comscore Poco ran out of inventory in India after Diwali, country director shares why
  • Home
  • Features
  • Poco ran out of inventory in India after Diwali, country director shares why
News

Poco ran out of inventory in India after Diwali, country director shares why

Features

Poco India country director during an interview with BGR India said that the company ran out of its product inventory by the end of Diwali 2021.

poco-m3-rear

(Image: BGR India)

Xiaomi spun off its Poco sub-brand into a separate entity back in 2020. Since then we have been seeing the brand introduce rebranded Redmi smartphones across the globe. The company has managed to gain a lot of traction. Back in November, the brand ran dry in terms of inventory in India. Also Read - Redmi 10 2022 announced with 90Hz display, quad cameras: Specs, features

During an interview with BGR India, Anuj Sharma Country Director Poco India said that the company ran out of inventory by the end of Diwali 2021. The reason behind this was two-fold: extremely high demand and the ongoing semiconductor shortage. Also Read - Redmi partners with Mercedes-AMG F1 team: Redmi K50 Mercedes Edition could launch on Feb 16

First explaining from the demand and supply perspective, Sharma stated that the company sets and follows certain plans to handle the market and due to a shift in its planning it failed to meet the heightened demand. Till 2020, the company followed a forecasting plan of two to three months, with which it could have handled November and December. However, due to the change in its market forecasting strategy it now accounts for six to seven months in the future. It was not able to forecast the demand accurately. Also Read - Redmi 10 2022 announced with 50MP camera, 90hz display: Check specs, price

Explaining the new forecasting method Sharma stated that starting today, the company already has to start thinking about Diwali. This shift in the forecasting method has removed the flexibility and has led to an industry-wide consolidation.

Poco, Poco India, Poco shortage, Poco Diwali sale, Poco Diwali, Poco sale, Anuj Sharma Poco, Poco country head

(Image: Linkedin)

Sharma did not go into the details of the ongoing semiconductor shortage, as it is an industry-wide trend, with all Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) having to deal with the issue.

Poco is expected to learn from its shortfalls during 2021, and manage to meet the market demand this year without running out of inventory before the year ends.

Touching on the basic points, the ongoing semiconductor shortage has been caused due to the surging demand for consumer products that utilise chips like mobiles, laptops, cars and more. Apart from the surging demand, the ongoing pandemic has also caused disruptions in production. Both of these reasons glued together are the major causes of the shortages and skyrocketing prices for semiconductors over the past two years.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 14, 2022 7:30 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Zoom rolls out fix for bug that listened to you even after your meetings ended
News
Zoom rolls out fix for bug that listened to you even after your meetings ended
Poco ran out of inventory in India after Diwali, country director shares why

Features

Poco ran out of inventory in India after Diwali, country director shares why

How to hide photos on iPhones and iPads

How To

How to hide photos on iPhones and iPads

Redmi 10 2022 announced with 90Hz display, quad cameras: Specs, features

Mobiles

Redmi 10 2022 announced with 90Hz display, quad cameras: Specs, features

Top luxury smartwatches that you can buy now

Photo Gallery

Top luxury smartwatches that you can buy now

Top luxury smartwatches by Louis Vuitton, Emporio Armani, Tag Heuer and more

Photo Gallery

Top luxury smartwatches by Louis Vuitton, Emporio Armani, Tag Heuer and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Jio invests $200 million in AI startup that plans to take over smartphone lock screens

Zoom rolls out fix for bug that listened to you even after your meetings ended

Watch this normal cycle turn into a fire-proof, water-proof EV in seconds

From Star Wars and Squid Game to Harry Potter, here are top video games based on movies

Redmi partners with Mercedes-AMG F1 team: Redmi K50 Mercedes Edition could launch on Feb 16

Poco ran out of inventory in India after Diwali, country director shares why

Ashneer Grover-BharatPe controversy: What s cooking in the shark tank

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

Live streaming trends to watch out in 2022

Valentine's Day: Watch out for romance frauds on online dating apps

Related Topics

Related Stories

Poco ran out of inventory in India after Diwali, country director shares why

Features

Poco ran out of inventory in India after Diwali, country director shares why
Redmi 10 2022 announced with 90Hz display, quad cameras: Specs, features

Mobiles

Redmi 10 2022 announced with 90Hz display, quad cameras: Specs, features
Redmi partners with Mercedes-AMG F1 team: Redmi K50 Mercedes Edition could launch on Feb 16

Mobiles

Redmi partners with Mercedes-AMG F1 team: Redmi K50 Mercedes Edition could launch on Feb 16
Redmi Smart Band Pro is now available for purchase on Amazon, Mi.com

Wearables

Redmi Smart Band Pro is now available for purchase on Amazon, Mi.com
Redmi 10 2022 unveiled with 50MP camera, 90hz display: Check specs, price

Mobiles

Redmi 10 2022 unveiled with 50MP camera, 90hz display: Check specs, price

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile और BGMI में Spider-Man थीम को प्लेयर्स करते हैं काफी पसंद, जानें इसके 3 जरूरी कारण

फ्री फायर बैन होने के बाद भी फ्री फायर मैक्स क्यों नहीं हुआ बैन? जानें

Garena Free Fire क्यों हुआ भारत में बैन? जानें वजह

WhatsApp Web के सभी यूजर्स के लिए आ रहा वीडियो और वॉइस कॉलिंग फीचर, जानें कैसे करें यूज

इस भारतीय रिसर्चर ने कर दिखाया ऐसा काम कि गूगल कर रहा जमकर तारीफ

Latest Videos

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

Reviews

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

News

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch
BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India

Hands On

BMW iX First Electric SUV launched in India at Rs 1.16 crore | Check Out The First Look | BGR India
Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

News

Jio invests $200 million in AI startup that plans to take over smartphone lock screens
News
Jio invests $200 million in AI startup that plans to take over smartphone lock screens
Zoom rolls out fix for bug that listened to you even after your meetings ended

News

Zoom rolls out fix for bug that listened to you even after your meetings ended
Watch this normal cycle turn into a fire-proof, water-proof EV in seconds

Electric Vehicle

Watch this normal cycle turn into a fire-proof, water-proof EV in seconds
From Star Wars and Squid Game to Harry Potter, here are top video games based on movies

Gaming

From Star Wars and Squid Game to Harry Potter, here are top video games based on movies
Redmi partners with Mercedes-AMG F1 team: Redmi K50 Mercedes Edition could launch on Feb 16

Mobiles

Redmi partners with Mercedes-AMG F1 team: Redmi K50 Mercedes Edition could launch on Feb 16

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers