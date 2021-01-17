PUBG Mobile still playable with this 5-second trick despite ban

It has been a few months now since the government’s decision to ban PUBG Mobile in India. In these months, there has been a lot of development regarding the same. Every other day, you might see headlines on the internet telling you about how the game could come back to India and what would be new about it. That said, it seems a majority of Indian players are already enjoying PUBG Mobile as if there was no ban implemented ever – thanks to one simple trick! Also Read - PUBG Mobile India January 14, 2021 Latest Updates: Know about Tencent PUBG Comeback after PUBG ban

Yeah, it turns out you don’t need to wait for the PUBG Mobile India version to re-launch in India in order to have a go at the Chicken Dinner. You can simply play the same game that the rest of the world is playing, complete with all your progress, purchases and friends list. Sadly, iPhone users still need to wait for an official release via the App Store but there’s no limitation to how Android users can play the game. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite 2021 Top 5 Alternatives: Free Survival, Tiny Royale, Fort Survival, Cover Fire and more

PUBG Mobile in India: How can one download it?

It turns out that the official ban on the app’s presence in Google Play Store and other app stores isn’t enough. Neither is the website blockage for Indian users of any help. Many blogs and sites may direct you to download the APK and OBB files from third-party app repositories, which may be unsafe for your Android phones. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin, PUBG Mobile 1.2 update released

However, with a VPN service, you can simply download the files from the official PUBG Mobile website, without risking your device’s security. Check out some of these steps below:

-Download any free VPN app on your Android device. There are hundreds of such services available on the Play Store, both paid and free. You don’t need to worry about download speeds as the process just takes 5 seconds.

-Once downloaded, latch on to a different region other than India.

-Then, open Chrome or any other web browser on your phone and head over to the PUBG Mobile global website.

-The site opens with the APK download link pasted right on top. Click on it and start downloading the file.

-Since the file size is close to 624MB, you can turn off the VPN app midway to boost your download speeds.

-Install the file after downloading and open PUBG Mobile. Let it install all the necessary files and you are good to go. You can even sync your progress with Facebook and other social media services.

It’s all normal for fans

I tried out the same process on my Android device and it worked flawlessly. PUBG Mobile in its 1.2 update avatar looks as handsome, if not better since we last saw it before the ban. The performance has improved for midrange devices and the gameplay physics has got some boost as well, with improved animations and glitches fixed.

I tried out a TDM Deathmatch mode and it was surprising to see many Indian youngsters present in there, all flexing and verbal abusing (yeah, that’s what Indian kids love about online gaming). I was waiting to see whether the game detects the Indian account as well as the Indian airwaves and cuts me off. But no! I was able to play 5 matches continuously without any bother!

Is the PUBG Mobile ban just a joke?

Based on the current situation, it certainly seems so. The lack of strong cybersecurity laws and enforcement is evident in this case. All the government has done is simply asked the game distributors to remove the download links. The ban has no role in preventing access to the game within India.

Given that it is upon us as law-abiding citizens to follow the law of the land, you should hold on to your urges for downloading the game until the ban is lifted. Krafton initially wanted to bring back the game in December 2020 but talks with the authorities failed, leading to a delay in releasing PUBG Mobile India. The Indian version is said to bring some India-specific upgrades and content for pleasing Indian players.