Poco today launched the Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone in India. The newly launched Poco M4 Pro 5G is the successor to the Poco M3 Pro 5G that was launched last year. In India, the Poco M4 Pro 5G competes with the likes of Redmi Note 11T 5G that was launched in India last year. So, here is a detailed comparison of the specifications of the Poco M4 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 11T 5G that will help you pick the right smartphone for you. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro 5G arrives in India, starts at Rs 14,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Price

The Poco M4 Pro 5G comes in three storage variants. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the phone costs Rs 14,999 in India, while the 6GB RAM and 128GB memory variant costs Rs 16,999. The top variant of the phone with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space costs Rs 18,999. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro India launch today: Here’s how you can watch the live stream

The Redmi Note 11T Pro is also available in three variants. The 8+128GB variant costs Rs 19,999, while the 6+128GB variant costs Rs 17,999. The 6+64GB variant of the phone costs Rs 16,999 in India. Also Read - Poco India head reveals brand will launch four new smartphones in H1 2022 with better cameras

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Display and Design

The Poco M4 Pro comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display. It comes with a 90Hz screen refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It sports a dual rear camera setup that is placed inside a vertically stacked rear camera setup. On the front, it has a punch hole display that is placed in the top middle part of the screen.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G, on the other hand, features a 6.6-inch FHD+ display. It sports a screen refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It also has a dual rear camera setup that is placed inside a vertically stacked camera setup. On the front, it also has a punch hole display that is placed in the top middle part of the screen.

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Performance and Software

The Poco M4 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 octa-core processor that is coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It runs MIUI 13. The Redmi Note 10T 5G offers similar specifications with the exception of software. It runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5.

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Camera

Coming to the camera, the Poco M4 Pro 5G sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary lens and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it has a 16MP camera for selfies. The Redmi Note 11T features a similar camera setup.

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Battery

Lastly, the battery. The Poco M4 Pro 5G sports a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging technology. The Redmi Note 11T 5G also ships with a 5,000mAh battery with support for a 33W Pro fast charging technology.