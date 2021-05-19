comscore Poco M3 Pro 5G Global Launch Today: When and Where to Watch Live Stream, Expected Features, Price
  • Home
  • Features
  • Poco M3 Pro 5G Global Launch Today: When and Where to Watch Live Stream, Expected Features, Price
News

Poco M3 Pro 5G Global Launch Today: When and Where to Watch Live Stream, Expected Features, Price

Features

Poco M3 Pro 5G to debut globally at a virtual event today, the phone is confirmed to feature a 48MP triple camera, 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charge support.

poco m3 pro 5g

Poco M3 Pro 5G is slated to launch globally on Wednesday, May 19. The Chinese OEM will unveil the new Poco M-series phone via a virtual event which will be live-streamed on the official Poco YouTube channel.  While speculations are rife, some of the key aspects of the Poco M3 Pro have already been confirmed by the company. Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming Poco phone. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro 5G design officially confirmed ahead of May 19 launch

Poco M3 Pro 5G: Launch timing, how to watch live stream

Poco M3 Pro 5G will mark its global debut today via an online-only event. The virtual event will be streamed via the company’s official YouTube channel at 20:00 GMT+8 (5:30 PM IST). We have embedded the link below for easy access. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro 5G roundup: A 90Hz display, different design and more in tow

Also Read - Poco M3 Pro 5G design, specs leaked: Here's what it could be like

Poco M3 Pro 5G: Design, features

While leaked renders showed the Poco M3 Pro 5G design from every angle, Poco confirmed the details a week later. The new Poco phone will flaunt a sleek profile with a tall form factor. The camera island rests on the upper left corner and has a different shade that gives an appealing look to the device. The triple-camera system is stacked vertically with the Poco branding inscribed below it. The power button which is expected to trigger as a fingerprint sensor is placed on the right edge with volume keys sitting above it on the frame. While the design is a tad bit different compared to the Poco M3, the new Poco M3 Pro will retain the signature Poco yellow colour coat. The handset will be available in Black, and Blue colour options as well. Upfront, the new Poco phone has a punch-hole-style display with a thick chin.

Poco M3 Pro 5G: Expected price, key specifications

Reports heavily speculate that the Poco M3 Pro 5G could arrive as the rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G with slight design tweaks.  The Redmi Note 5G was launched starting at $199 (around Rs 14,600) for the base variant with 4GB RAM/64GB native storage. The upcoming Poco M-series phone is expected to fall under a similar price bracket.

poco m3 pro 5g launch may 19, poco m3 pro 5g global launch, poco m3 pro how to watch livestream, poco m3 pro 5g price, poco m3 pro 5g specs, rebadge redmi note 10 5g, poco m3 pro 5g features, poco m3 pro specs, poco x3 nfc, poco ui, poco

As for the specifications, the Poco M3 Pro will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a punch-hole cutout to accommodate the front-facing camera. Unlike the Poco M3, which came with Snapdragon 662 mobile platform, the Poco M3 Pro will ship with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC which is paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The phone will come with 4GB of RAM (standard) and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. It is expected to run MIUI 12 based Android 11 OS.

In terms of optics, the Poco M3 Pro will offer a triple rear camera array with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8-megapixel shooter. The Poco M3 Pro 5G will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charge support. Besides 5G support, the phone is expected to offer dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack under its connectivity suite.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 19, 2021 11:00 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 19, 2021 11:01 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Poco M3 Pro 5G Global Launch Today: Everything we know so far
Features
Poco M3 Pro 5G Global Launch Today: Everything we know so far
Krafton skips PUBG Mobile s mention in teasing Battlegrounds Mobile India: Here's why

Gaming

Krafton skips PUBG Mobile s mention in teasing Battlegrounds Mobile India: Here's why

Realme GT to get Android 12 Beta 1 later this month

Mobiles

Realme GT to get Android 12 Beta 1 later this month

YouTube down for users globally [Update: Issue fixed]

News

YouTube down for users globally [Update: Issue fixed]

Android 12 public beta rolling out now: How to install on your Google Pixel phone

How To

Android 12 public beta rolling out now: How to install on your Google Pixel phone

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Sony PlayStation 5 India Restock: Next pre-order sale could happen in June

Realme GT to get Android 12 Beta 1 later this month

YouTube down for users globally [Update: Issue fixed]

Google Photos to now make you nostalgic with AI, brings Locked Folder

Google Wear OS updated at I/O 2021, co-developed with Samsung and Fitbit

Poco M3 Pro 5G Global Launch Today: Everything we know so far

Google I/O 2021 keynote in 5 short points: Android 12, Wear OS, and more

Google Android 12: Compatible devices, release date, confirmed features

Google I/O 2021 Keynote Event Today: Timing, live stream, what to expect, and more

Moto G60 vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: Real-world usage comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Poco M3 Pro 5G Global Launch Today: Everything we know so far

Features

Poco M3 Pro 5G Global Launch Today: Everything we know so far
This is how the Poco M3 Pro 5G will look like

News

This is how the Poco M3 Pro 5G will look like
Poco M3 Pro 5G roundup: A look at expected price, features and more

Features

Poco M3 Pro 5G roundup: A look at expected price, features and more
Poco M3 Pro 5G leaked in new renders: Here's how it could look like

News

Poco M3 Pro 5G leaked in new renders: Here's how it could look like
Poco M3 Pro 5G global launch date confirmed for next week

Mobiles

Poco M3 Pro 5G global launch date confirmed for next week

हिंदी समाचार

POCO M3 Pro 5G आज होगा लॉन्च, 48MP कैमरा समेत मिलेंगे ये कमाल के फीचर्स

Samsung Galaxy M32 के फीचर्स आए सामने, इन खास फीचर्स के साथ जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Vi फ्री में दे रहा है महीने भर का रिचार्ज, 79 रुपये के प्लान में मिलेगा दोगुना talktime

Google I/O 2021 Event में Android 12 से उठा पर्दा, जानें कितना बदल जाएगा आपका फोन

Google I/O 2021 Event Highlights: Android 12, नया Wear OS और LaMDA समेत कई बड़ी घोषणाएं, जानिए हर एक डिटेल

Latest Videos

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration on Play Store: How to pre-register, rewards, & more

Features

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration on Play Store: How to pre-register, rewards, & more
Vivo V21 5G Review

Reviews

Vivo V21 5G Review
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Unboxing and First Impressions: What's new?

Hands On

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Unboxing and First Impressions: What's new?
Realme 8 5G Review: The most affordable 5G smartphone in India right now?

Reviews

Realme 8 5G Review: The most affordable 5G smartphone in India right now?

News

Sony PlayStation 5 India Restock: Next pre-order sale could happen in June
Gaming
Sony PlayStation 5 India Restock: Next pre-order sale could happen in June
Realme GT to get Android 12 Beta 1 later this month

Mobiles

Realme GT to get Android 12 Beta 1 later this month
YouTube down for users globally [Update: Issue fixed]

News

YouTube down for users globally [Update: Issue fixed]
Google Photos to now make you nostalgic with AI, brings Locked Folder

News

Google Photos to now make you nostalgic with AI, brings Locked Folder
Google Wear OS updated at I/O 2021, co-developed with Samsung and Fitbit

Wearables

Google Wear OS updated at I/O 2021, co-developed with Samsung and Fitbit

new arrivals in india

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Best Sellers