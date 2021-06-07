comscore Poco M3 Pro 5G roundup: Affordable price tag and more details to expect
  • Home
  • Features
  • Poco M3 Pro 5G India launch on June 8: Affordable price, funky design and more coming
News

Poco M3 Pro 5G India launch on June 8: Affordable price, funky design and more coming

Features

Poco M3 Pro 5G will soon make its entry in India at an online event on June 8. Ahead of the launch, here's all you need to know about it.

m3 pro india launch

It’s safely the season of 5G phones. In addition to a number of budget 5G smartphones that arrived in India, we are now expected to greet the Poco M3 Pro, which is also the company’s first attempt at future-proofing a phone. The new Poco phone, which has already made a global debut, is set to launch in India tomorrow and safely gained people’s attention. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro 5G price in India leaks just a few days ahead of the launch

We have already seen how the phone is like and not much is hidden. But, it won’t hurt to take a look at these details and the possible price expectations we have. If you are intrigued too, here’s all you need to know about the upcoming Poco device. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10T likely to arrive with latest Bluetooth support

Poco M3 Pro 5G roundup: All you need to know

When it is launching?

The smartphone will launch in India on June 8, which is tomorrow. Much like launches since the past year, the Poco M3 Pro launch in India will take place online at 11:30 am. The launch can be live-streamed via the company’s YouTube channel and even via the company’s social media handles. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro confirmed to be available via Flipkart: Expected price and more

Alternatively, you can go to Flipkart to grab more details on the launch at the same time.

How will it look like?

The Poco M3 Pro is inspired by its predecessor that comes with a design that is sure to attract. You will get a vertical strip that will house the rear camera bump, as well as, the company’s logo. This, the company calls SwitchBlade design, which ensures a 3D curved back with a glossy texture. The rest of the rear panel will remain bare. There will also be a punch-hole display with really minimal bezels.

But these aren’t things that will turn head. The colour options would. The M3 Pro is expected to come in three colour options: Cool Blue, Power Black, and Poco Yellow, all of which break the monotony of a simple design ethos.

What are the features, specifications?

The device will be akin to the global variant. And the company has revealed a number of features via official teasers and a dedicated microsite that’s now live.

poco m3 pro 5g official

There will be a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate. It will come with the DynamicSwitch feature, which will change refresh rate (from 30Hz to 90Hz) depending upon the usage. The phone will be powered by a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip.

On the camera front, there will be a 48-megapixel main snapper. This is expected to come along with a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front shooter is most likely to stand at 8-megapixel. The cameras will support AI capabilities, among many more.

The Poco M3 Pro is expected to get a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. This is claimed to last people for up to two days. There could multiple RAM and Storage variants, which can go up to 6GB and 128GB, respectively.

Other details to note will be MIUI 12 based on Android 11. a side-mounted fingerprint sensor,  and more. W

What’s the price?

The Poco M3 Pro 5G will be a budget smartphone that is highly expected to fall under Rs 20,000. Rumours suggest that it will be priced at Rs 17,999 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is similar to the global starting price of Euros 180. It is expected to get more RAM/Storage variants too.

This will make it another 5G phones that come on a budget and will compete with the likes of the Realme 8 5G, Oppo A74 5G, Realme Narzo 30 Pro, the iQOO Z3 5G, and more.

To get a more conclusive, we need to wait for tomorrow’s launch. Therefore, keep an eye on this space for all the details you need.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 7, 2021 3:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

WWDC 2021 event livestream: How to watch Apple event online tonight
How To
WWDC 2021 event livestream: How to watch Apple event online tonight
HIFIMAN HE400se headphones launched in India

Wearables

HIFIMAN HE400se headphones launched in India

Jeff Bezos is going to space next month but not alone

News

Jeff Bezos is going to space next month but not alone

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Realme 8 Pro: Which is the right choice for around Rs 20,000?

Features

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Realme 8 Pro: Which is the right choice for around Rs 20,000?

Infinix Note 10, Note 10 Pro powered by MediaTek Helio G-series processors launched in India

Mobiles

Infinix Note 10, Note 10 Pro powered by MediaTek Helio G-series processors launched in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

HIFIMAN HE400se headphones launched in India

Jeff Bezos is going to space next month but not alone

Infinix Note 10, Note 10 Pro powered by MediaTek Helio G-series processors launched in India

Battlegrounds Mobile India latest teaser readies us for chicken dinner, launch soon?

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price leaked, could be another affordable flagship

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G vs Realme 8 Pro: Which is the right choice for around Rs 20,000?

How to Copy and Paste between Android and Windows

5 best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India in June 2021: Redmi Note 10S, Realme 8, Poco X3

OnePlus Nord CE 5G will bring core Nord features and more at a much "affordable" price: OnePlus

Poco M3 Pro 5G roundup: Affordable price tag and more details to expect

Related Topics

Related Stories

5 best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India in June 2021: Redmi Note 10S, Realme 8, Poco X3

Features

5 best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India in June 2021: Redmi Note 10S, Realme 8, Poco X3
Poco M3 Pro 5G roundup: Affordable price tag and more details to expect

Features

Poco M3 Pro 5G roundup: Affordable price tag and more details to expect
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2021
Best Camera Phone under 20000 In 2021

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000 In 2021
Flipkart Poco Days Sale: Up to 27 percent discount on Poco X3 Pro, Poco M3, and more

Deals

Flipkart Poco Days Sale: Up to 27 percent discount on Poco X3 Pro, Poco M3, and more

हिंदी समाचार

Battlegrounds mobile India की बढ़ी मुश्किल? Krafton-Tencent के संबंध की जांच की हुई मांग

How to Use PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes in June 2021: पबजी रिडीम कोड्स को यूज करना है आसान, जानें तरीका

POCO M3 Pro 5G की कीमत लॉन्च से पहले लीक, जानें हर एक डिटेल

Free Fire Redeem Codes: कैसे इस्तेमाल करने हैं फ्री फायर में कैरेक्टर और गन स्किन दिलाने वाले कोड

Twitter Super Follows Service: जल्द ही इन यूजर्स के लिए उपलब्ध होगा यह फीचर

Latest Videos

How to Copy & Paste between Android and Windows

Features

How to Copy & Paste between Android and Windows
How To Book Vaccine Slot via Telegram Channels

News

How To Book Vaccine Slot via Telegram Channels
How to read deleted messages on WhatsApp

Features

How to read deleted messages on WhatsApp
Realme X7 Max 5G review: The leap pays off this time

Reviews

Realme X7 Max 5G review: The leap pays off this time

News

HIFIMAN HE400se headphones launched in India
Wearables
HIFIMAN HE400se headphones launched in India
Jeff Bezos is going to space next month but not alone

News

Jeff Bezos is going to space next month but not alone
Infinix Note 10, Note 10 Pro powered by MediaTek Helio G-series processors launched in India

Mobiles

Infinix Note 10, Note 10 Pro powered by MediaTek Helio G-series processors launched in India
Battlegrounds Mobile India latest teaser readies us for chicken dinner, launch soon?

News

Battlegrounds Mobile India latest teaser readies us for chicken dinner, launch soon?
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price leaked, could be another affordable flagship

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price leaked, could be another affordable flagship

new arrivals in india

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Best Sellers