News

Poco M3 Pro vs Realme Narzo 30: Which 5G phone to go for based on usage?

Features

Which budget 5G phone is worth going for? The Realme Narzo 30 or the Poco M3 Pro? We put the two against each other to find out.

It’s the battle of the budget 5G phones again. This time in the ring we have the Poco M3 Pro 5G and the Realme Narzo 30 5G, both of which seem to be the sweet deal for what all they offer. While 5G won’t be around anytime soon, people might like the idea of owning a budget phone that is future-ready. Coming with identical specs that include the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip, a 90Hz display, 48-megapixel cameras, and 5G, both the smartphones tend to make us go indecisive. Also Read - Best 5G phones under Rs 20000 in July 2021 to buy in India: Poco M3 Pro 5G, Vivo iQOO Z3 5G, and more

The funky Poco design or the minimal Realme look? Which display is better? and loads more questions can easily make room in your head. Fret not, because we are here to solve this very confusion and help you decide which one is an if you are planning to go for either of the two. Have a look at our comparison of the two based on real-life usage. Also Read - Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: Future-ready but does the future need it?

Design

Both phones have a different appeal. While the Poco M3 Pro has the capability of attracting anyone at a distance of kilometers, the Realme Narzo 30 5G trying staying on the simple side of things. Also Read - Top 5G phones under Rs 15,000 in India in July 2021: Realme 8 5G, Poco M3 Pro, more

The Poco M3 Pro 5G has a glossy plastic chassis that comes with a pretty good build quality. The rear camera patch stands about and one would want to consider the whole look. This feels even more attractive, considering its price. It comes in a number of colour options that have their own stance. While all’s decent, in our review, we found out that the phone is big time smudge magnet. Hence we advise you to use it with clean hands. Upfront there’s a punch-hole screen with quite thin bezels. The good part is that it gets a later of screen protector.

Poco M3 Pro 5G

The Realme Narzo 30 follows the simple design of a vertical rear camera bump and a puch-hole display. The bling is the vertical strip running down the rear panel that houses quite a small Narzo branding. What can prove attractive for many is the Racing Silver colour option that looks good and doesn’t even attract smudges. This one’s made up of plastic too and built well too. Another similarity is the presence of a screen protector, which needs a special at a time when a necessary charger is being removed from the boxes.

Now, this section is completely subjective and it depends on what your taste is. Want a stylish phone? Go for the Poco M3 Pro. Want to stay minimal? The Narzo 30 5G can be your choice.

Display

Both devices get a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display that comes with a 90Hz refresh rate. While this combination sounds good on paper, it lacks the vividness we might want. In our review of both the phones, it was discovered that while the videos and images look decent, the colours appear washed out. Mobile gamers are expected to get inclined to the inclusion of a high refresh rate.

narzo 30 5g

 

One element that sets both devices apart, is Poco’s SmartSwitch feature. This changes the refresh rate in accordance with the display content and thus, helps in some power saving. But, it struggles under the sun and has an inconsistent auto-brightness sensor.

Cameras

Yet again, the devices come with a combination of a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The front camera configuration is different, though, While the Poco phone gets an 8-megapixel selfie snapper, the Narzo 30 comes with a 16-megapixel front shooter.

Realme Narzo 30 5g

The Poco M3 Pro’s main camera is able to work decently in daylight but struggles to produces a detailed output in low-light. While the portrait mode ensures a decent subject separation, it ends up overexposing the subject. The macro mode is decent but isn’t detailed. As for the front camera, it was seen working well in daylight but stammers in low-light. The portrait mode on the front camera, however, is good.

The Realme Narzo 30 follows the same story. The primary camera is decent but faces issues in evening shots. The output is mostly saturated. The portrait mode ensures good subject separation but processes the output. The macro lens isn’t the best when we have already seen the Redmi Note 10 phones’ macro mode. The front camera is good but ends up beautifying despite the beautification mode turned off.

Performance

Both phones get a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip to carry the day-to-day chores. In both our reviews, the phones have managed to perform decently without causing stutters. Gaming has proved to be good too but you must note that the graphic-intensive games tend to run well on medium graphics and frame rates instead of the high settings.

Now the choice boils down to the UI. While both the Realme UI and MIUI ensure ease of usage. the latter seems to be slightly complicated and takes time for a person to adapt. This is again subjective and depends on what you want.

Poco M3 Pro 5G

Both the Realme Narzo 30 5G and the Poco M3 Pro 5G come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that is decently snappy. But the single speaker on both phones is just average. Loudspeaker performance is really low too.

Another common thing is that both these smartphones are backed by a 5,000mAh battery that is able to last for over a day. But, the batteries support 18W fast, which takes more than 1.5 hours to fully charge. This appears dated in a world when companies offer decent fast charging capabilities on a budget.

Speaking of 5G, the Narzo 30 supports n77/78/38/40/41 (SA, NSA) bands, while the Poco M3 Pro supports  n1/n3/n40/n77/n78 SA and n78 NSA bands.

Price

The Poco M3 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 13,999 for 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and Rs 15,999 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Realme Narzo 30 5G comes in a single 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and comes with a price tag of Rs 15,999.

Verdict

Both the Poco M3 Pro 5G and the Realme Narzo 30 5G are the new attempts to carry forward the 5G trend. While the are interesting propositions, they don’t make sense right, given that the compromises are there. Plus, they will look rather obsolete at the time when 5G becomes available. Going for the 4G phones like the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the Realme 8, or even the Poco X3 Pro makes more sens now. But, if you still are into the idea of buying a 5G phone, here are the both their pros and cons to make a decision.

Poco M3 Pro 5G Pros, Cons

– SmartSwitch screen

– Stylish design

– Sub-par cameras

Realme Narzo 30 5G Pros, Cons

– Cleaner UI

– Minimal design

– Single RAM/Storage

Depending upon your preferences, you can make your choice.

  • Published Date: July 8, 2021 5:39 PM IST

