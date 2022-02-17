The Poco M4 Pro 5G is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T 5G. The Redmi phone was launched in November last year. Poco has introduced a new design and a different finish with the Poco M4 Pro 5G. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Vivo T1 5G: Which one offers better value?

Launch Price of Poco M4 Pro 5G

Considering that the hardware of the Poco M4 Pro is identical to the Redmi Note 11T 5G, the pricing is also similar. However, the Poco M4 Pro comes with a lower variant and that reduces the entry point of the device. The phone sits right below the Rs 15,000 mark. The Poco M4 Pro has a price tag of Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999. This is the variant that is more value for money when compared to the Redmi Note 11T. The top variant of the device comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 18,999. For a detailed comparison with Redmi Note 11T, click here. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Which budget phone to pick?

Design

Let’s start with the exterior of the Poco M4 Pro. The distinguishing factor of the Poco M4 Pro is the design. The back of the M4 Pro is frosted. It is soft to touch and is definitely a fingerprint-resistant material. The camera cut-out is the same as Redmi Note 11T but Poco has gone for a bolder contrasting outline. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro 5G arrives in India, starts at Rs 14,999

All three colour options have this faux camera island with Poco written on them. The Poco Yellow colour has the maximum contrast. The colour gives it some character over its Redmi sibling.

The frame surrounding the screen and the back panel is colour matched. For our Yellow review unit, the side frame is coloured gold. While I liked the feel and look of the frosted back panel, the side frame doesn’t really do justice to the overall design. The material feels plasticky. The back panel is also plastic. It doesn’t scream premium at all.

The thickness of 8.8mm feels heavy in your hand. While the actual weight is not a lot. The Poco M4 Pro 5G weighs 195gm.

Display

The phone gets a 6.6-inch FullHD+ display. It gets a 90Hz refresh rate and it is protected using the Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The refresh rate of the device is at 60Hz by default. The user will need to switch to the 90Hz option to have the best experience. The touch sampling rate of 240Hz is good for gaming sessions.

The display is bright enough for indoor use but you might end up squinting your eyes to view the display on sunny days. There is a mild level of discoloration when you tilt the phone.

Performance

The initial performance of the phone seems fine. Moving up to 90Hz makes the UI feel much snappier. The device used MediaTek Dimensity 810. The Geekbench benchmark test yielded a score of 591 for single-core and 1772 for multi-core. In our experience with the device, there was no substantial lag or stutter. Poco gives the device up to 8GB of permanent RAM, which can be expanded to 11GB by using the virtual RAM option. The phone gets UFS 2.2 storage.

Battery

In whatever little time we had the device, it was running on 60Hz refresh rate and the standby time was pretty decent. The 5000mAh battery can easily last you a day and may be more with normal usage. The device comes with support for 33W fast charging. The charger included in the box also provides a 33W brick.

Camera

Poco has opted for a dual-camera setup on the M4 Pro. The M4 Pro comes with a 50megapixel lens. In well lit situations, the composition was decent. However, with more complex and low-lit shots, the camera washes out a lot of details in order to avoid noise. As far as colour accuracy is concerned the Poco M4 Pro camera seems to incline towards the cooler tones. The front-facing 16-megapixel camera does a good job of capturing highlights and details without a lot of skin smoothening.

Overall experience

The Poco M4 Pro has entered the price segment of Rs 15,000 which is easily the most popular price segment in India. While the phone is identical to Redmi Note 11T, the software experience and design can give it a slight edge over its slightly older sibling. The lower entry price can also make it a better option when compared to Note 11T.