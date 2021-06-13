Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 10: Which one offers better value under Rs 15,000?

There are several good all-rounder smartphones available in India under the price tag of Rs 15,000. The latest addition to the segment is the Poco M3 Pro, set to go on sale in India on June 14 exclusively on Flipkart. The Poco M3 Pro 5G goes against phones like Realme 8 5G and the Redmi Note 10. Also Read - 5G smartphones launched in India under Rs 20,000: Poco M3 Pro 5G, Realme 8 5G and more

We have already compared the Poco M3 Pro and Realme 8 5G before (read here), next up is to find out which among Poco M3 Pro and Redmi Note 10 is a better deal to consider under Rs 15,000 price tag. Read on as we compare the Poco M3 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 10 and find out which one among the two offers better value under the price bracket of Rs 15000.

Poco M3 Pro vs Redmi Note 10: Price in India

Both Poco M3 Pro and Redmi Note 10 come in two variants. Starting with the Poco phone first, the Poco M3 Pro comes in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model at Rs 13,999. The top-end model of the Poco M3 Pro comes with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 15,999. The phone will go on sale for the first time on June 14 exclusively on Flipkart.com.

As for the Redmi Note 10, the base model of the phone packs 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at a price of Rs 12,499. The top-end model of the Redmi Note 10 includes 6GB RAM + 128GB storage at a price tag of Rs 14,499. The phone is available on Mi.com and Amazon.in and other offline stores across the country.

Poco M3 Pro vs Redmi Note 10: Display

The Poco M3 Pro comes packed with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ dot display with screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, 90hz refresh rate. In comparison, the Redmi Note 10 includes 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top.

Poco M3 Pro vs Redmi Note 10: Processor

Poco M3 Pro is powered by 7mn MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, which the company claims to deliver powerful performance all through the day. The Redmi Note 10, in comparison, comes packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor with Adreno 612.

Poco M3 Pro vs Redmi Note 10: RAM

Both Poco M3 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 10 come in two RAM variants. The Poco M3 Pro as well as the Redmi Note 10 come in 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants.

Poco M3 Pro vs Redmi Note 10: Storage

Both Poco M3 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 10 come in two storage models. The Poco M3 Pro as well as the Redmi Note 10 come in 64GB RAM and 128GB RAM variants. Both also include expandable storage support.

Poco M3 Pro vs Redmi Note 10: Rear camera

The Redmi Note 10 comes packed with a quad rear camera system including a primary 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 sensor paired with 2-megapixel macro lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Poco M3 Pro, in comparison, includes triple rear cameras consisting of 48-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel macro lens and 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Poco M3 Pro vs Redmi Note 10: Front camera

Poco M3 Pro 5G includes an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. In comparison, the Redmi Note 10 comes packed with a 13-megapixel in-display front camera.

Poco M3 Pro vs Redmi Note 10: Battery

Both Poco M3 Pro and Redmi Note 10 include a 5000mAh battery. The Redmi phone includes a 33W fast charging support whereas the Poco M3 Pro 5G phone comes packed with a 22.5W fast charging support out-of-the-box.