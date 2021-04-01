Poco X3 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Price in India, specifications compared

Poco X3 Pro recently launched in India with a Snapdragon 860 SoC and a starting price of Rs 18,999. The smartphone is more expensive than the Poco X3 and is a step ahead when it comes to specifications. Following the launch of the Poco X3 Pro in India, the Poco X3 received a price cut and now starts at Rs 14,999. Also Read - Poco X3 Pro launched in India: A look at the first phone with Snapdragon 860 chip

In India, the Poco X3 Pro competes with the Redmi Note 10 Pro, which made its debut alongside the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max last month. In comparison, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is priced starting at Rs 15,999 and goes up to Rs 18,999 for the higher-end storage variant. We take a look at the differences in the price in India and specifications of the Poco X3 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro: Also Read - Poco X3 Pro top 5 competitors: Xiaomi Mi 10i, Galaxy F62, Realme X7 and more

Poco X3 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Price in India, availability

Poco X3 Pro price in India start at Rs 18,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant comes at Rs 20,999. The Poco X3 Pro will be available in Graphite Black, Steel Blue, and Golden Bronze colour options. Also Read - Realme 8 vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Price in India, specifications compared

Poco X3 Pro will go on sale on April 6 at 12 noon via Flipkart. Launch offers include Rs 1,000 off on transactions made via an ICICI debit as well as credit card.

In comparison, the Redmi Note 10 Pro comes in three storage configurations. The one with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage is priced at Rs 15,999. The 6GB RAM+128GB storage variant and the 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant are priced at Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999, respectively.

It can be bought in Dark Night, Glacial Blue and Vintage Bronze colour options.

Poco X3 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Design and display

Poco X3 Pro features a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 6. It gets a plastic body design with a circular rear camera module.

Redmi Note 10 Pro also features a 6.67-inch FHD+ screen, though a Super AMOLED one and not LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating. Redmi Note 10 Pro sports a curved back glass design with plastic frames and has a rectangular camera module.

Poco X3 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Cameras

The quad rear cameras on Poco X3 Pro is a combination of a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Among features of the rear camera include AI beautify, Night mode, Movie frame, Timed-burst, Long exposure, Portrait mode, and more.

The front camera is a 20-megapixel one with jf/2.2 aperture. It supports Night mode, timed selfie, Movie frame, AI Beautify, and more.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 10 Pro features a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup where the primary lens is Samsung GW3 with 4 in 1 Super Pixel technology, a 5-megapixel Super macro camera with 2x Telephoto, an 8-megapixel Ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Rear camera features include HDR, Night Mode 2.0, Magic Clone Photos, Long Exposure, 960 fps slow motion videos, and more.

It comes with a 16-megapixel in-display front camera. Among key features include Night mode, Panorama, Beauty, and portrait.

Poco X3 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: Processor and battery

Poco X3 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor, which can be clocked up to 2.96GHz. It is coupled with the Adreno 640 GPU for a smoother gaming experience. It comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The internal storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

It sports a physical side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is backed by a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging via a USB Type-C port.

Redmi Note 10 Pro packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, which is an octa-core one and can be clocked at up to 2.3GHz, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU. It is available with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB UFS2.2 Flash storage.

The phone gets a physical fingerprint sensor, which is placed on the side. The battery is a slightly smaller 5,020mAh one with support for 33W fast charger that comes in the box.

Poco X3 Pro vs Redmi Note 10 Pro: OS and other specifications

Poco X3 Pro is a dual SIM smartphone. It runs on Android 11 with the company’s MIUI 12 skin. The smartphone measures 165.3×76.8×9.4 mm and it weighs 213 grams.

Sensors include proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass, vibration motor, and IR Blaster. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, BEIDOU, GALILEO, Wi-Fi 5.0, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi / 5GHz Wi-Fi support, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Redmi Note 10 Pro supports 2 nano-SIM card slots and a microSD card slot. In terms of connectivity, it supports 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4G Wi-Fi / 5G Wi-Fi, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, and BeiDou. It measures 164.5×76.15×8.1mm and weighs 192 grams.

Sensors include 360 Ambient Light sensor, Proximity sensor, E-Compass, Accelerometer, and Gyroscope.