PUBG New State is a sequel to PUBG Mobile with new features and improved gameplay. Here are five simple points you need to know about it.

PUBG New State

Screenshot: PUBG New State

The trailer is out and after a long wait, we finally have information on the successor to PUBG Mobile. PUBG New State is an improvement in every way over PUBG Mobile, as is evident from the trailer. Set to launch later this year, the game promises an action-packed experience with better graphics and new gameplay elements. We are already getting a Call of Duty: Mobile vibe with this one, albeit in the classic PUBG flavour. Also Read - PUBG: New State futuristic battle royale game announced: Check what is it all about

While the public release is far away, there’s a lot to be excited about for fans of PUBG Mobile. The setting is new and so are the weapons. The graphics seem to be on par with console game titles whereas the gameplay mechanics seem to be borrowed from the PC version of PUBG.

There’s no clarity on PUBG New State’s arrival in India but if you are interested in learning about it more, here’s a brief insight into the game.

PUBG New State: Basic clarified in five points

PUBG New State

PUBG New State

PUBG New State is literally new

Unlike previous incremental updates to PUBG Mobile, PUBG New State is actually new — it is not an update. The game is being developed by Krafton and there’s no involvement of Tencent this time. The game has new maps, weapons, vehicles, characters, and a lot.

It’s set in the 2051 PUBG Universe

Despite its “newness”, New State is part of the PUBG universe kickstarted by previous PUBG titles on mobile and PC. The game is set in 2051, which explains the trailer showing electric cars, futuristic helicopters, drones, and weapons. The world, called Troi, seems reminiscent of the one from PUBG Mobile.

Movie-like fighting experience

Noticed the gun recoil and smoother movements in the trailer? Krafton says PUBG New State will bring better gunplay dynamics along with improved weapon customization. FPS fans have a lot to look forward to with the new game.

Gameplay aims for realism

Based on the trailer, the world seems to be active. There are drones and electric vehicles roaming the streets. Cars will run on electric propulsion and so will the motorcycles. We also see a glimpse of Watch Dogs: Legion-inspired drones helping snipers. Some futuristic gadgets from the Call of Duty universe also make it to New State. The red zone now sees actual missiles being dropped out of the sky instead of random explosions happening.

Look at the graphics!

The 1.0 update on PUBG Mobile brought decent texture upgrades but PUBG New State seems set to push modern mobile devices. Based on the trailer, the graphics in PUBG New State look similar to PUBG Lite for PC. The lighting is improved, the special effects are akin to PC version, and the textures have seen a massive uplift.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 26, 2021 12:15 PM IST

Best Sellers