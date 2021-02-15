Despite being manufactured by two different companies the Redmi 9 Power and the recently launched Poco M3 bear a lot of similarities in terms of specifications. Now here comes the hard part. On one hand, you have the Redmi 9 Power that’s waged its early battle of winning the hearts of thrifty Indian customers with its competitive pricing and decent ergonomics. Whereas, the Poco M3 with its refreshing design and the equally impressive spec sheet is trying to steal some of that Redmi thunder. So, which of these two should you go for if you’re in the hunt for a phone under Rs 11,000? Let’s dive deeper. Also Read - Top smartphones with 6,000mAh battery, 128GB storage under Rs 12,000: Poco M3, Redmi 9 Power, Realme Narzo 20

Design and display

The biggest conundrum here would be to pick the best display of the two. Want to know why? Because they are exactly the same. Both phones come with 6.53-inch IPS LCDs with FHD+ resolution and 395-pixel density. Both offer Gorilla Glass 3 protection with an 83 percent screen-to-body ratio. It's literally a copy-paste job here.



Even in terms of the dimensions and weight, both the phones weigh the same at 198 games and come with a plastic back. The only difference between the two is in the overall design. I personally like the rubberised finish and the camera module on the Poco M3 over the 9 Power's glossy finish at the back. So, in the end, it boils down to personal choice.

Performance and hardware

Both smartphones are powered by the Snapdragon 662 Soc. However, where the Redmi 9 Power comes only in a 4GB RAM variant, the Poco M3 offers a 6GB and a 4GB version of the phone. Both offer an Adreno 610 GPU for graphics processing.

While you get inbuilt storage of up to 128GB with duo, you also have the option to expand. You have Android 10 running the show on both the devices with the same version of MIUI 12. In the end, it doesn’t really matter which smartphone you pick, you’ll still end up with a decent performer. The only advantage that the Poco M3 has over the Redmi 9 Power is the option of a 6GB RAM variant. But for the extra RAM, you’ll have to cough up extra cash.

Camera

The camera department might be the decider for many. The Redmi 9 Power comes with a quad-camera setup at the back. It offers a 48-megapixel wide-angle primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.



Compared to the above, the Poco M3 sports a triple-camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel primary shooter backed by a 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

On the front, both smartphones come with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

It’s clear that the extra 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens on the Redmi 9 Power gives it the upper hand advantage. So, points to Redmi in the camera department.

Battery

You can’t pick a winner here. Both smartphones come with a massive 6,000mAh battery pack that supports 18W fast charging support bundled with wireless reverse charging.

Both phones are equally capable of offering more than 2 days of screen-on time with average use.

Which one should you buy?

To answer this question, I’ll just focus on the few things that separate the Poco M3 and the Redmi 9 Power. The Poco M3 has an attractive design and comes with an extra 6GB RAM variant that gives the customer the option of more power. However, it misses out on the additional 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens on the rear camera setup, so it loses key points in the camera department. So, if you can compromise on that little detail, you should buy the Poco M3, else, the Redmi 9 Power is a good option as well.