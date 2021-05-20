Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Poco M3 4G Comparison: Which one should you buy

Poco M3 Pro 5G, the latest entrant in Poco’s mid-range smartphone segment made its global debut on Wednesday. The phone has been launched in Europe for a starting price of EUR 179 (roughly Rs 16,000). The mid-ranger features a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, a 90Hz display, and a triple camera system at the back. While the new Poco M3 Pro 5G looks a bit similar to (except for the hole punch) the Poco M3 from the front fascia, the Chinese brand has made major internal and external tweaks. Here’s how the new Poco M3 Pro 5G differs from its older sibling, the Poco M3 phone. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro is the latest budget 5G smartphone: See price, features and more

Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Poco M3 4G Comparison: What’s new, What’s different

Design Also Read - Poco M3 Pro 5G Global Launch Today: When and Where to Watch Live Stream, Expected Features, Price

The most striking difference on the new Poco M3 Pro 5G is its design aesthetics. Although the phone retains that bright yellow colour coat from its older sibling, Poco has made changes to the back cover. While the Poco M3 features a leather-like back panel, the Poco M3 Pro now comes with a reflective coating. There are changes on the camera island as well, with a narrow vertical black strip housing the triple rear cameras instead of the large rectangular design seen on the Poco M3. The power button that acts as the fingerprint sensor sits below the volume keys. Another addition to the new Poco M3 Pro 5G is the NFC which wasn’t available on the regular Poco M3 model. However, the phone misses out on the audio segment, as Poco has now ditched the dual stereo speakers. The new Poco M-series phone comes in Blue, Black colour option as well. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro 5G design officially confirmed ahead of May 19 launch

Display

The Poco M3 Pro features a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1100. The phone comes with a Dynamic Switch feature to toggle between the standard and 90Hz screen refresh rate. As for the Poco M3, it came with a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a standard refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Besides the tweak in screen refresh rate, Poco has replaced the water-drop style notch with a punch-hole cutout on the new Poco M3 Pro 5G. Although the punch-hole cutout still sits at the centre of the front panel. Both Poco M3 Pro 5G and Poco M3 features minimal bezel display with a slightly thick chin.

Hardware

Another notable change on the Poco M3 Pro 5G is its internal hardware. While the previous iteration came equipped with Snapdragon 662 mobile platform, the new Poco M-series phone now ships with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset which has a pair of Cortex-A76 cores, and peak download speeds of up to 2.77 Gbps. Compared to the Snapdragon chipset, the MT SoC is expected to deliver faster CPU and GPU performance. The Poco M3 Pro 5G is launched in two storage variants- 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/128GB native storage. The Poco M3 came with 4GB RAM/6GB RAM paired with 64GB or 128GB onboard storage.

Software

The Poco M3 Pro 5G runs custom MIUI 12 skin-based Android 11 right out of the box. Notably, the MIUI 12 includes changes to navigation gestures, multi-window support, and Picture-in-Picture mode and animations for several system actions. As for the Poco M3, it came with MIUI 12 based Android 10 OS. Poco hasn’t shared any detail on Android 11 update for the Poco M3 yet.

Camera

While the Chinese OEM has made cosmetic and internal tweaks, it hasn’t changed the camera configuration on the new Poco phone. The Poco M3 Pro 5G gets the same 48-megapixel triple camera setup as found on the Poco M3. The primary camera is assisted by a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The camera software offers Night mode, macro mode, movie frame etc. Even the front camera remains the same. The new Poco M-series phone retains the 8-megapixel front camera with a minor change in the aperture.

Battery

While the Poco M3 packed a huge 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charge support, Poco has to an extent reduced the battery size on the Poco M3 Pro 5G phone. The new Poco phone now comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging capability.

Price

As for the price, the Poco M3 Pro 5G has been launched at EUR 159 (roughly Rs 14,100) for the regular 4GB RAM/64GB storage option and EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 15,900) for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage option. Meanwhile, the Poco M3 price in India starts at Rs 10,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant, and Rs 11,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage model. Poco hasn’t shared any word as to when it will bring the Poco M3 Pro 5G to India. Whether the fan base in India gets the NFC model that remains to be seen.