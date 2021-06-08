comscore Poco M3 Pro vs Realme 8: How these affordable 5G phones compare?
Poco M3 Pro vs Realme 8: How these affordable 5G smartphones compare?

Poco M3 Pro 5G has made its entry in India and competes with another affordable 5G phone, the Realme 8 right now. Here's which one is better.

poco m3 pro vs realme 8 5g

Another day, another 5G phone launch! We have been seeing an overflow of 5G phones, especially the ones being offered at an affordable price and the latest to join the club is the much-anticipated Poco M3 Pro. The phone carries quite a competitive price tag and a number of features that are worth luring people. Also Read - Top smartphones under Rs 20,000 you could buy in June 2021: Poco M3 Pro 5G, Realme 8 Pro and more

But, this is the feat that Realme achieved first. The Realme 8 5G, some time ago, hit the virtual stage with a number of drool-worthy features at the same price as the new Poco offering. Not comparing the two is a disappointment for many. Hence, here’s a comparison of the two based on price, features, specs, and more and help you choose an option if you have around Rs 15,000 to spend. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro is the company's first 5G smartphone in India: See price and more details

Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Realme 8 5G

Design

Both the Poco M3 Pro and the Realme 8 have acquired good looks, enough to grab your attention. The new Poco phone retains the funkiness of the M3 and provides you with a design it calls SwitchBlade. It is available in blue, yellow, and black colour options to attract a variety of people. Also Read - Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in India in June 2021: Redmi Note 10S, Realme 8, Poco X3

Poco M3 Pro 5G

The Realme 8 5G goes for a rather subtle design as opposed to the bold Realme 8 Pro design we saw recently. There’s the usual rectangular rear camera bump placed vertically and a punch-hole display. The phone is offered in toned-down blue and black colours.

While the M3 Pro gets a P2i coating, the Realme 8 5G doesn’t offer any such claim. As a matter of subjectivity, these are the options that can appeal to a number of people differently. For those looking for an edgy design, the Poco M3 Pro is the right option, while the ones who don’t want the experimentations can purchase the Realme 8 5G.

Display

Both the phones in question come with a 6.5-inch display that has a punch-hole. The displays support a Full HD+ screen resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Although, there’s a difference. On-papers, the Poco M3 Pro 5G manages to surpass the Realme 8 5G with its DynamicSwitch feature. This function changes the refresh rate from 30Hz to 90Hz as per the content being viewed. This will certainly help in power-saving.

Features, Specs

The Poco M3 Pro and the Realme 8’s spec sheets share a major resemblance. Both the devices are powered by the 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip with a clock speed of up to 2.2GHz. The chip is coupled with an ARM Mali-G57 GPU.

While the Poco phone comes in two RAM/Storage variants: 4GB/64GB and 6GB/12GB, the Realme phone provides people with an extra option. There’s the 4GB/64GB variant, the 6GB/128GB option, and the 8GB/128GB option to go for.

Realme 8 5G sale and offers

The camera department is also identical. The Poco M3 Pro 5G gets a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Realme 8 5G offers the same configuration. The front snappers are different though; the former gets an 8-megapixel selfie shooter, while the latter comes with a 16-megapixel snapper. The phones also get the same 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The Poco M3 Pro runs MIUI 12 based on Android 11. The Realme 8 5G runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. Both support a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Price

This is where the competition gets severe. The Poco M3 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 13,999 for 4GB/64GB variant and Rs 15,999 for 6GB/128GB option.

The Realme 8 5G also starts at Rs 13,999 (4GB/64GB). It is priced at Rs 14,999 for 6GB/128GB option and Rs 16,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Which one is better?

Considering we haven’t used the latest Poco M3 Pro 5G, deciding which phone is the right choice is tough. Both devices boast of the same specs and follow the same price range too.

For you to make a choice, depending upon the design and UI is something that can help you decide an option for yourself.

  Published Date: June 8, 2021 7:23 PM IST

