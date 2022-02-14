comscore Poco India head reveals brand will launch four new smartphones in H1 2022 with better cameras
Poco India head reveals brand will launch four new smartphones in H1 2022 with better cameras

Poco plans to refresh its entire smartphone lineup, the revamp is said to commence next week itself; the company is gearing for Poco M4 Pro 5G launch in India this week.

pOCO 2022 ROADMAP

Poco entered the smartphone race back in 2018. But Xiaomi spun off the brand as a standalone company in 2020, letting Poco run its own show in the smartphone market and plot its own marketing strategies. Also Read - Poco ran out of inventory in India after Diwali, country director shares why

Nearly five years down the line, the brand has been able to run a stable business in emerging markets. To cash in on the factor, Poco has planned to refresh its entire smartphone lineup in the coming months. The company also plans to add more 5G phones to its portfolio by summer to expand its business. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro 5G coming to India: Here's everything we know about the phone so far

Anuj Sharma, Country Director, Poco India in an interview with BGR India said the company plans to revamp its entire lineup. The lineup won’t be complex, neither the brand has any intention to add a new series but rather add new models to the existing lineup. The new smartphones will be added to Poco X, Poco F, Poco M, and Poco C series. Also Read - Poco M4 Pro 5G to launch in India on February 15: Here's everything you need to know

“In the first of the year we will refresh our entire lineup,” the executive told BGR India. “The revamp starts next week itself and it is going to be busy a year for the brand,” he added. The executive mentioned Poco to have at least one model in each series.

While the brand now runs independently, it still has close tie-ups with its former parent company- Xiaomi. When asked about the challenges Poco had to alight upon to change the notion, the executive said that Poco has been doing things differently. “At a global level, we still continue to be associated with Xiaomi in today’s world we’ve seen that is really hard for anyone to be able to start off without a big enough manufacturing procurement base. And that’s happening across brands, by the way, literally, not just from a global perspective, but a couple of other brands in the space are also interlinked. With each other. And that’s largely because you need the procurement muscle to be able to make a difference in today’s world,” he cited. However, the independent brand has still kept its portfolio leans rather than flooding the market with dozens of phones every alternate month like its rivals. The executive even mentioned following a non-traditional industry route when it comes to marketing campaigns.

As for the 2022 roadmap, Poco aims in bringing more 5G-enabled phones to the market. Emphasizing the Indian market, Anuj mentioned that the company will focus on the smartphone camera segment and better tune it for its consumers. The brand has even launched a Poco Community to get better feedback from its user base.

“So it is an open forum. Everyone can come in everyone can kind of give the inputs. We are hoping that we can also work with the community bringing those inputs into the chemical part. of it with the lab, for example, right? You give two pictures with slight variations that people choose. And then you go back into the lab and do those analyses. Take another the test shots to something more and keep tweaking to get to that point to be open to get better cameras with the community,” he said.

Speaking on 5G phones, Sharma said that would be a challenge in balancing the 4G and 5G portfolio and providing the ‘right balance to the right consumer.’

While the primary focus still remains on expanding its presence in the smartphone, the brand plans to explore the audio segment in the near future. Poco will commence its journey this year in India with the Poco M4 Pro 5G. The new 5G handset will mark its debut in the country on February 15.

