also the company’s first attempt at future-proofing a phone. The new Poco phone, which has already made a global debut, is set to launch in India tomorrow and safely gained people’s attention. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro 5G price in India leaks just a few days ahead of the launch

We have already seen how the phone is like and not much is hidden. But, it won’t hurt to take a look at these details and the possible price expectations we have. If you are intrigued too, here’s all you need to know about the upcoming Poco device. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10T likely to arrive with latest Bluetooth support

Poco M3 Pro 5G roundup: All you need to know

When it is launching?

The smartphone will launch in India on June 8, which is tomorrow. Much like launches since the past year, the Poco M3 Pro launch in India will take place online at 11:30 am. The launch can be live-streamed via the company’s YouTube channel and even via the company’s social media handles. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro confirmed to be available via Flipkart: Expected price and more

Fasten your seatbelts, Mad Speed is coming! #POCOM3PRO launching tomorrow at 11:30 am on @flipkart. pic.twitter.com/AWI0wnXXDl — POCO India – Register for Vaccine 💪🏿 (@IndiaPOCO) June 7, 2021

Alternatively, you can go to Flipkart to grab more details on the launch at the same time.

How will it look like?

The Poco M3 Pro is inspired by its predecessor that comes with a design that is sure to attract. You will get a vertical strip that will house the rear camera bump, as well as, the company’s logo. This, the company calls SwitchBlade design, which ensures a 3D curved back with a glossy texture. The rest of the rear panel will remain bare. There will also be a punch-hole display with really minimal bezels.

But these aren’t things that will turn head. The colour options would. The M3 Pro is expected to come in three colour options: Cool Blue, Power Black, and Poco Yellow, all of which break the monotony of a simple design ethos.

What are the features, specifications?

The device will be akin to the global variant. And the company has revealed a number of features via official teasers and a dedicated microsite that’s now live.

There will be a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. It will come with the DynamicSwitch feature, which will change refresh rate (from 30Hz to 90Hz) depending upon the usage. The phone will be powered by a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip.

On the camera front, there will be a 48-megapixel main snapper. This is expected to come along with a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front shooter is most likely to stand at 8-megapixel. The cameras will support AI capabilities, among many more.

The Poco M3 Pro is expected to get a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. This is claimed to last people for up to two days. There could multiple RAM and Storage variants, which can go up to 6GB and 128GB, respectively.

Other details to note will be MIUI 12 based on Android 11. a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and more. W

What’s the price?

The Poco M3 Pro 5G will be a budget smartphone that is highly expected to fall under Rs 20,000. Rumours suggest that it will be priced at Rs 17,999 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is similar to the global starting price of Euros 180. It is expected to get more RAM/Storage variants too.

This will make it another 5G phones that come on a budget and will compete with the likes of the Realme 8 5G, Oppo A74 5G, Realme Narzo 30 Pro, the iQOO Z3 5G, and more.

To get a more conclusive, we need to wait for tomorrow’s launch. Therefore, keep an eye on this space for all the details you need.