comscore Redmi 9 Power or Poco M3? Which one should you buy under Rs 11,000?
  • Home
  • Features
  • Poco M3 vs Redmi 9 Power: Which one should you buy under Rs 11,000?
Review

Poco M3 vs Redmi 9 Power: Which one should you buy under Rs 11,000?

Features

Here's a comparison between two budget smartphones the Redmi 9 Power and the recently launched Poco M3 to find out which is better.

Redmi 9 Power Vs Poco M3

Despite being manufactured by two different companies the Redmi 9 Power and the recently launched Poco M3 bear a lot of similarities in terms of specifications. Now here comes the hard part. On one hand, you have the Redmi 9 Power that’s waged its early battle of winning the hearts of thrifty Indian customers with its competitive pricing and decent ergonomics. Whereas, the Poco M3 with its refreshing design and the equally impressive spec sheet is trying to steal some of that Redmi thunder. So, which of these two should you go for if you’re in the hunt for a phone under Rs 11,000? Let’s dive deeper. Also Read - Top smartphones with 6,000mAh battery, 128GB storage under Rs 12,000: Poco M3, Redmi 9 Power, Realme Narzo 20

Design and display

The biggest conundrum here would be to pick the best display of the two. Want to know why? Because they are exactly the same. Both phones come with 6.53-inch IPS LCDs with FHD+ resolution and 395-pixel density. Both offer Gorilla Glass 3 protection with an 83 percent screen-to-body ratio. It’s literally a copy-paste job here. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Redmi Note 10 India launch, Nokia 5.4 launched, Micromax 5G phone

Poco M3
Even in terms of the dimensions and weight, both the phones weigh the same at 198 games and come with a plastic back. The only difference between the two is in the overall design. I personally like the rubberised finish and the camera module on the Poco M3 over the 9 Power’s glossy finish at the back. So, in the end, it boils down to personal choice. Also Read - Poco M3 claims it sold more than 1.5 lakh units during its first sale on Flipkart

Performance and hardware

Both smartphones are powered by the Snapdragon 662 Soc. However, where the Redmi 9 Power comes only in a 4GB RAM variant, the Poco M3 offers a 6GB and a 4GB version of the phone. Both offer an Adreno 610 GPU for graphics processing.

Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9 Power offers

While you get inbuilt storage of up to 128GB with duo, you also have the option to expand. You have Android 10 running the show on both the devices with the same version of MIUI 12. In the end, it doesn’t really matter which smartphone you pick, you’ll still end up with a decent performer. The only advantage that the Poco M3 has over the Redmi 9 Power is the option of a 6GB RAM variant. But for the extra RAM, you’ll have to cough up extra cash.

Camera

The camera department might be the decider for many. The Redmi 9 Power comes with a quad-camera setup at the back. It offers a 48-megapixel wide-angle primary lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Redmi 9 Power
Compared to the above, the Poco M3 sports a triple-camera setup at the back with a 48-megapixel primary shooter backed by a 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.
On the front, both smartphones come with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.
It’s clear that the extra 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens on the Redmi 9 Power gives it the upper hand advantage. So, points to Redmi in the camera department.

Battery

You can’t pick a winner here. Both smartphones come with a massive 6,000mAh battery pack that supports 18W fast charging support bundled with wireless reverse charging.

Poco M3 review

Both phones are equally capable of offering more than 2 days of screen-on time with average use.

Which one should you buy?

To answer this question, I’ll just focus on the few things that separate the Poco M3 and the Redmi 9 Power. The Poco M3 has an attractive design and comes with an extra 6GB RAM variant that gives the customer the option of more power. However, it misses out on the additional 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens on the rear camera setup, so it loses key points in the camera department. So, if you can compromise on that little detail, you should buy the Poco M3, else, the Redmi 9 Power is a good option as well.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 15, 2021 7:00 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 15, 2021 7:00 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11999

MIUI 12, Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP
Poco M3

Poco M3

10999

MIUI 12, based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
48MP+2MP+2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Poco M3 vs Redmi 9 Power: Which is the better budget smartphone for you?
Features
Poco M3 vs Redmi 9 Power: Which is the better budget smartphone for you?
Top 5G phones under Rs 30,000 you can buy in India

Photo Gallery

Top 5G phones under Rs 30,000 you can buy in India

Top five 5G smartphones that you can buy under Rs 30,000 in India

Photo Gallery

Top five 5G smartphones that you can buy under Rs 30,000 in India

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G leaked specifications, images and more

News

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G leaked specifications, images and more

Google releases update for iOS YouTube app after almost 2 months delay

News

Google releases update for iOS YouTube app after almost 2 months delay

Apple AirTags and new iPad Pro scheduled for March 2021 launch

News

Apple AirTags and new iPad Pro scheduled for March 2021 launch

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G leaked specifications, images and more

Google releases update for iOS YouTube app after almost 2 months delay

Apple AirTags and new iPad Pro scheduled for March 2021 launch

Foldable Apple iPhone could come with support for Apple Pencil

TikTok's parent ByteDance plans to sell its Indian TikTok assets to Glance: Report

Poco M3 vs Redmi 9 Power: Which is the better budget smartphone for you?

4G in India: A look at how 4G grew in India in 2020

Samsung Galaxy F62 India launch on Feb 15: Here's what we know so

5 upcoming WhatsApp features we are looking forward to launch soon

Top 5 Features of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro that you should know about

Related Topics

Related Stories

Poco M3 vs Redmi 9 Power: Which is the better budget smartphone for you?

Features

Poco M3 vs Redmi 9 Power: Which is the better budget smartphone for you?
Xiaomi Valentine's Day sale in India: See what products are on discounts

Deals

Xiaomi Valentine's Day sale in India: See what products are on discounts
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021
Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Days Sale कल से, 64MP कैमरे वाले 5G स्मार्टफोन खरीदने पर मिलेगी 7000 रुपये की छूट

64MP कैमरे वाले Samsung Galaxy A72 का रेंडर लीक, सामने आए सभी फीचर

WhatsApp में जुड़ने वाले हैं ये कमाल के फीचर, Facebook की तरह कर सकेंगे Log Out

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G भारत में जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च: रिपोर्ट

150 रुपये से कम कीमत के इन रिचार्ज प्लान में अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग के साथ मिलेगा 36GB तक डेटा

Latest Videos

Top 5 Features of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro that you should know about

Features

Top 5 Features of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro that you should know about
Realme X7 Review: Is 5G enough?

Reviews

Realme X7 Review: Is 5G enough?
Top 5 Realme X7 Pro alternatives

Features

Top 5 Realme X7 Pro alternatives
Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera

Reviews

Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera

News

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G leaked specifications, images and more
News
Samsung Galaxy A72 4G leaked specifications, images and more
Google releases update for iOS YouTube app after almost 2 months delay

News

Google releases update for iOS YouTube app after almost 2 months delay
Apple AirTags and new iPad Pro scheduled for March 2021 launch

News

Apple AirTags and new iPad Pro scheduled for March 2021 launch
Foldable Apple iPhone could come with support for Apple Pencil

News

Foldable Apple iPhone could come with support for Apple Pencil
TikTok's parent ByteDance plans to sell its Indian TikTok assets to Glance: Report

News

TikTok's parent ByteDance plans to sell its Indian TikTok assets to Glance: Report

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers