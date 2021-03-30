Poco X3 Pro top 5 competitors: Xiaomi Mi 10i, Galaxy F62, Realme X7 and more

Poco X3 Pro has finally arrived in the Indian market, a week after its global debut in Europe. Successor to the Poco X3, the Pro variant ships with a few flagship-grade aspects including Snapdragon 860 mobile platform, 120Hz refresh rate display with 240Hz touch sampling rate, stereo speakers with Hi-Res Audio support. Also Read - 5 cheapest 5G smartphones in India right now: Xiaomi Mi 10i, Moto G 5G, Realme X7, Oppo F19 Pro+

The Poco X3 Pro is touted as an affordable gaming phone courtesy of a feature-packed chipset and integration of LiquidCool Technology 1.0 Plus for better heat dissipation which throttling games for a longer duration. Xiaomi’s sub-brand has launched the new Poco X-series phone in India for a starting price of Rs 18,999. Also Read - Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 5G launched: Price, sale date, specifications

Considering its price, the Poco X3 Pro has a few competitors in the segment to arch with that include Samsung’s mid-ranger Galaxy F62, Realme X7, and handset from Xiaomi’s own umbrella, the Mi 10i. In this article, we have listed the top 5 Poco X3 Pro based on price in India, and the preliminary specs sheet. Also Read - Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3 launch set for today: Expected specs and price, how to watch livestream

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G

The Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G comes for a price of Rs 20,999 for the 6GB RAM model. The phone features a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with a 120Hz adaptive sync refresh rate. The panel is also compliant with HDR and HDR10+. Under the hood sits a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset that supports 5G connectivity. For photography, the Mi 10i 5G offers a huge 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 primary sensor which is coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, you get a 16-megapixel sensor. The device is backed by a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy F62

The Samsung Galaxy F62 tags a slightly high price as compared to the Poco X3 Pro. But you get a flagship mobile platform, vibrant display, and a mammoth-sized battery. The phone features a 6.7-inches FHD+ SUPER AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display, the proprietary Exynos 9825 SoC (the same chipset that is embedded on the Note 10+), 64-megapixel quad-camera array, a 32-megapixel front camera, and a huge 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. The phone is currently available for Rs 23,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

Realme X7

Realme X7, the mid-range smartphone from the Chinese brand features a MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC that is claimed to provide enhanced gaming performance with higher CPU speeds. The phone sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 1,080 x 2,400 pixel resolution, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display embeds the optical fingerprint reader. The Realme X7 offers a 64-megapixel triple rear camera system, a 16-megapixel front camera, 4,310mAh battery with 50W wired fast charge support. The smartphone comes for a price of Rs 19,999 for the base version with 6GB RAM/128GB storage.

Realme X3

Realme X3 might be an old powerhouse phone but it still comes with capable hardware. The phone equips a Snapdragon 855+ processor which means it would suffice the demands of power users. Above that, you get a 120Hz ultra-smooth display, liquid cooling technology, and up to 12GB of RAM. Realme X3 features a 6.6-inch 1080p display with Corning Glass 5 protection, 64-megapixel quad-camera system with 20x hybrid zoom capability, 16-megapixel front camera, and 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging solution. The phone comes for a price of Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM model.

Vivo V20 2021

The Vivo V20 2021 features a 6.44-inch FHD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Powering the phone is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset which is paired with 8GB of RAM. On the imaging front, it ships with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup, 44-megapixel front camera with gyro-EIS. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and supports 30W fast charge technology. The Vivo V20 2021 tags a price of Rs 24,990 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant.